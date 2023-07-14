Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.9%
1 yr return
27.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$2.32 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.5%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 39.99%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in "non-U.S. securities," as defined below. These securities are predominantly equity securities of companies located outside the U.S., including developing markets. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, “non-U.S. securities” means those securities of companies: (1) whose principal securities trading markets are outside the United States; (2) that derive 50 percent or more of their total revenue from either goods or services produced or sales made in markets outside the United States; (3) that have 50 percent or more of their assets outside the United States; (4) that are linked to non-U.S. dollar currencies; or (5) that are organized under the laws of, or with principal offices in, a country other than the United States. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are predominantly common stock, and may include small and mid capitalization companies. Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of countries and sectors, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in particular countries or sectors, such as industrials.
The Fund may, from time to time, engage in currency-related derivatives, such as currency and cross-currency forwards and currency futures contracts, to seek to hedge (protect) against currency risks.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in companies that are determined by the investment manager to exhibit superior practices in identifying, adapting and providing solutions to the consequences of climate change (i.e., companies that, based on the investment manager’s fundamental analysis and research, are able to successfully transition to a lower carbon economy). When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, to select attractively valued companies preparing for a transition to a lower carbon economy. The investment manager focuses on the market price of the company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, price/cash flow ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.
The investment manager may consider selling an equity security when it believes the security price meets or exceeds its estimation of full value, greater value exists
in another similar security or the company no longer meets the climate change inclusion criteria.
The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.
|Period
|TICDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.9%
|-0.2%
|22.0%
|5.67%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-23.7%
|32.5%
|8.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|20.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|9.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|9.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TICDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TICDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.9%
|-9.7%
|22.0%
|5.67%
|1 Yr
|27.8%
|-23.7%
|56.0%
|8.58%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.8%
|22.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.2%
|12.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.5%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TICDX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-27.8%
|166.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-42.2%
|28.2%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-7.3%
|5.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|1.1%
|7.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.1%
|-1.1%
|N/A
|TICDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICDX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.32 M
|2.2 M
|44.7 B
|98.82%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3900
|96.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.08 M
|530 K
|13.7 B
|97.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.45%
|7.3%
|99.9%
|4.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TICDX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.27%
|75.03%
|100.46%
|27.06%
|Cash
|0.73%
|-31.92%
|11.89%
|69.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.34%
|49.71%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.35%
|6.11%
|65.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|46.47%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.71%
|49.12%
|TICDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|21.16%
|42.98%
|Management Fee
|0.71%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|52.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.47%
|77.32%
|TICDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|TICDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TICDX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|39.99%
|2.00%
|158.16%
|43.64%
|TICDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICDX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.48%
|38.64%
|TICDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|TICDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TICDX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.18%
|7.85%
|N/A
|TICDX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2021
0.97
1.0%
Herbert Arnett, SVP is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Arnett is a manager for Templeton Growth Fund Inc. and Templeton World Fund. He has global research responsibilities for large-cap and small-cap Media, Internet Software and Services, as well US Telecoms. Mr. Arnett holds a B.A. in finance and an M.B.A. from the University of Miami.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2021
0.97
1.0%
Tina Sadler is an executive vice president in the Templeton Global Equity Group. Ms. Sadler holds a B.B.A. and an M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 11, 2021
0.97
1.0%
Craig Cameron is a portfolio manager and research analyst for the Templeton Global Equity Group. Mr. Cameron's main responsibility is global coverage of renewable energy, which he has covered since 2013. He is also a portfolio manager for the group's climate change funds, working across a variety of sectors on thematic research ideas. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in 2012, Mr. Cameron was an analyst at Standard Life. He entered the financial services industry in 2009, and has had research coverage for a number of sectors including insurance, electrical equipment and utilities. Mr. Cameron holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics from Edinburgh University, United Kingdom and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Lauran joined Templeton Global Equity Group in September 2021 with 15 years of investment experience. She is part of the portfolio construction group managing ESG-related products. She also manages concentrated EAFE portfolios for segregated clients. Prior to joining Templeton Global Equity Group, she spent nearly 8 years as an Investment Manager at Edinburgh Partners where she was responsible for researching the Global Healthcare sector and co-managing EAFE accounts. She holds a M.Sc. in Ecological Economics from University of Edinburgh (2005) and a B.S. in Biology from Davidson College (2003
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.2
|29.68
|7.6
|0.54
