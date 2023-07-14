The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing primarily in a broad range of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and publicly traded real estate investment trusts. The Fund may invest in any stock or other equity security which its investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), believes may assist the Fund in pursuing its goal, including smaller companies with market capitalizations of less than $500 million.

The Fund portfolio includes investments in both domestic securities and securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States, including developing countries. Relative proportions of each will vary from time to time, depending upon the advisor’s view of specific investment opportunities and macro-economic factors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States.

The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for securities, and analysis of specific issuers.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.