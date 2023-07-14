Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.1%
1 yr return
-5.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
Net Assets
$2.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
15.8%
Expense Ratio 0.71%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 34.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Principal Investment Strategies of the Fund
The Bond Fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowing for investment purposes in a diversified portfolio of bonds, including corporate bonds of domestic issuers and of foreign issuers payable in U.S. dollars, short-term debt instruments, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, bonds of foreign government issuers (including their agencies and instrumentalities) payable in U.S. dollars, and U.S. Treasury securities and other debt securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government (including its agencies and instrumentalities). Although the Bond Fund invests primarily in debt securities rated investment grade by one or more nationally recognized rating agency, it may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk” or “high-yield” securities). From time to time, the Bond Fund’s assets represented by debt securities rated below investment grade may exceed 10% due to changes in the value of those securities and/or the Fund as a whole and downgrades that occur after such securities were acquired. However, the Bond Fund will not acquire any debt securities rated below investment grade while its net assets that are represented by such securities exceed this limit. The Bond Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in other non-debt securities, which include convertible bonds, common stocks and variable-rate demand notes. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of the Bond Fund will normally not exceed 10 years. The Bond Fund does not purchase securities with a view to rapid turnover.
|Period
|THOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|99.31%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|98.79%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|56.62%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|99.01%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|98.62%
* Annualized
|Period
|THOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|94.01%
|2021
|1.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|1.27%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|98.88%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|47.70%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|50.73%
|Period
|THOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.1%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|94.97%
|1 Yr
|-5.1%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|97.24%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|56.75%
|5 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|98.98%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|99.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|THOPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-10.7%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|94.01%
|2021
|1.0%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|1.27%
|2020
|-2.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|98.88%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|51.53%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|59.25%
|THOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THOPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.1 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|39.66%
|Number of Holdings
|376
|4
|4919
|58.89%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|270 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|46.29%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.80%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|69.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THOPX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.36%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|56.82%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.80%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|44.39%
|Cash
|2.61%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|61.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.23%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|2.07%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|87.39%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|80.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THOPX % Rank
|Corporate
|58.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.45%
|Securitized
|38.98%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|21.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.61%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|71.50%
|Municipal
|0.14%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|32.30%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|84.46%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|98.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THOPX % Rank
|US
|86.40%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|23.14%
|Non US
|5.96%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|86.70%
|THOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.71%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|46.58%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|95.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|81.78%
|THOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|THOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THOPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|34.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|14.65%
|THOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THOPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.81%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|34.37%
|THOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|THOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THOPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.75%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|0.71%
|THOPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 26, 2022
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2019
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2017
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2016
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2015
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2015
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2014
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2014
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2013
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2013
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2011
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2011
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2010
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2010
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2010
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2009
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2009
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2009
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2008
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2008
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2008
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2008
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2007
|$0.152
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2007
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2007
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2006
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2006
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2006
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2006
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2005
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 14, 2005
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2005
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2005
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2004
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2004
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2004
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2003
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2003
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2003
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2003
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2002
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2002
|$0.150
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2002
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2001
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2009
13.33
13.3%
ason L. Stephens, CFA, is Chief Executive Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Previously, he worked in various roles with Thompson, Plumb and Associates, Inc. from 2002 until the formation of Thompson Investment Management in January, 2004, including investment research, compliance and firm management. Jason also serves on the board of directors of Thompson IM Funds, Inc. and is Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He earned a B.S. in English and Communication Arts, an M.A. in Arts Administration and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He is a member of the CFA Institute and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 02, 2009
13.33
13.3%
James T. Evans, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer, Principal and a Portfolio Manager at Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Prior to joining Thompson Investment Management in March, 2005, he was a Managing Director for Nakoma Capital Management in Madison, Wisconsin for five years. James is also Co-Manager of our proprietary mutual funds. He graduated summa cum laude from Macalester College with a B.A. in Economics and Computer Science. He earned an M.B.A. in Finance and Accounting and an M.S. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. James completed the Applied Security Analysis Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
