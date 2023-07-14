Home
TIEXX (Mutual Fund)

TIEXX (Mutual Fund)

TIAA-CREF Money Market Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$1.0 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Taxable Money Market
share class
Inst (TCIXX) Primary Other (TIRXX) Retirement (TIEXX) Other (TPPXX) Adv (TMHXX)

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$1.43 B

Holdings in Top 10

29.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Money Market Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIAA-CREF Money Market Fund

TIEXX | Fund

$1.00

$1.43 B

0.00%

0.38%

TIEXX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA-CREF Money Market Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Hurst

Fund Description

The Fund is a “government money market fund,” as defined in the applicable rules governing money market funds, and as such invests at least 99.5% of its total assets in cash, U.S. Government securities and/or repurchase agreements that are collateralized fully by cash or U.S. Government securities. These investments include (1) securities issued by, or whose principal and interest are guaranteed by, the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities and (2) repurchase agreements involving securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or one of its agencies or instrumentalities. Short-term, U.S. Government securities generally pay interest that is among the lowest for income-paying securities. Because of this, the yield on the Fund will likely be lower than the yields on funds that invest in longer-term or lower-quality securities.

Generally, the Fund seeks to maintain a share value of $1.00 per share. The Fund’s investments will be made in accordance with the applicable rules governing the quality, maturity and diversification of securities and other instruments held by money market funds. The Fund maintains a dollar-weighted average maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average life to maturity of 120 days or less, and invests in debt obligations with a remaining maturity of 397 days or less.

Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”) limits the Fund’s investments to U.S. Government securities or securities that present minimal credit risks to the Fund and are of eligible quality.

A government money market fund is not required to impose liquidity fees or redemption gates, and the Fund does not currently intend to impose such fees and/or gates. However, the Fund’s Board of Trustees of the Trust (“Board of Trustees”) could elect to subject the Fund to such fees and/or gates in the future.

The above list of investments is not exclusive and the Fund may make other investments consistent with its investment objective and policies.

Read More

TIEXX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 94.98%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 94.96%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 95.28%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 94.51%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 39.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 94.63%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.37%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 94.89%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 94.21%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 94.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% 0.0% 2.5% 94.98%
1 Yr 0.0% 0.0% 3.6% 94.96%
3 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.2% 95.28%
5 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 1.4% 94.38%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 0.0% 38.56%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIEXX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 0.0% 0.0% 1.2% 94.88%
2021 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 94.63%
2020 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% 95.09%
2019 0.0% 0.0% 0.5% 94.21%
2018 0.0% 0.0% 0.3% 94.08%

NAV & Total Return History

TIEXX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIEXX Category Low Category High TIEXX % Rank
Net Assets 1.43 B 136 K 281 B 75.89%
Number of Holdings 151 1 346 10.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 439 M -343 K 163 B 84.82%
Weighting of Top 10 29.51% 22.7% 100.0% 98.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.54%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 6.16%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0.01% 5.86%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.74%
  5. Federal Home Loan Banks 0% 4.53%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.48%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.27%
  8. Federal Home Loan Banks 0.015% 4.05%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0% 4.02%
  10. Federal Home Loan Banks 0% 3.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIEXX % Rank
Cash 		73.01% 25.56% 100.00% 72.01%
Bonds 		28.66% 0.00% 74.44% 22.64%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 95.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 94.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 94.83%
Other 		-1.67% -1.67% 0.04% 99.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIEXX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		71.81% 0.00% 100.00% 72.37%
Government 		28.19% 0.00% 44.01% 21.93%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 93.76%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 1.75% 94.30%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.47%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 22.71% 94.47%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIEXX % Rank
US 		28.66% 0.00% 72.86% 22.64%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 3.45% 94.83%

TIEXX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% 0.06% 1.68% 51.74%
Management Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.50% 28.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.55% 92.19%

Sales Fees

TIEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 5.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 5.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIEXX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 485.00% N/A

TIEXX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIEXX Category Low Category High TIEXX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.28% 96.96%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIEXX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIEXX Category Low Category High TIEXX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.00% -1.09% 1.67% 96.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIEXX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIEXX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Hurst

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Chad Kemper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2020

1.83

1.8%

Mr. Kemper is a co-manager on the Inflation Protected Securities product, as well as being responsible for the separately managed, government benchmarked accounts. He is also a member of the U.S. Interest Rates and Governments Sector Team, responsible for trading U.S. Treasury and agency securities. He began his career in the financial industry in 1999 when he joined the firm. He received a B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A. from Augsburg College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 46.68 15.07 13.09

