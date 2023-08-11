Home
Name

As of 11/08/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Toews Tactical Opportunity Fund

THSMX | Fund

$9.10

$67.3 M

0.55%

$0.07

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$67.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THSMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Toews Tactical Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Toews Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Schroeder

Fund Description

The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity index futures contracts on equity indices compromised of U.S. small and mid-cap issuers, small and mid-cap stocks, and ETFs that primarily invest in small and mid-cap issuers as well as investment grade fixed income securities, cash equivalents (such as US Treasury securities) and futures contracts on investment grade fixed-income securities and US Treasury securities. The Fund defines small and mid-cap common stock securities as those securities included in the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index, S&P 500 Small-Cap 600 Growth Index, Russell 2000 Index, Russell 2000 Growth Index, MSCI US Small-Cap Growth Index and S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index, and securities of other broad-based U.S. small and mid-cap stock indices. To be included in the S&P 400 index, a stock must have an unadjusted total market capitalization that ranges from $3.2 billion to $9.8 billion at the time of addition to the index. The Russell is 800 publicly traded U.S. companies with market caps of between $7.3 billion and the smallest at $257mm.

The Fund may also invest in stocks of U.S. small and mid-cap issuers and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such issuers.

The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce economic exposure along a continuum similar to that of the securities of broad-based US small and mid-cap stock indices. The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions. During unfavorable market conditions there may be periods when the Fund will take a significant position in cash and/or cash equivalents. The adviser also may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the U.S. small and mid-cap stock indices.

The Fund purchases/sells put and/or call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts and derivatives on equities and equity indices. Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in the price of a security.

The adviser primarily uses technical analysis of small and mid-cap equity markets. The adviser monitors, including monitoring price movements and momentum, U.S. equity markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the broad-based US small and mid-cap stock indices. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to said indices. Equity index futures contracts trade on margin. To gain exposure to an equity index futures contract, a certain percentage of the Fund’s assets may be allocated to a futures broker as collateral. This collateral amount is much less than the notional exposure to the underlying index. The Fund may allocate the cash or securities not needed for collateral to fixed income ETFs or other fixed income securities and/or in an addition to fixed income derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities may be significant. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

Read More

THSMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.2% 90.4% 3.38%
1 Yr N/A -29.4% 86.4% 6.80%
3 Yr N/A* -15.1% 33.0% 14.29%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 15.0% 46.84%
10 Yr N/A* -0.1% 10.1% 68.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -12.2% 37.8% 47.21%
2021 N/A -41.4% 12.7% 47.34%
2020 N/A -67.1% 21.9% 24.12%
2019 N/A -17.3% 25.3% 91.28%
2018 N/A -26.2% 11.6% 94.87%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -35.2% 89.2% 3.38%
1 Yr N/A -32.9% 86.4% 6.31%
3 Yr N/A* -16.2% 33.0% 13.78%
5 Yr N/A* -8.6% 15.0% 41.77%
10 Yr N/A* -0.1% 10.1% 66.67%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THSMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -12.2% 37.8% 47.21%
2021 N/A -23.0% 12.7% 60.64%
2020 N/A -3.6% 25.0% 44.12%
2019 N/A -15.5% 25.3% 92.62%
2018 N/A -26.2% 11.6% 94.87%

NAV & Total Return History

THSMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THSMX Category Low Category High THSMX % Rank
Net Assets 67.3 M 0 4.02 B 55.92%
Number of Holdings 5 4 2697 97.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 56.1 M -75.4 M 734 M 28.23%
Weighting of Top 10 99.88% 1.5% 100.0% 4.12%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF 80.40%
  2. Fifth Third Institutional MMkt Trust 19.45%
  3. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  4. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  5. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  6. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  7. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  8. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  9. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%
  10. Emin Russ 2000 Op Sep20P RTYU0P 1045 Index 0.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THSMX % Rank
Bonds 		78.36% -19.52% 152.17% 1.42%
Cash 		20.51% -140.68% 112.61% 69.38%
Convertible Bonds 		1.10% 0.00% 3.58% 4.31%
Stocks 		0.03% -12.61% 109.52% 95.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.32% 33.97%
Other 		0.00% -11.02% 25.92% 43.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THSMX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.90% 14.57%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 40.81% 73.87%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.83% 2.01%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 34.07% 20.60%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 97.72% 46.73%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 73.85% 25.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 15.46% 20.60%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.68% 96.48%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 40.37% 81.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 80.64% 49.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.61% 21.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THSMX % Rank
US 		0.03% -31.19% 108.80% 93.78%
Non US 		0.00% -2.00% 62.34% 88.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THSMX % Rank
Government 		58.36% 0.00% 83.22% 3.83%
Corporate 		20.97% 0.00% 99.90% 7.18%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.59% 0.10% 100.00% 96.65%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 10.84% 2.87%
Securitized 		0.02% 0.00% 10.00% 7.18%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 60.02% 29.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THSMX % Rank
US 		69.62% -1.82% 152.17% 3.35%
Non US 		8.74% -142.56% 8.77% 0.96%

THSMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.40% 12.79% 86.47%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.25% 32.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.47% 47.73%

Sales Fees

THSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THSMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 470.00% 94.51%

THSMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THSMX Category Low Category High THSMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.55% 0.00% 3.87% 31.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THSMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THSMX Category Low Category High THSMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -2.65% 3.99% 13.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THSMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THSMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Schroeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2010

10.5

10.5%

Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.

Phillip Toews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2010

10.5

10.5%

Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.

Jason Graffius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2014

6.26

6.3%

Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.

Charles Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

3.25

3.3%

Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 22.05 5.71 6.43

