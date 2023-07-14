Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in "non-U.S. securities," as defined below. These securities are predominantly equity securities of companies located outside the U.S., including developing markets. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “non-U.S. securities” means those securities of companies: (1) whose principal securities trading markets are outside the United States; (2) that derive 50 percent or more of their total revenue from either goods or services produced or sales made in markets outside the United States; (3) that have 50 percent or more of their assets outside the United States; (4) that are linked to non-U.S. dollar currencies; or (5) that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, a country other than the United States. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or sectors, such as industrials.

The Fund may, from time to time, engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in companies that are determined by the investment manager to exhibit superior practices in identifying, adapting and providing solutions to the consequences of climate change (i.e., companies that, based on the investment manager’s fundamental analysis and research, are able to successfully transition to a lower carbon economy). When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, to select attractively valued companies preparing for a transition to a lower carbon economy. The investment manager focuses on the market price of the company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security price meets or exceeds its estimation of full value, greater value exists

in another similar security or the company no longer meets the climate change inclusion criteria.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.