Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
NameAs of 11/08/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$67.3 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.9%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$10,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
NameAs of 11/08/2023
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity index futures contracts on equity indices compromised of U.S. small and mid-cap issuers, small and mid-cap stocks, and ETFs that primarily invest in small and mid-cap issuers as well as investment grade fixed income securities, cash equivalents (such as US Treasury securities) and futures contracts on investment grade fixed-income securities and US Treasury securities. The Fund defines small and mid-cap common stock securities as those securities included in the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index, S&P 500 Small-Cap 600 Growth Index, Russell 2000 Index, Russell 2000 Growth Index, MSCI US Small-Cap Growth Index and S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index, and securities of other broad-based U.S. small and mid-cap stock indices. To be included in the S&P 400 index, a stock must have an unadjusted total market capitalization that ranges from $3.2 billion to $9.8 billion at the time of addition to the index. The Russell is 800 publicly traded U.S. companies with market caps of between $7.3 billion and the smallest at $257mm.
The Fund may also invest in stocks of U.S. small and mid-cap issuers and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such issuers.
The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce economic exposure along a continuum similar to that of the securities of broad-based US small and mid-cap stock indices. The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions. During unfavorable market conditions there may be periods when the Fund will take a significant position in cash and/or cash equivalents. The adviser also may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the U.S. small and mid-cap stock indices.
The Fund purchases/sells put and/or call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts and derivatives on equities and equity indices. Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in the price of a security.
The adviser primarily uses technical analysis of small and mid-cap equity markets. The adviser monitors, including monitoring price movements and momentum, U.S. equity markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the broad-based US small and mid-cap stock indices. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to said indices. Equity index futures contracts trade on margin. To gain exposure to an equity index futures contract, a certain percentage of the Fund’s assets may be allocated to a futures broker as collateral. This collateral amount is much less than the notional exposure to the underlying index. The Fund may allocate the cash or securities not needed for collateral to fixed income ETFs or other fixed income securities and/or in an addition to fixed income derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities may be significant. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.
|Period
|THSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-35.2%
|90.4%
|3.38%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-29.4%
|86.4%
|6.80%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|33.0%
|14.29%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|15.0%
|46.84%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|10.1%
|68.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|THSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-12.2%
|37.8%
|47.21%
|2021
|N/A
|-41.4%
|12.7%
|47.34%
|2020
|N/A
|-67.1%
|21.9%
|24.12%
|2019
|N/A
|-17.3%
|25.3%
|91.28%
|2018
|N/A
|-26.2%
|11.6%
|94.87%
|Period
|THSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-35.2%
|89.2%
|3.38%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-32.9%
|86.4%
|6.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.2%
|33.0%
|13.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|15.0%
|41.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.1%
|10.1%
|66.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|THSMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-12.2%
|37.8%
|47.21%
|2021
|N/A
|-23.0%
|12.7%
|60.64%
|2020
|N/A
|-3.6%
|25.0%
|44.12%
|2019
|N/A
|-15.5%
|25.3%
|92.62%
|2018
|N/A
|-26.2%
|11.6%
|94.87%
|THSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THSMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|67.3 M
|0
|4.02 B
|55.92%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|4
|2697
|97.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|56.1 M
|-75.4 M
|734 M
|28.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.88%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|4.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THSMX % Rank
|Bonds
|78.36%
|-19.52%
|152.17%
|1.42%
|Cash
|20.51%
|-140.68%
|112.61%
|69.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.10%
|0.00%
|3.58%
|4.31%
|Stocks
|0.03%
|-12.61%
|109.52%
|95.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.32%
|33.97%
|Other
|0.00%
|-11.02%
|25.92%
|43.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THSMX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.90%
|14.57%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.81%
|73.87%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.83%
|2.01%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.07%
|20.60%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|46.73%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.85%
|25.13%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.46%
|20.60%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.68%
|96.48%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.37%
|81.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.64%
|49.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.61%
|21.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THSMX % Rank
|US
|0.03%
|-31.19%
|108.80%
|93.78%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|62.34%
|88.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THSMX % Rank
|Government
|58.36%
|0.00%
|83.22%
|3.83%
|Corporate
|20.97%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|7.18%
|Cash & Equivalents
|20.59%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|96.65%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|10.84%
|2.87%
|Securitized
|0.02%
|0.00%
|10.00%
|7.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.02%
|29.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THSMX % Rank
|US
|69.62%
|-1.82%
|152.17%
|3.35%
|Non US
|8.74%
|-142.56%
|8.77%
|0.96%
|THSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.40%
|12.79%
|86.47%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|2.25%
|32.55%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.35%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.47%
|47.73%
|THSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|THSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THSMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|470.00%
|94.51%
|THSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THSMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.55%
|0.00%
|3.87%
|31.60%
|THSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|THSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THSMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-2.65%
|3.99%
|13.53%
|THSMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 24, 2018
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2010
10.5
10.5%
Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 04, 2010
10.5
10.5%
Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2014
6.26
6.3%
Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2017
3.25
3.3%
Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|22.05
|5.71
|6.43
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...