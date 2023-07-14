Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Thompson MidCap Fund

mutual fund
THPMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.87 -0.24 -1.7%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (THPMX) Primary
THPMX (Mutual Fund)

Thompson MidCap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.87 -0.24 -1.7%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (THPMX) Primary
THPMX (Mutual Fund)

Thompson MidCap Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.87 -0.24 -1.7%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (THPMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thompson MidCap Fund

THPMX | Fund

$13.87

$54.5 M

0.73%

$0.10

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$54.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

19.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thompson MidCap Fund

THPMX | Fund

$13.87

$54.5 M

0.73%

$0.10

1.35%

THPMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.22%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thompson MidCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thompson IM Funds Inc
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    3740888
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Stephens

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund

The MidCap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of medium-sized companies that at the time of purchase fall within the 12-month average of the capitalization ranges of stocks in the Russell Midcap Index, the Fund’s benchmark. Although market capitalizations are constantly changing, as of December 31, 2021, the Russell Midcap Index included companies with market capitalizations between $163 million and $72 billion. The Fund’s equity investments included within this 80% may include common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

We invest in equity securities that possess most of the following characteristics:

Strong market positions
High barriers to entry and other competitive or technological advantages
High returns on equity and assets
Good growth prospects
Strong management
Relatively low debt burdens

We also generally seek to identify investment opportunities in equity securities of companies that we believe have above-average potential for earnings and dividend growth.

To achieve a better risk-adjusted return on its equity investments, the MidCap Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of companies, including companies from a blend of industries and style classes. We believe that holding a diverse group of stocks will provide competitive returns under different market environments relative to more narrow investment styles. Our flexible approach to equity investing enables us to adapt to changing market trends and conditions and to invest wherever we believe opportunity exists.

Read More

THPMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -23.7% 31.6% 20.55%
1 Yr 4.4% -41.1% 28.9% 71.00%
3 Yr 10.6%* -20.8% 20.7% 17.10%
5 Yr 0.7%* -15.0% 80.6% 40.66%
10 Yr 0.9%* -10.0% 11.3% 45.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -52.6% 20.1% 79.19%
2021 8.6% -25.0% 15.1% 29.97%
2020 3.7% -2.9% 196.6% 31.64%
2019 6.7% -2.6% 8.3% 9.01%
2018 -6.1% -11.1% 0.0% 91.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -27.0% 31.6% 17.79%
1 Yr 4.4% -41.1% 48.6% 61.35%
3 Yr 10.6%* -20.8% 20.7% 16.93%
5 Yr 0.7%* -15.0% 80.6% 52.33%
10 Yr 0.9%* -9.0% 12.9% 83.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THPMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.0% -52.6% 20.1% 79.19%
2021 8.6% -25.0% 15.1% 29.97%
2020 3.7% -2.9% 196.6% 31.64%
2019 6.7% -2.6% 8.3% 9.01%
2018 -6.1% -11.1% 0.0% 96.48%

NAV & Total Return History

THPMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THPMX Category Low Category High THPMX % Rank
Net Assets 54.5 M 481 K 145 B 82.79%
Number of Holdings 92 1 2445 48.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.6 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 82.09%
Weighting of Top 10 19.25% 2.9% 100.0% 53.87%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exact Sciences Corp 2.44%
  2. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 2.16%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 2.06%
  4. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc 2.03%
  5. Infineon Technologies AG ADR 2.02%
  6. First Horizon Corp 2.02%
  7. LKQ Corp 2.02%
  8. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 1.95%
  9. Zions Bancorp NA 1.88%
  10. II-VI Inc 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THPMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.74% 0.00% 100.57% 21.89%
Cash 		0.26% -2.51% 100.00% 77.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 41.04%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 40.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 40.05%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 40.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THPMX % Rank
Healthcare 		19.54% 0.00% 47.15% 3.24%
Financial Services 		17.34% 0.00% 46.10% 17.71%
Industrials 		14.61% 0.00% 45.89% 62.59%
Technology 		14.22% 0.00% 40.65% 67.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.62% 2.49% 46.48% 52.62%
Real Estate 		7.76% 0.00% 25.82% 49.63%
Consumer Defense 		5.60% 0.00% 32.18% 21.95%
Basic Materials 		3.24% 0.00% 26.18% 82.54%
Energy 		2.83% 0.00% 58.13% 79.80%
Communication Services 		2.00% 0.00% 30.98% 59.10%
Utilities 		0.25% 0.00% 18.97% 80.80%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THPMX % Rank
US 		92.93% 0.00% 100.04% 72.14%
Non US 		6.81% 0.00% 27.19% 15.17%

THPMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.03% 33.98% 28.43%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.00% 1.50% 93.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.30% 73.11%

Sales Fees

THPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THPMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 0.00% 321.00% 18.70%

THPMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THPMX Category Low Category High THPMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.73% 0.00% 3.08% 57.57%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THPMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THPMX Category Low Category High THPMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.22% -2.06% 3.38% 58.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THPMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THPMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Stephens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2008

14.18

14.2%

ason L. Stephens, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Previously, he worked in various roles with Thompson, Plumb and Associates, Inc. from 2002 until the formation of Thompson Investment Management in January, 2004, including investment research, compliance and firm management. Jason also serves on the board of directors of Thompson IM Funds, Inc. and is Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He earned a B.S. in English and Communication Arts, an M.A. in Arts Administration and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the CFA Institute and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

James Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2008

14.18

14.2%

James T. Evans, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Thompson Investment Management in March, 2005, he was a Managing Director for Nakoma Capital Management in Madison, Wisconsin for five years. James is also Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He graduated summa cum laude from Macalester College with a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. James completed the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.34 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×