The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing primarily in equity index futures contracts on equity indices compromised of U.S. small and mid-cap issuers, small and mid-cap stocks, and ETFs that primarily invest in small and mid-cap issuers as well as investment grade fixed income securities, cash equivalents (such as US Treasury securities) and futures contracts on investment grade fixed-income securities and US Treasury securities. The Fund defines small and mid-cap common stock securities as those securities included in the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index, S&P 500 Small-Cap 600 Growth Index, Russell 2000 Index, Russell 2000 Growth Index, MSCI US Small-Cap Growth Index and S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index, and securities of other broad-based U.S. small and mid-cap stock indices. To be included in the S&P 400 index, a stock must have an unadjusted total market capitalization that ranges from $3.2 billion to $9.8 billion at the time of addition to the index. The Russell is 800 publicly traded U.S. companies with market caps of between $7.3 billion and the smallest at $257mm.

The Fund may also invest in stocks of U.S. small and mid-cap issuers and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in such issuers.

The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce economic exposure along a continuum similar to that of the securities of broad-based US small and mid-cap stock indices. The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions. During unfavorable market conditions there may be periods when the Fund will take a significant position in cash and/or cash equivalents. The adviser also may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the U.S. small and mid-cap stock indices.

The Fund purchases/sells put and/or call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts and derivatives on equities and equity indices. Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in the price of a security.

The adviser primarily uses technical analysis of small and mid-cap equity markets. The adviser monitors, including monitoring price movements and momentum, U.S. equity markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the broad-based US small and mid-cap stock indices. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to said indices. Equity index futures contracts trade on margin. To gain exposure to an equity index futures contract, a certain percentage of the Fund’s assets may be allocated to a futures broker as collateral. This collateral amount is much less than the notional exposure to the underlying index. The Fund may allocate the cash or securities not needed for collateral to fixed income ETFs or other fixed income securities and/or in an addition to fixed income derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities may be significant. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.