The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate debt securities. Holdings will mainly consist of investment-grade bonds, although the fund has the flexibility to purchase some below investment-grade bonds (also called high-yield bonds or junk bonds). The fund may invest in other securities in an effort to enhance income and achieve capital growth. These include convertible securities and preferred stock; mortgage- and asset-backed securities, including mortgage-related derivatives; and U.S. Treasury and agency securities. In addition, up to 10% of the fund’s total assets may be invested in non-U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and debt securities (including securities of issuers in emerging markets), and there is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and its weighted average maturity will vary with market conditions.

At least 85% of the fund’s net assets must have received an investment-grade rating (i.e., rated in one of the four highest rating categories) by at least one major credit rating agency or, if not rated by any credit rating agency, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be of investment-grade quality. Such investment-grade investments could include “split-rated” securities, which are securities that are rated as investment-grade by at least one credit rating agency but rated below investment-grade by another agency. Up to 15% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in below investment-grade securities including asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. The fund will not purchase any individual bond that is rated below B (or equivalent) by any major credit rating agency, and the fund’s investments in bonds that are rated B (or equivalent) at the time of purchase will not exceed 5% of its net assets. In addition, the fund uses interest rate futures primarily in an effort to manage its exposure to changes in interest rates or to adjust

portfolio duration, and credit default swaps primarily in an effort to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings or to manage the fund’s overall exposure to changes in credit quality.

The fund’s investment program provides some flexibility in seeking high income. Within the limits described, the fund can seek the most advantageous combination of securities. For example, when the difference is small between the yields of higher and lower rated securities, the fund may focus its investments in higher-quality issues. When the yield differential is large, the fund may move down the credit scale in search of higher yields. Likewise, if our outlook for foreign securities is favorable, the fund may purchase bonds issued by foreign companies at times when they offer higher yields than U.S. bonds of comparable quality and maturity.