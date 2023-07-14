Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.6%
Net Assets
$162 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.2%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund
The LargeCap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-capitalization companies that at the time of purchase fall within the capitalization ranges of companies in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s benchmark. Although market capitalizations are constantly changing, as of December 31, 2021, the smallest company in the S&P 500 Index had a market capitalization of $4.0 billion. The Fund’s equity investments included within this 80% may include common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Although current income is not its primary objective, the LargeCap Fund anticipates that capital growth will be accompanied by growth through dividend income.
We invest in equity securities that possess most of the following characteristics:
|•
|Leading market positions
|•
|High barriers to entry and other competitive or technological advantages
|•
|High returns on equity and assets
|•
|Good growth prospects
|•
|Strong management
|•
|Relatively low debt burdens
We also generally seek to identify investment opportunities in equity securities of companies that we believe have above-average potential for earnings and dividend growth.
To achieve a better risk-adjusted return on its equity investments, the LargeCap Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of companies, including companies from a blend of industries and style classes. We believe that holding a diverse group of stocks will provide competitive returns under different market environments relative to more narrow investment styles. Our flexible approach to equity investing enables us to adapt to changing market trends and conditions and to invest wherever we believe opportunity exists.
|Period
|THPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|2.73%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|9.40%
|3 Yr
|13.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|11.21%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|7.12%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|4.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|THPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|90.35%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|22.78%
|2020
|4.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|2.21%
|2019
|6.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|2.46%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|28.68%
|Period
|THPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|2.57%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.12%
|3 Yr
|13.0%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|12.38%
|5 Yr
|7.6%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|9.21%
|10 Yr
|8.8%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|7.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|THPGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|90.35%
|2021
|10.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|22.86%
|2020
|4.6%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|2.21%
|2019
|6.8%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|2.46%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|59.68%
|THPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THPGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|162 M
|1 M
|151 B
|82.87%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|1727
|58.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|41.2 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|83.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.16%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|57.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THPGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|15.93%
|Cash
|0.24%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|81.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|47.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|43.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|44.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|45.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THPGX % Rank
|Healthcare
|22.34%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|8.50%
|Technology
|21.58%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|5.03%
|Financial Services
|20.32%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|36.06%
|Communication Services
|13.36%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|3.38%
|Industrials
|7.22%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|88.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.98%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|45.54%
|Consumer Defense
|4.96%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|83.83%
|Energy
|1.89%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|94.14%
|Basic Materials
|1.61%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|83.66%
|Real Estate
|0.74%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|78.38%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|93.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THPGX % Rank
|US
|96.88%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|27.09%
|Non US
|2.88%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|58.87%
|THPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|33.42%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|95.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|72.22%
|THPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|THPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THPGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|12.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|7.65%
|THPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THPGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.77%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|76.92%
|THPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|THPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THPGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.72%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|82.12%
|THPGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.784
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$2.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.521
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.453
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.457
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.283
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2013
|$0.176
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.293
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2003
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2009
13.33
13.3%
James T. Evans, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Thompson Investment Management in March, 2005, he was a Managing Director for Nakoma Capital Management in Madison, Wisconsin for five years. James is also Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He graduated summa cum laude from Macalester College with a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. James completed the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2009
13.33
13.3%
ason L. Stephens, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Previously, he worked in various roles with Thompson, Plumb and Associates, Inc. from 2002 until the formation of Thompson Investment Management in January, 2004, including investment research, compliance and firm management. Jason also serves on the board of directors of Thompson IM Funds, Inc. and is Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He earned a B.S. in English and Communication Arts, an M.A. in Arts Administration and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the CFA Institute and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
