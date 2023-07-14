Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thompson Bond Fund

THOPX | Fund

$9.64

$2.1 B

5.81%

$0.56

0.71%

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.1%

1 yr return

-5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$2.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

15.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.71%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Thompson Bond Fund

THOPX | Fund

$9.64

$2.1 B

5.81%

$0.56

0.71%

THOPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thompson Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thompson IM Funds Inc
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 1992
  • Shares Outstanding
    201069776
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Stephens

Fund Description

Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund

The Bond Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of bonds, including corporate bonds of domestic issuers and of foreign issuers payable in U.S. dollars, short-term debt instruments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bonds of foreign government issuers (including their agencies and instrumentalities) payable in U.S. dollars, and U.S. Treasury securities and other debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government (including its agencies and instrumentalities). Although the Bond Fund invests primarily in debt securities rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized rating agency, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk” or “high-yield” securities). From time to time, the Bond Fund’s assets represented by debt securities rated below investment grade may exceed 10% due to changes in the value of those securities and/or the Fund as a whole and downgrades that occur after such securities were acquired. However, the Bond Fund will not acquire any debt securities rated below investment grade while its net assets that are represented by such securities exceed this limit. The Bond Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other non-debt securities, which include convertible bonds, common stocks and variable-rate demand notes. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Bond Fund will normally not exceed 10 years. The Bond Fund does not purchase securities with a view to rapid turnover.

Read More

THOPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -6.3% 3.8% 99.31%
1 Yr -5.1% -11.5% 2.9% 98.79%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.1% 1.3% 56.62%
5 Yr -3.4%* -10.7% 3.2% 99.01%
10 Yr -2.0%* -11.7% 2.1% 98.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -17.7% -2.5% 94.01%
2021 1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 1.27%
2020 -2.3% -2.8% 4.6% 98.88%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 47.70%
2018 -0.2% -3.7% 0.4% 50.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.1% -6.3% 3.8% 94.97%
1 Yr -5.1% -11.5% 1.9% 97.24%
3 Yr -2.7%* -6.1% 4.5% 56.75%
5 Yr -3.4%* -8.3% 1.7% 98.98%
10 Yr -2.0%* -10.3% 2.1% 99.12%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THOPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.7% -17.7% -2.5% 94.01%
2021 1.0% -2.0% 2.2% 1.27%
2020 -2.3% -2.8% 4.6% 98.88%
2019 0.5% -28.6% 3.0% 51.53%
2018 -0.2% -1.0% 1.3% 59.25%

NAV & Total Return History

THOPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THOPX Category Low Category High THOPX % Rank
Net Assets 2.1 B 5.81 M 70.5 B 39.66%
Number of Holdings 376 4 4919 58.89%
Net Assets in Top 10 270 M -23.9 M 9.45 B 46.29%
Weighting of Top 10 15.80% 1.7% 100.0% 69.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. 6.125% 1.94%
  2. General Electric Company 4.16% 1.93%
  3. AmTrust Financial Services Inc. 6.13% 1.78%
  4. MPLX LP 6.25% 1.60%
  5. MetLife Inc. 3.83% 1.57%
  6. Marathon Petroleum Company 5.13% 1.55%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.52%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 0% 1.52%
  9. Reinsurance Grp Amer FRN 1.37%
  10. MBIA Inc. 6.4% 1.36%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THOPX % Rank
Bonds 		92.36% 49.71% 194.71% 56.82%
Convertible Bonds 		2.80% 0.00% 27.71% 44.39%
Cash 		2.61% -102.46% 39.20% 61.14%
Preferred Stocks 		2.23% 0.00% 25.64% 2.07%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.66% 11.31% 87.39%
Other 		0.00% -2.59% 10.19% 80.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THOPX % Rank
Corporate 		58.26% 0.00% 100.00% 22.45%
Securitized 		38.98% 0.00% 97.27% 21.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.61% 0.00% 44.09% 71.50%
Municipal 		0.14% 0.00% 17.46% 32.30%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.97% 84.46%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 73.63% 98.96%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THOPX % Rank
US 		86.40% 0.00% 165.96% 23.14%
Non US 		5.96% 0.00% 72.71% 86.70%

THOPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.71% 0.01% 19.98% 46.58%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.19% 95.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.50% 81.78%

Sales Fees

THOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.50% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THOPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 2.00% 500.00% 14.65%

THOPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THOPX Category Low Category High THOPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.81% 0.00% 11.01% 34.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THOPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THOPX Category Low Category High THOPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.75% -1.27% 4.98% 0.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THOPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

THOPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Stephens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2009

13.33

13.3%

ason L. Stephens, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Previously, he worked in various roles with Thompson, Plumb and Associates, Inc. from 2002 until the formation of Thompson Investment Management in January, 2004, including investment research, compliance and firm management. Jason also serves on the board of directors of Thompson IM Funds, Inc. and is Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He earned a B.S. in English and Communication Arts, an M.A. in Arts Administration and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the CFA Institute and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

James Evans

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 02, 2009

13.33

13.3%

James T. Evans, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Thompson Investment Management in March, 2005, he was a Managing Director for Nakoma Capital Management in Madison, Wisconsin for five years. James is also Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He graduated summa cum laude from Macalester College with a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. James completed the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 28.77 6.13 2.41

