Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.7%
1 yr return
19.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$1.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.1%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TIEUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|5.79%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|33.80%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|42.62%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|39.81%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|41.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIEUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|61.46%
|2021
|1.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|70.09%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|50.38%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|51.36%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|45.99%
|Period
|TIEUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.7%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|5.79%
|1 Yr
|19.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|31.83%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|41.52%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|51.67%
|10 Yr
|1.9%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|66.16%
* Annualized
|Period
|TIEUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|61.60%
|2021
|1.0%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|69.79%
|2020
|2.6%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|50.38%
|2019
|4.6%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|51.36%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|56.45%
|TIEUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIEUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.3 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|36.41%
|Number of Holdings
|1089
|1
|10801
|7.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|192 M
|0
|34.5 B
|44.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.10%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|78.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIEUX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.68%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|79.44%
|Cash
|4.26%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|15.51%
|Other
|0.06%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|26.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|43.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|38.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|44.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIEUX % Rank
|Industrials
|16.95%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|20.86%
|Healthcare
|15.83%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|9.93%
|Financial Services
|15.14%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|78.27%
|Technology
|10.96%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|56.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.84%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|34.68%
|Consumer Defense
|9.16%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|53.38%
|Basic Materials
|6.16%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|80.43%
|Energy
|5.24%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|41.73%
|Utilities
|3.85%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|20.14%
|Communication Services
|3.36%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|88.92%
|Real Estate
|2.50%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|35.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIEUX % Rank
|Non US
|94.54%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|58.39%
|US
|1.14%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|66.01%
|TIEUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|62.43%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|55.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|5.50%
|TIEUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TIEUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIEUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|69.61%
|TIEUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIEUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.59%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|73.25%
|TIEUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TIEUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIEUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.50%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|51.73%
|TIEUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.243
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2019
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2017
|$0.213
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2016
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2015
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2014
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2013
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2012
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2011
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2010
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2009
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2003
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2002
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2001
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 1997
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 1996
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2011
11.42
11.4%
Simon joined Schroders in 1999 as an analyst on the Global Technology and US teams, before becoming a Global Sector Specialist for the consumer discretionary and telecom sectors. Currently, he is also a portfolio manager on the Global Equity team. In 2006, Simon began to develop the philosophy and investment universe behind the Schroder Global Climate Change strategy, and has co-managed the fund since launch.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2014
7.78
7.8%
Mr. Eng is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and has been with the firm since July 2001. He is responsible for investment research in the global consumer discretionary, industrials and materials sectors. He has been a portfolio manager since February 2002. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1997 to July 2001, Mr. Eng was an equity research associate for the Hotchkis and Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. In 1996, Mr. Eng worked as a summer research associate for Hotchkis and Wiley, performing U.K. and European equity research.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2014
7.78
7.8%
Mr. Muldoon is a director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for investment research in the global financials and materials sectors. He joined the firm in August 2003 and has been a portfolio manager since September 2010. PRIOR EXPERIENCE From 1995 to June 2003, Mr. Muldoon was an investment consultant for Fidelity Investments where he served as a liaison between institutional clients and investment managers within Fidelity.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2014
7.78
7.8%
Alessandro Valentini is a Director and fundamental portfolio manager of Causeway and is responsible for research in the global health care and financial sectors. Mr. Valentini joined the firm in July 2006 as a Research Associate and became a Portfolio Manager in 2013. During the summer of 2005, Mr. Valentini worked as a research analyst at Thornburg Investment Management. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Valentini worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in the European Equities Research-Sales division in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2014
7.42
7.4%
James R. Gautrey, CFA, Portfolio Manager at Schroders. He has worked in investment management for Schroders since 2001, has managed assets since 2014, and has co-managed a portion of the Portfolio since December 2020. Education: B.Sc., University College London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 15, 2016
5.79
5.8%
Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2017
4.42
4.4%
Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Jane is Managing Director of Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1995 as an investment analyst, she has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and was instrumental in the development of the firm's US investment strategy. Jane co-chaired Walter Scott's Investment Management Group before becoming Managing Director in 2010. She holds a BSc (Hons) in Marine and Environmental Biology from the University of St Andrews.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Roy is Executive Director, Investment & Client Service at Walter Scott. Since joining the firm in 1995, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities. Roy was integral to the development of the firm’s emerging markets capabilities, and he has played a central role in the stewardship of Walter Scott’s global and international strategies since 2007. Roy joined the firm’s board in 2008 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Hons) in Statistics from the University of Glasgow.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Charlie is Executive Director, Investment at Walter Scott. Having joined the firm in 1991, he has held a range of investment, management, client service and governance responsibilities and has had extensive experience of analysing companies around the world, particularly in Europe and Japan. Charles joined the Board in 2009 and is Co-Chair of the Investment Management Committee. He holds a BSc (Econ) (Hons) in European Studies from the University of Buckingham
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
