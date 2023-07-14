Home
Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds International Equity Fund

mutual fund
TIEUX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.42 -0.08 -0.59%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
No Load (TIEUX) Primary
Vitals

YTD Return

16.7%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$1.3 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 52.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TIEUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Morgan Stanley Pathway Funds International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Morgan Stanley
  • Inception Date
    Nov 18, 1991
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Simon Webber

Fund Description

The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in the equity securities of companies located outside the U.S. The Fund focuses on companies located in developed markets, but also may invest a portion of its assets in securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund intends to diversify its assets by investing primarily in securities of issuers located in at least three foreign countries. The Fund may attempt to hedge against unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates by engaging in forward currency transactions or currency swaps and trading currency futures contracts and options on these futures. However, a Sub-adviser (as defined below) may choose not to, or may be unable to, hedge the Fund’s currency exposure. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.
The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund.
Read More

TIEUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% 2.1% 19.2% 5.79%
1 Yr 19.4% -20.6% 27.8% 33.80%
3 Yr 4.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 42.62%
5 Yr 1.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 39.81%
10 Yr 1.9%* -6.0% 9.9% 41.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -43.6% 71.3% 61.46%
2021 1.0% -15.4% 9.4% 70.09%
2020 2.6% -10.4% 121.9% 50.38%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 51.36%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 45.99%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TIEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -16.4% 19.2% 5.79%
1 Yr 19.4% -27.2% 27.8% 31.83%
3 Yr 4.4%* -14.8% 25.3% 41.52%
5 Yr 1.1%* -9.9% 60.8% 51.67%
10 Yr 1.9%* -2.7% 10.2% 66.16%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TIEUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -43.6% 71.3% 61.60%
2021 1.0% -15.4% 9.4% 69.79%
2020 2.6% -10.4% 121.9% 50.38%
2019 4.6% -0.5% 8.5% 51.36%
2018 -3.8% -13.0% 0.0% 56.45%

NAV & Total Return History

TIEUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TIEUX Category Low Category High TIEUX % Rank
Net Assets 1.3 B 1.02 M 369 B 36.41%
Number of Holdings 1089 1 10801 7.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 192 M 0 34.5 B 44.43%
Weighting of Top 10 15.10% 1.9% 101.9% 78.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Roche Holding AG 2.08%
  2. Novartis AG 1.93%
  3. Novartis AG 1.93%
  4. Novartis AG 1.93%
  5. Novartis AG 1.93%
  6. Novartis AG 1.93%
  7. Novartis AG 1.93%
  8. Novartis AG 1.93%
  9. Novartis AG 1.93%
  10. Novartis AG 1.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TIEUX % Rank
Stocks 		95.68% 0.00% 122.60% 79.44%
Cash 		4.26% -65.15% 100.00% 15.51%
Other 		0.06% -16.47% 17.36% 26.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 43.72%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 38.79%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 44.37%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIEUX % Rank
Industrials 		16.95% 5.17% 99.49% 20.86%
Healthcare 		15.83% 0.00% 21.01% 9.93%
Financial Services 		15.14% 0.00% 47.75% 78.27%
Technology 		10.96% 0.00% 36.32% 56.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.84% 0.00% 36.36% 34.68%
Consumer Defense 		9.16% 0.00% 32.29% 53.38%
Basic Materials 		6.16% 0.00% 23.86% 80.43%
Energy 		5.24% 0.00% 16.89% 41.73%
Utilities 		3.85% 0.00% 13.68% 20.14%
Communication Services 		3.36% 0.00% 21.69% 88.92%
Real Estate 		2.50% 0.00% 14.59% 35.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TIEUX % Rank
Non US 		94.54% 0.00% 125.24% 58.39%
US 		1.14% -7.78% 68.98% 66.01%

TIEUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TIEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.02% 26.51% 62.43%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.60% 55.71%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 1.00% 5.50%

Sales Fees

TIEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TIEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TIEUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 52.00% 2.00% 247.00% 69.61%

TIEUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TIEUX Category Low Category High TIEUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.59% 0.00% 13.15% 73.25%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TIEUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TIEUX Category Low Category High TIEUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.50% -0.93% 6.38% 51.73%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TIEUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TIEUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Simon Webber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2011

11.42

11.4%

Simon joined Schroders in 1999 as an analyst on the Global Technology and US teams, before becoming a Global Sector Specialist for the consumer discretionary and telecom sectors. Currently, he is also a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In 2006, Simon began to develop the philosophy and investment universe behind the Schroder Global Climate Change strategy, and has co-managed the fund since launch.

Jonathan Eng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2014

7.78

7.8%

Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.

Conor Muldoon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2014

7.78

7.8%

Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.

Alessandro Valentini

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2014

7.78

7.8%

Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.

James Gautrey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2014

7.42

7.4%

James R. Gautrey, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Schroders. He has worked in investment management for Schroders since 2001, has managed assets since 2014, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since December 2020. Education: B.Sc., University College London.

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 15, 2016

5.79

5.8%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2017

4.42

4.4%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Jane Henderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Jane is Managing Director of Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1995 as an investment analyst, she has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and was instrumental in the development of the firm's US investment strategy. Jane co-chaired Walter Scott's Investment Management Group before becoming Managing Director in 2010. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Marine and Environmental Biology from the University of St Andrews.

Roy Leckie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Roy is Executive Director, Investment & Client Service at Walter Scott. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities. Roy was integral to the development of the firm’s emerging markets capabilities, and he has played a central role in the stewardship of Walter Scott’s global and international strategies since 2007. Roy joined the firm’s board in 2008 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Glasgow.

Charles Macquaker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Charlie is Executive Director, Investment at Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1991, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and has had extensive experience of analysing companies around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. Charles joined the Board in 2009 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Econ) (Hons) in European Studies from the University of Buckingham

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

