Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
9.5%
1 yr return
7.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$7.44 B
Holdings in Top 10
12.5%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.40%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund expects to primarily invest outside the U.S. and to diversify broadly across a variety of industries in developed and emerging market countries throughout the world. The fund will emphasize investing in small- to medium-sized companies. Depending on market conditions, the fund’s portfolio should be composed of investments in at least 10 countries and 100 different companies. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in non-U.S. stocks. For purposes of determining whether the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in non-U.S. stocks, the fund relies on the country assigned to a security by MSCI Inc. or another unaffiliated data provider.
While the adviser invests with an awareness of the global economic backdrop and the adviser’s outlook for certain industries, sectors, and individual countries, the adviser’s decision-making process focuses on bottom-up stock selection. Country allocation is driven largely by stock selection, though the adviser may limit investments in markets or industries that appear to have poor overall prospects.
Security selection reflects a growth style. The adviser relies on a global team of investment analysts dedicated to in-depth fundamental research in an effort to identify companies capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings growth. The adviser seeks to purchase stocks of companies at reasonable prices in relation to present or anticipated earnings, cash flow, or book value.
In selecting investments for the fund, the adviser generally favors companies with one or more of the following characteristics:
·leading or improving market position;
·attractive business niche;
·attractive or improving franchise or industry position;
·seasoned management;
·stable or improving earnings and/or cash flow; and
·sound or improving balance sheet.
* Annualized
|Period
|TIDDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.3%
|-46.4%
|-21.4%
|58.82%
|2021
|-3.7%
|-16.7%
|7.9%
|83.08%
|2020
|9.9%
|-0.5%
|17.6%
|16.15%
|2019
|5.4%
|2.3%
|9.5%
|48.00%
|2018
|-4.9%
|-13.3%
|-0.7%
|47.06%
|TIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIDDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|7.44 B
|1.79 M
|7.44 B
|1.43%
|Number of Holdings
|229
|30
|1618
|11.43%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.06 B
|398 K
|1.22 B
|5.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.52%
|5.3%
|48.4%
|91.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIDDX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.58%
|82.89%
|99.66%
|41.43%
|Cash
|2.18%
|0.00%
|17.11%
|61.43%
|Other
|0.24%
|-0.34%
|1.87%
|10.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|40.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|41.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIDDX % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|22.43%
|1.31%
|28.28%
|2.14%
|Industrials
|20.21%
|0.00%
|40.13%
|64.29%
|Healthcare
|13.95%
|1.74%
|29.97%
|35.71%
|Technology
|13.07%
|6.70%
|37.76%
|66.43%
|Financial Services
|10.40%
|1.92%
|22.28%
|35.00%
|Communication Services
|6.41%
|1.49%
|23.23%
|22.86%
|Basic Materials
|4.89%
|0.00%
|18.70%
|65.00%
|Real Estate
|4.25%
|0.00%
|13.00%
|44.29%
|Consumer Defense
|3.11%
|1.61%
|17.90%
|80.71%
|Utilities
|1.04%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|40.00%
|Energy
|0.24%
|0.00%
|9.29%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TIDDX % Rank
|Non US
|97.42%
|71.19%
|99.66%
|22.86%
|US
|0.16%
|0.00%
|23.33%
|77.86%
|TIDDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|22.37%
|83.08%
|Management Fee
|1.03%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|82.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|8.24%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.26%
|N/A
|TIDDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TIDDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|44.44%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TIDDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.40%
|8.00%
|316.00%
|39.66%
|TIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIDDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.73%
|50.71%
|TIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TIDDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.06%
|-1.81%
|1.51%
|43.70%
|TIDDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.420
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.370
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2020
2.25
2.3%
Ben Griffiths is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd and an investment analyst in the Equity Research Team of T. Rowe Price International Ltd, covering European small-cap stocks. Ben has been with the firm since 2006. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, he was an investment manager with Baillie Gifford. Ben earned a diploma in investment analysis from Stirling University and an M.Eng. in engineering science from Oxford University. He also has earned his Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|28.52
|5.42
|0.17
