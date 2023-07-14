Home
Trending ETFs

THRIX (Mutual Fund)

THRIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund

THRIX | Fund

$12.58

$8.96 B

3.12%

$0.39

1.02%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$8.96 B

Holdings in Top 10

14.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THRIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Limited Term Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thornburg
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Brady

Fund Description

Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s portfolio in pursuing the Fund’s investment goals. While Thornburg follows domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for debt obligations, and other factors, the Fund’s investments are determined by individual security analysis. The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may dispose of any security prior to its scheduled maturity to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average maturity, or to otherwise respond to current market conditions.

The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in (i) obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and (ii) debt obligations rated at the time of purchase in one of the three highest principal long term rating categories of S&P Global Ratings (AAA, AA or A) or Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (Aaa, Aa or A), or the equivalent three highest short term ratings of those ratings agencies, or, if no credit rating is available, judged to be of comparable quality as determined by Thornburg. The Fund will not invest in any debt obligation rated at the time of purchase lower than BBB by S&P, Baa by Moody’s, the of equivalent short term ratings of those ratings agencies, or, if no credit rating is available, judged to be of comparable quality as determined by Thornburg. The Fund may purchase debt obligations such as corporate debt obligations, mortgage-backed securities, other asset-backed securities, municipal securities, and commercial paper and bankers’ acceptances. The Fund may purchase foreign securities of the same types and quality as the domestic securities it purchases when Thornburg believes these investments are consistent with the Fund’s objectives.

Because the magnitude of changes in the value of interest-bearing obligations is greater for obligations with longer terms given an equivalent change in interest rates, the Fund seeks to reduce changes in its share value by maintaining a portfolio of investments with a dollar-weighted average maturity or expected life normally of less than five years. As a result, the Fund also maintains a portfolio of investments having a dollar-weighted average effective duration of normally no more than five years. Duration is a measure of estimated sensitivity to interest rate changes. A portfolio with a longer average effective duration will typically be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a portfolio with a shorter average effective duration. Duration is commonly expressed as a number, which is the expected percentage change in an obligation’s price upon a 1% change in interest rates. For example, an obligation with a duration of 5 would be expected to change in price by approximately 5% in response to a 1% change in interest rates. During temporary periods the Fund’s portfolio maturity and average effective duration may be reduced for defensive purposes. There is no limitation on the maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase, and the Fund may sell any security before it matures. The Fund also attempts to reduce changes in share value through credit analysis, selection and diversification.

The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.

Read More

THRIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.3% 3.8% 19.76%
1 Yr -1.1% -11.5% 2.9% 50.78%
3 Yr -3.7%* -6.1% 1.3% 88.05%
5 Yr -0.9%* -10.7% 3.2% 55.27%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 2.1% 17.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -17.7% -2.5% 85.21%
2021 -1.2% -2.0% 2.2% 86.98%
2020 1.3% -2.8% 4.6% 7.26%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 39.08%
2018 -0.3% -3.7% 0.4% 54.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -6.3% 3.8% 18.72%
1 Yr -1.1% -11.5% 1.9% 46.46%
3 Yr -3.7%* -6.1% 4.5% 87.99%
5 Yr -0.9%* -8.3% 1.7% 59.15%
10 Yr N/A* -10.3% 2.1% 16.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THRIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -17.7% -2.5% 85.21%
2021 -1.2% -2.0% 2.2% 86.98%
2020 1.3% -2.8% 4.6% 7.26%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 43.10%
2018 -0.3% -1.0% 1.3% 62.58%

NAV & Total Return History

THRIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THRIX Category Low Category High THRIX % Rank
Net Assets 8.96 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 14.14%
Number of Holdings 805 4 4919 22.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.37 B -23.9 M 9.45 B 21.59%
Weighting of Top 10 14.87% 1.7% 100.0% 73.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Thornburg Capital Management 5.80%
  2. United States Treasury Notes 0.62% 1.61%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 1.875% 1.60%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 0.375% 1.47%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 1.37%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 1.35%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 1.20%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 1.08%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 0.88% 0.96%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 1.5% 0.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THRIX % Rank
Bonds 		90.83% 49.71% 194.71% 68.91%
Cash 		7.52% -102.46% 39.20% 20.55%
Convertible Bonds 		1.34% 0.00% 27.71% 75.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.32% 0.00% 25.64% 7.94%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 86.36%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 79.62%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THRIX % Rank
Securitized 		43.10% 0.00% 97.27% 18.13%
Corporate 		37.17% 0.00% 100.00% 54.92%
Government 		12.08% 0.00% 73.63% 64.25%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.52% 0.00% 44.09% 27.63%
Municipal 		0.13% 0.00% 17.46% 34.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 83.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THRIX % Rank
US 		80.85% 0.00% 165.96% 42.66%
Non US 		9.98% 0.00% 72.71% 61.83%

THRIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.02% 0.01% 19.98% 25.72%
Management Fee 0.31% 0.00% 1.19% 48.45%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.67%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 65.68%

Sales Fees

THRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THRIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 500.00% 23.94%

THRIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THRIX Category Low Category High THRIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.12% 0.00% 11.01% 57.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THRIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THRIX Category Low Category High THRIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -1.27% 4.98% 63.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THRIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THRIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Brady

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Jason Brady is president and CEO of Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for the company’s overall strategy and direction. He is also the head of the firm’s global fixed income investment team and a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2006, was made portfolio manager and managing director in 2007, and president and CEO in 2016. His book Income Investing: An Intelligent Approach to Profiting from Bonds, Stocks and Money Markets is a step-by-step guide to income investing. Jason holds a BA with honors in English and environmental biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA with concentrations in analytical finance and accounting from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Jason was a portfolio manager with Fortis Investments in Boston, and has held various positions at Fidelity Investments and Lehman Brothers. Jason holds a BA with honors in English and environmental biology from Dartmouth College, and an MBA with concentrations in analytical finance and accounting from Northwestern’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Jason was a portfolio manager with Fortis Investments in Boston, and has held various positions at Fidelity Investments and Lehman Brothers.

Lon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2010

12.33

12.3%

Lon Erickson is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg in 2008 and was made portfolio manager and managing director in 2010. Lon earned a BA in business administration with a minor in economics from Illinois Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business. He is a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Lon spent almost 11 years as an analyst for State Farm Insurance in the equity and corporate bond departments.

Jeff Klingelhofer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Jeff Klingelhofer, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Jeff Klingelhofer is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Jeff is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined the firm in 2010, then was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2012. In 2015, Jeff was made portfolio manager and managing director. Jeff earned a BA in economics with a minor in business from the University of California at Irvine, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 2010. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg Investment Management, Jeff spent four years with PIMCO, where he was responsible for monitoring portfolio leverage and risk tolerances. Jeff also worked as a commercial mortgage-backed securities intern with ratings agency DBRS and interned with the CalPERS alternative assets team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

