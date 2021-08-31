Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

"Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Series 2015-1 - A (""HIMCO"") Portfolio"

mutual fund
TIGAAX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1133.56 -0.09 -0.01%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
(TIGAAX) Primary
TIGAAX (Mutual Fund)

"Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Series 2015-1 - A (""HIMCO"") Portfolio"

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1133.56 -0.09 -0.01%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
(TIGAAX) Primary
TIGAAX (Mutual Fund)

"Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Series 2015-1 - A (""HIMCO"") Portfolio"

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$1133.56 -0.09 -0.01%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
(TIGAAX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

"Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Series 2015-1 - A (""HIMCO"") Portfolio"

TIGAAX | Fund

$1,133.56

-

0.00%

0.39%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.7%

1 yr return

1.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.8%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

66.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1,133.7
$1,133.56
$1,156.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.39%

SALES FEES

Front Load 3.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

"Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Series 2015-1 - A (""HIMCO"") Portfolio"

TIGAAX | Fund

$1,133.56

-

0.00%

0.39%

TIGAAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    "Tax Exempt Securities Trust, Investment Grade 8-12 Year, Series 2015-1 - A (""HIMCO"") Portfolio"
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Asset Management, Inc.
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

TIGAAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 96.99%
1 Yr 1.9% -45.4% 15.3% 5.97%
3 Yr 4.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 5.13%
5 Yr 2.8%* -11.5% 29.2% 5.06%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.1% -76.8% 4.7% 3.11%
2021 3.1% -69.5% 12.4% 3.98%
2020 -2.8% -66.1% 60.0% 95.04%
2019 2.4% -57.4% 18.9% 3.22%
2018 -4.6% -30.0% 2.1% 98.77%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.7% -60.4% 31.9% 95.20%
1 Yr -1.1% -45.4% 15.1% 41.94%
3 Yr 3.9%* -20.5% 51.6% 5.85%
5 Yr 2.2%* -11.5% 29.3% 7.48%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIGAAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 1.1% -76.8% 4.7% 3.11%
2021 3.1% -69.5% 12.4% 4.10%
2020 -2.8% -66.1% 60.0% 95.04%
2019 2.4% -57.4% 18.9% 3.22%
2018 -4.6% -30.0% 2.1% 98.91%

NAV & Total Return History

TIGAAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIGAAX Category Low Category High TIGAAX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 1.16 M 73.9 B N/A
Number of Holdings 17 1 14000 97.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.16 M -317 M 8.64 B 97.34%
Weighting of Top 10 66.50% 2.4% 101.7% 3.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW JERSEY ST 5% 9.06%
  2. CALIFORNIA ST PUB WKS BRD LEASE REV 5% 9.04%
  3. CONNECTICUT ST SPL TAX OBLIG REV 5% 6.92%
  4. KENTUCKY ST PPTY & BLDGS COMMN REVS 5% 6.52%
  5. WASHINGTON ST CTFS PARTN 5% 6.28%
  6. HAWAII ST 2.5% 6.02%
  7. UNIVERSITY CALIF REVS 5% 5.82%
  8. NEW JERSEY ECONOMIC DEV AUTH REV 4.25% 5.79%
  9. CONNECTICUT ST 5% 5.54%
  10. CENTRAL PUGET SOUND WASH REGL TRAN AUTH SALES & USE TAX REV 5% 5.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIGAAX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 65.51% 150.86% 11.79%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 5.72%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 2.72%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 3.99%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 2.89%
Cash 		0.00% -50.86% 33.96% 75.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIGAAX % Rank
Municipal 		100.00% 44.39% 100.00% 0.58%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 2.66%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 33.95% 80.15%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 4.51%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 20.54%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 8.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIGAAX % Rank
US 		100.00% 37.86% 142.23% 3.65%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 75.69%

TIGAAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.39% 0.02% 6.50% 84.41%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.10% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 3.00% 0.00% 4.75% 63.51%
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIGAAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 283.00% N/A

TIGAAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIGAAX Category Low Category High TIGAAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.45% 86.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIGAAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIGAAX Category Low Category High TIGAAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.53% 5.33% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIGAAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Distributions History

View More +

TIGAAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.21 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×