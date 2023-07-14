Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|
|
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by normally investing at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in the common stock of companies domiciled and/or headquartered in Israel through the purchase of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and direct investments in such companies on foreign stock exchanges, without regard to market capitalizations.
|
|
The Fund invests using a growth investing style. Growth funds generally focus on stocks of companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in revenue, earnings, cash flow, or other similar criteria. These stocks typically have low dividend yields and above- average prices in relation to such measures as earnings and book value. Growth and value stocks have historically produced similar long-term returns, though each category has periods when it outperforms the other.
|
|
The Fund invests its assets in companies which the Fund’s Investment Manager believes show a high probability for superior growth. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the Manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the Manager’s investment criteria.
|
|
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
|
|
The Fund will not invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or alternative lifestyles.
|Period
|TICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-99.8%
|582.9%
|79.81%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-99.8%
|518.8%
|94.23%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-86.7%
|81.8%
|40.20%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-68.4%
|34.4%
|9.90%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-44.2%
|17.2%
|8.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|TICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|77.00%
|2021
|16.1%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|3.06%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|19.59%
|2019
|7.0%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|13.40%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|11.96%
|Period
|TICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.4%
|-99.8%
|582.9%
|46.15%
|1 Yr
|-8.1%
|-99.8%
|518.8%
|66.35%
|3 Yr
|9.4%*
|-86.7%
|81.8%
|32.67%
|5 Yr
|7.4%*
|-68.4%
|38.8%
|12.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-44.2%
|22.9%
|8.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|TICIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.8%
|-98.9%
|105.8%
|77.00%
|2021
|16.1%
|-14.8%
|20.1%
|3.06%
|2020
|4.1%
|-7.5%
|12.6%
|19.59%
|2019
|7.0%
|-4.8%
|10.7%
|13.40%
|2018
|-1.6%
|-10.8%
|3.7%
|11.96%
|TICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|500 K
|6.04 B
|47.62%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|13
|873
|32.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.7 M
|996 K
|3.17 B
|50.48%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.55%
|10.1%
|100.0%
|94.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.97%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|90.48%
|Cash
|5.03%
|-2.00%
|100.00%
|13.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.67%
|67.62%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.90%
|31.19%
|73.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.30%
|69.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.75%
|67.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICIX % Rank
|Technology
|27.17%
|0.00%
|44.58%
|8.91%
|Financial Services
|25.67%
|0.00%
|64.45%
|46.53%
|Real Estate
|12.47%
|0.00%
|30.80%
|6.93%
|Industrials
|8.21%
|0.00%
|39.81%
|70.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.26%
|0.00%
|34.93%
|58.42%
|Consumer Defense
|4.35%
|0.00%
|28.14%
|57.43%
|Energy
|4.07%
|0.00%
|40.11%
|48.51%
|Utilities
|4.06%
|0.00%
|40.46%
|34.65%
|Healthcare
|4.00%
|0.00%
|37.68%
|45.54%
|Basic Materials
|3.42%
|0.00%
|50.50%
|86.14%
|Communication Services
|0.32%
|0.00%
|26.06%
|93.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICIX % Rank
|Non US
|85.94%
|0.00%
|102.00%
|91.43%
|US
|9.03%
|0.00%
|49.47%
|7.62%
|TICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.09%
|4.32%
|14.56%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|88.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|35.71%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.08%
|0.15%
|N/A
|TICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TICIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|4.00%
|217.50%
|30.43%
|TICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.40%
|90.48%
|TICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.22%
|-4.11%
|6.59%
|94.29%
|TICIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$0.221
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2016
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.698
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2011
10.64
10.6%
Mr. Russo, portfolio manager, is a founder and Senior Partner of Eagle Global Advisors, LLC since 1996. He serves as a member of the MLP Investment committee and as Director of Client Service. Mr. Russo is also a member of the Domestic and International Equity committees. Prior to founding Eagle, Mr. Russo was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company, which was acquired by Boatmen’s Trust Company and then NationsBank. He was also employed previously by Criterion Investment Management Company. Mr. Russo earned a Bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas and a MBA from Rice University. Mr. Russo also serves as a Board Member of the M.A. Wright Fund at Rice University’s Jones School of Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2011
10.64
10.6%
Mr. Thomas Hunt is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Co-Chairman of Domestic Investment Committee at Eagle Global Advisors. He is also a member of the other investment committees of the firm. He is also a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Prior to founding Eagle, Thomas was employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Thomas also worked for the public accounting firm of Ernst & Young. He earned bachelor's degrees from the Business Honors Program and Accounting from the University of Texas and an MBA from the Harvard Business School. Thomas holds the Chartered Financial Analyst and Certified Public Accountant designations and is also a member of the CFA Institute, the CFA Society of Houston, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants. Thomas also serves as a board member of the Episcopal High School Dad's Club and Fitness Committee of Houston Country Club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2011
10.64
10.6%
John is a member of the International Equity Committee and his research responsibilities include a geographic focus on global emerging markets and global economic sector focus in Telecommunication, Utilities, and Energy. He also was part of the team that developed Eagle’s proprietary multi-factor security ranking model for the international equity investment process. His responsibilities also include portfolio management, trading and client service. He graduated from the University of Texas (Austin) and received an MBA from Rice University. Mr. Gualy has been with Eagle Global Advisors since 1996.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 12, 2011
10.64
10.6%
Mr. Edward Allen is a Co-Founder and serves as Senior Partner & Investment and Management Committee Member at Eagle Global Advisors. In addition to being a co-manager of the Eagle MLP Strategy Fund, he is a Portfolio Manager for a variety of institutional and high net worth clients. Eddie is a co-creator of many of the portfolio strategies and proprietary investment management tools of the firm. Eddie received a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Chicago and his B.S.E. in Engineering from Princeton University. Eddie holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is also a member of the Houston CFA Society. He currently serves as the Chair of the Asia Society Texas Center and is on the board of the Menil Collection.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|31.8
|8.13
|10.64
