The Fund will invest, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. dollar-denominated high yield fixed income securities of corporate issuers rated below investment grade by two or more nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (commonly called “junk bonds”), or, if unrated, of equivalent quality as determined by the Sub-advisers. These securities include all types of debt obligations, such as corporate bonds and notes, collateralized mortgage obligations and variable and floating rate securities. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities not denominated in U.S. dollars, including securities of issuers located in emerging market foreign countries. The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its assets in equity and equity-related securities, including common stock, convertible securities, preferred stock, warrants and rights. The Fund may also lend portfolio securities to earn additional income. Any income realized through securities lending may help Fund performance.

Credit quality. The Fund invests primarily in high yield securities or junk bonds.

Duration. The Fund’s average portfolio duration, as calculated by the Sub-advisers (as defined below), ranges from two to six years. Duration is an approximate measure of the sensitivity of the market value of the Fund’s holdings to changes in interest rates. Maturity means the date on which the principal amount of a debt security is due and payable. Individual securities may be of any maturity.

The Fund employs a “multi-manager” strategy whereby portions of the Fund are allocated to professional money managers (each, a “Sub-adviser,” collectively, the “Sub-advisers”) who are responsible for investing the assets of the Fund.