Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund

The Bond Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of bonds, including corporate bonds of domestic issuers and of foreign issuers payable in U.S. dollars, short-term debt instruments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bonds of foreign government issuers (including their agencies and instrumentalities) payable in U.S. dollars, and U.S. Treasury securities and other debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government (including its agencies and instrumentalities). Although the Bond Fund invests primarily in debt securities rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized rating agency, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk” or “high-yield” securities). From time to time, the Bond Fund’s assets represented by debt securities rated below investment grade may exceed 10% due to changes in the value of those securities and/or the Fund as a whole and downgrades that occur after such securities were acquired. However, the Bond Fund will not acquire any debt securities rated below investment grade while its net assets that are represented by such securities exceed this limit. The Bond Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other non-debt securities, which include convertible bonds, common stocks and variable-rate demand notes. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Bond Fund will normally not exceed 10 years. The Bond Fund does not purchase securities with a view to rapid turnover.