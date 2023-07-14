Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.3%
1 yr return
12.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$6.65 B
Holdings in Top 10
17.4%
Expense Ratio 0.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 27.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. The Fund attempts to achieve the return of the U.S. stock market as represented by its benchmark, the Russell 3000®Index, while taking into consideration certain ESG criteria. See “Additional information about the Fund’s benchmark index” in the non-summary portion of the Prospectus for more information about the Fund’s benchmark. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.
When selecting investments for the Fund, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), the Fund’s investment adviser, considers certain ESG criteria. The ESG criteria are generally implemented based on data provided by independent research vendor(s). The evaluation process favors companies with leadership in ESG performance relative to their peers. Typically, environmental assessment categories include climate change, natural resource use, waste management and environmental opportunities. Social evaluation categories include human capital, product safety and social opportunities. Governance assessment categories include corporate governance, business ethics and government and public policy. How well companies adhere to international norms and principles and involvement in major ESG controversies (examples of which may relate to the environment, customers, human rights and community, labor rights and supply chain, and governance) are other considerations.
The ESG evaluation process is conducted on an industry-specific basis and involves the identification of key performance indicators, which are given more or less relative weight compared to the broader range of potential assessment categories. When ESG concerns exist, the evaluation process gives careful consideration to how companies address the risks and opportunities they face in the context of their sector or industry and relative to their peers. The Fund will not generally invest in companies significantly involved in certain business activities, including but not limited to the production of alcohol, tobacco, military weapons, firearms, nuclear power, thermal coal and gambling products and services.
After the ESG evaluation process is conducted, Advisors then uses quantitative investment techniques to attempt to closely match, to the extent practicable, the overall risk characteristics of the benchmark index. Under these quantitative investment techniques, the Fund uses a risk model to evaluate the stocks in which the Fund may invest and to inform the construction of a broadly diversified group of stocks.
While Advisors generally invests in companies that meet the ESG criteria, it is not required to invest in every company that meets these criteria. In addition, concerns with respect to one ESG assessment category may not automatically eliminate an issuer from being considered an eligible Fund investment. The ESG
criteria the Fund takes into consideration are non-fundamental investment policies and may be changed without the approval of the Fund’s shareholders.
The Board of Trustees of the Trust or a designated committee thereof (“Board of Trustees”) reviews the ESG criteria used to evaluate securities held by the Fund and approves the ESG vendor(s) that provide the data that help inform these criteria. Consistent with its responsibilities, the Board of Trustees evaluates options for implementing the Fund’s ESG investment criteria and monitors the ESG vendor(s) selected to supply the ESG data. Advisors has the right to change the ESG vendor(s) at any time and to add to the number of vendors providing the ESG data.
Investing on the basis of ESG criteria is qualitative and subjective by nature. There can be no assurance that every Fund investment will meet ESG criteria, or will do so at all times, or that the ESG criteria or any judgment exercised by Advisors will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor.
The Fund is not restricted from investing in any securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government or its agencies or instrumentalities. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by other countries or their agencies or instrumentalities as approved by the Board of Trustees. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its assets in foreign investments.
|Period
|TICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|62.32%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|41.40%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|41.63%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|32.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|42.03%
* Annualized
|Period
|TICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|55.01%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|57.67%
|2020
|5.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|15.98%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|37.70%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|49.29%
|Period
|TICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.3%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|56.26%
|1 Yr
|12.9%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|33.33%
|3 Yr
|6.7%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|41.19%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|42.62%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|38.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|TICHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|55.39%
|2021
|7.4%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|58.14%
|2020
|5.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|16.22%
|2019
|5.8%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|38.21%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|70.85%
|TICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.65 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|19.31%
|Number of Holdings
|555
|2
|4154
|9.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.16 B
|288 K
|270 B
|31.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.41%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|95.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICHX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.61%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|27.61%
|Cash
|0.39%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|70.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|44.86%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|45.61%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|42.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|42.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICHX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|39.80%
|Financial Services
|15.19%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|29.30%
|Healthcare
|14.54%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|43.53%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|58.83%
|Industrials
|9.56%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|41.86%
|Consumer Defense
|6.98%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|42.54%
|Communication Services
|5.88%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|81.13%
|Energy
|4.12%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|49.24%
|Real Estate
|3.28%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|29.15%
|Utilities
|3.22%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|22.37%
|Basic Materials
|2.34%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|64.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICHX % Rank
|US
|98.27%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|27.98%
|Non US
|1.34%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|56.71%
|TICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.25%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|86.97%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|13.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TICHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|27.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|54.44%
|TICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.34%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|71.07%
|TICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|29.43%
|TICHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2018
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2017
|$0.305
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Jim Campagna is a quantitative portfolio manager for the TIAA-CREF organization and Teachers Advisors, Inc. Mr. Campagna has portfolio management responsibilities for all equity index strategies and the Social Choice Equity portfolio. Mr. Campagna joined TIAA-CREF in February 2005 and has more than 15 years of investment experience. His prior experience includes seven years at Mellon Capital Management where he was responsible for several mandates and was an index strategy manager for MSCI® EAFE®. Mr. Campagna earned his B.A. in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 30, 2014
8.01
8.0%
Lei Liao, CFA, is Managing Director at Teachers Advisors, LLC. Lei Liao worked at TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC and other advisory affiliates of TIAA from 2012 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2022
0.08
0.1%
Advisors, TCIM and other advisory affiliates of TIAA—2005 to Present (portfolio management of domestic and international large-, mid- and small-cap equity index portfolios)
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
