Vitals

YTD Return

16.5%

1 yr return

12.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.6%

Net Assets

$162 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$100.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THPGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thompson LargeCap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thompson IM Funds Inc
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    1699052
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Evans

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund

The LargeCap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-capitalization companies that at the time of purchase fall within the capitalization ranges of companies in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s benchmark. Although market capitalizations are constantly changing, as of December 31, 2021, the smallest company in the S&P 500 Index had a market capitalization of $4.0 billion. The Fund’s equity investments included within this 80% may include common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Although current income is not its primary objective, the LargeCap Fund anticipates that capital growth will be accompanied by growth through dividend income.

We invest in equity securities that possess most of the following characteristics:

Leading market positions
High barriers to entry and other competitive or technological advantages
High returns on equity and assets
Good growth prospects
Strong management
Relatively low debt burdens

We also generally seek to identify investment opportunities in equity securities of companies that we believe have above-average potential for earnings and dividend growth.

To achieve a better risk-adjusted return on its equity investments, the LargeCap Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of companies, including companies from a blend of industries and style classes. We believe that holding a diverse group of stocks will provide competitive returns under different market environments relative to more narrow investment styles. Our flexible approach to equity investing enables us to adapt to changing market trends and conditions and to invest wherever we believe opportunity exists.

Read More

THPGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -13.6% 215.2% 2.73%
1 Yr 12.7% -58.6% 197.5% 9.40%
3 Yr 13.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 11.21%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.4% 29.3% 7.12%
10 Yr 8.8%* -17.0% 13.3% 4.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -65.1% 22.3% 90.35%
2021 10.4% -25.3% 25.5% 22.78%
2020 4.6% -8.4% 56.7% 2.21%
2019 6.8% -9.2% 10.4% 2.46%
2018 -2.8% -9.4% 3.1% 28.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.5% -13.6% 215.2% 2.57%
1 Yr 12.7% -58.6% 197.5% 8.12%
3 Yr 13.0%* -23.3% 64.1% 12.38%
5 Yr 7.6%* -15.2% 31.9% 9.21%
10 Yr 8.8%* -4.7% 19.9% 7.36%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THPGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -65.1% 22.3% 90.35%
2021 10.4% -25.3% 25.5% 22.86%
2020 4.6% -8.4% 56.7% 2.21%
2019 6.8% -9.2% 10.4% 2.46%
2018 -2.8% -8.9% 3.3% 59.68%

NAV & Total Return History

THPGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THPGX Category Low Category High THPGX % Rank
Net Assets 162 M 1 M 151 B 82.87%
Number of Holdings 71 2 1727 58.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 41.2 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 83.17%
Weighting of Top 10 26.16% 5.0% 99.2% 57.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.64%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.46%
  3. Alliance Data Systems Corp 3.20%
  4. Bank of America Corp 2.93%
  5. General Electric Co 2.67%
  6. Apple Inc 2.57%
  7. Citigroup Inc 2.47%
  8. Paramount Global Class B 2.47%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.42%
  10. McKesson Corp 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THPGX % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 28.02% 125.26% 15.93%
Cash 		0.24% -88.20% 71.98% 81.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 47.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 43.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 44.62%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 45.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THPGX % Rank
Healthcare 		22.34% 0.00% 30.08% 8.50%
Technology 		21.58% 0.00% 54.02% 5.03%
Financial Services 		20.32% 0.00% 58.05% 36.06%
Communication Services 		13.36% 0.00% 26.58% 3.38%
Industrials 		7.22% 0.00% 42.76% 88.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.98% 0.00% 22.74% 45.54%
Consumer Defense 		4.96% 0.00% 34.10% 83.83%
Energy 		1.89% 0.00% 54.00% 94.14%
Basic Materials 		1.61% 0.00% 21.69% 83.66%
Real Estate 		0.74% 0.00% 90.54% 78.38%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 93.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THPGX % Rank
US 		96.88% 24.51% 121.23% 27.09%
Non US 		2.88% 0.00% 41.42% 58.87%

THPGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.04% 45.41% 33.42%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 1.50% 95.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 72.22%

Sales Fees

THPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THPGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.00% 0.00% 488.00% 7.65%

THPGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THPGX Category Low Category High THPGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.77% 0.00% 41.90% 76.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THPGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THPGX Category Low Category High THPGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.72% -1.51% 4.28% 82.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THPGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THPGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2009

13.33

13.3%

James T. Evans, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Thompson Investment Management in March, 2005, he was a Managing Director for Nakoma Capital Management in Madison, Wisconsin for five years. James is also Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He graduated summa cum laude from Macalester College with a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. James completed the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jason Stephens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2009

13.33

13.3%

ason L. Stephens, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Previously, he worked in various roles with Thompson, Plumb and Associates, Inc. from 2002 until the formation of Thompson Investment Management in January, 2004, including investment research, compliance and firm management. Jason also serves on the board of directors of Thompson IM Funds, Inc. and is Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He earned a B.S. in English and Communication Arts, an M.A. in Arts Administration and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the CFA Institute and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

