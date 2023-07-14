Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.4%
1 yr return
20.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
Net Assets
$2.7 B
Holdings in Top 10
33.7%
Expense Ratio 1.70%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies and depositary receipts associated with such stocks. The Fund may invest in developing countries, but under normal conditions those investments are expected to comprise a smaller proportion of the Fund than investments in developed countries. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks or depositary receipts.
The Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), intends to invest on an opportunistic basis where the Fund’s portfolio managers believe intrinsic value is not recognized by the marketplace. The Fund seeks to identify value in a broad or different context by investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks the Fund categorizes as basic values, consistent earners, and emerging franchises, when the portfolio managers believe these issues are value priced. The relative proportions of securities invested in each of those categories will vary over time. The Fund seeks to invest in promising companies, and may invest in stocks that reflect unfavorable market perceptions of the company or industry fundamentals. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but invests primarily in the large and middle capitalization range of publicly traded companies.
Thornburg primarily uses individual issuer and industry analysis to make investment decisions. Value, for purposes of the Fund’s selection criteria, may consider both current and projected measures. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:
•profitability
•price/earnings ratio
•price/book value ratio
•price/cash flow ratio
•debt/capital ratio
•dividend characteristics
•security and consistency of revenues
•EV (enterprise value)/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio
•undervalued assets
•earnings growth potential
•industry growth characteristics
•industry leadership
•franchise value
•potential for favorable developments
•EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)/interest expense ratio
The Fund categorizes its equity investments in the following three categories:
Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.
Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth, profitability, cash flow and/or dividends.
Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.
Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.
The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.
The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks or depositary receipts may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
|Period
|THVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|45.20%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|17.61%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|88.23%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|48.96%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|97.49%
* Annualized
|Period
|THVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|57.16%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|91.50%
|2020
|6.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|10.11%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|41.57%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|77.35%
|Period
|THVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|45.06%
|1 Yr
|20.4%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|17.04%
|3 Yr
|0.5%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|88.03%
|5 Yr
|0.8%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|60.83%
|10 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|98.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|THVRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|57.16%
|2021
|-3.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|91.50%
|2020
|6.0%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|10.11%
|2019
|4.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|41.57%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|83.97%
|THVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THVRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.7 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|23.81%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|1
|10801
|78.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|925 M
|0
|34.5 B
|22.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.71%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|21.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THVRX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.79%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|90.00%
|Cash
|8.21%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|6.49%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|47.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|63.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|42.60%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|48.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THVRX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.93%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|4.17%
|Technology
|17.41%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|5.90%
|Financial Services
|15.49%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|76.55%
|Utilities
|8.96%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|1.15%
|Basic Materials
|7.76%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|58.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.28%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|85.90%
|Consumer Defense
|7.24%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|86.76%
|Healthcare
|5.45%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|95.97%
|Energy
|4.32%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|65.47%
|Communication Services
|4.15%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|81.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|85.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THVRX % Rank
|Non US
|84.52%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|92.52%
|US
|7.27%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|9.17%
|THVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.70%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|14.45%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|60.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|38.85%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|60.55%
|THVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|THVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THVRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|247.00%
|78.47%
|THVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THVRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|25.49%
|THVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|THVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THVRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|75.36%
|THVRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.389
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2015
|$0.141
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2013
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2013
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2012
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2012
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2012
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2011
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2011
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2010
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2008
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2007
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2007
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2007
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2006
16.34
16.3%
Lei Wang is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg Investment Management in 2004 as associate portfolio manager and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2006. Lei holds a BA and an MA from East China Normal University and an MBA from New York University. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, he served as an associate for Deutsche Bank as well as for Enso Capital Management. He has also worked as a bank supervision manager at China’s central bank.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 15, 2021
1.37
1.4%
Matt Burdett is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He rejoined the firm in 2015 as an associate portfolio manager and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2018. Matt spent several years as a senior vice president and portfolio manager at PIMCO, where he co-managed various dividend-oriented strategies. Prior to his time at PIMCO, Matt worked as an equity analyst at Thornburg. Matt was director of healthcare investment banking at CIBC World Markets / Oppenheimer prior to joining Thornburg in 2010. Earlier in his career, he was a medicinal chemist at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals. Matt holds an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...