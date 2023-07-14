Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund

The LargeCap Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-capitalization companies that at the time of purchase fall within the capitalization ranges of companies in the S&P 500 Index, the Fund’s benchmark. Although market capitalizations are constantly changing, as of December 31, 2021, the smallest company in the S&P 500 Index had a market capitalization of $4.0 billion. The Fund’s equity investments included within this 80% may include common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Although current income is not its primary objective, the LargeCap Fund anticipates that capital growth will be accompanied by growth through dividend income.

We invest in equity securities that possess most of the following characteristics:

• Leading market positions

• High barriers to entry and other competitive or technological advantages

• High returns on equity and assets

• Good growth prospects

• Strong management

• Relatively low debt burdens

We also generally seek to identify investment opportunities in equity securities of companies that we believe have above-average potential for earnings and dividend growth.

To achieve a better risk-adjusted return on its equity investments, the LargeCap Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of companies, including companies from a blend of industries and style classes. We believe that holding a diverse group of stocks will provide competitive returns under different market environments relative to more narrow investment styles. Our flexible approach to equity investing enables us to adapt to changing market trends and conditions and to invest wherever we believe opportunity exists.