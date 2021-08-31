Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TIGAAX | Fund
$1,133.56
-
0.00%
0.39%
YTD Return
-1.7%
1 yr return
1.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.8%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
66.5%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load 3.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Unknown
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
TIGAAX | Fund
$1,133.56
-
0.00%
0.39%
|Period
|TIGAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|96.99%
|1 Yr
|1.9%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|5.97%
|3 Yr
|4.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|5.13%
|5 Yr
|2.8%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|5.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIGAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|3.11%
|2021
|3.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|3.98%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|95.04%
|2019
|2.4%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|3.22%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|98.77%
|Period
|TIGAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.7%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|95.20%
|1 Yr
|-1.1%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|41.94%
|3 Yr
|3.9%*
|-20.5%
|51.6%
|5.85%
|5 Yr
|2.2%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|7.48%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TIGAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|1.1%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|3.11%
|2021
|3.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|4.10%
|2020
|-2.8%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|95.04%
|2019
|2.4%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|3.22%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|98.91%
|TIGAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIGAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|17
|1
|14000
|97.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.16 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|97.34%
|Weighting of Top 10
|66.50%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|3.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIGAAX % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|11.79%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|5.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|2.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|3.99%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|2.89%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|75.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIGAAX % Rank
|Municipal
|100.00%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|0.58%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|2.66%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|80.15%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|4.51%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|20.54%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|8.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIGAAX % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|3.65%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|75.69%
|TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|84.41%
|Management Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.10%
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|N/A
|TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.00%
|0.00%
|4.75%
|63.51%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|283.00%
|N/A
|TIGAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIGAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|86.00%
|TIGAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TIGAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIGAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|N/A
|TIGAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Aug 25, 2021
|$3.480
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...