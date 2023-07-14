Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.0%
1 yr return
15.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$1.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
45.8%
Expense Ratio 1.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing primarily in a broad range of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and publicly traded real estate investment trusts. The Fund may invest in any stock or other equity security which its investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), believes may assist the Fund in pursuing its goal, including smaller companies with market capitalizations of less than $500 million.
The Fund portfolio includes investments in both domestic securities and securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States, including developing countries. Relative proportions of each will vary from time to time, depending upon the advisor’s view of specific investment opportunities and macro-economic factors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States.
The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for securities, and analysis of specific issuers.
The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.
|Period
|THOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|13.76%
|1 Yr
|15.1%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|7.95%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|46.47%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|61.48%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|29.13%
* Annualized
|Period
|THOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|44.56%
|2021
|0.1%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|20.86%
|2020
|4.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|87.48%
|2019
|6.1%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|34.99%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|41.63%
|Period
|THOFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.5%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|44.56%
|2021
|0.1%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|20.99%
|2020
|4.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|91.66%
|2019
|6.1%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|57.25%
|2018
|-5.0%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|59.49%
|THOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THOFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.02 B
|199 K
|133 B
|30.92%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|1
|9075
|88.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|460 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|25.55%
|Weighting of Top 10
|45.79%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|17.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THOFX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.10%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|78.96%
|Cash
|6.90%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|19.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|78.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|80.29%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|76.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|76.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THOFX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.06%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|15.20%
|Technology
|15.81%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|35.90%
|Basic Materials
|14.25%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|5.51%
|Communication Services
|13.83%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|14.76%
|Energy
|11.68%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|3.08%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.71%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|42.95%
|Healthcare
|8.02%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|89.65%
|Consumer Defense
|3.58%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|81.39%
|Industrials
|3.07%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|93.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|95.70%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|96.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THOFX % Rank
|Non US
|54.84%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|14.65%
|US
|38.26%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|83.37%
|THOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.36%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|44.47%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|81.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.41%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.76%
|64.82%
|THOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|THOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THOFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|42.20%
|THOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THOFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.30%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|76.26%
|THOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|THOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THOFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.64%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|58.30%
|THOFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.447
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.580
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.230
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.655
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2013
|$0.129
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2011
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2010
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2009
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2009
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2009
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2008
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2008
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2006
15.85
15.9%
Brian McMahon Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Strategist Brian McMahon is chief investment strategist for Thornburg Investment Management. Brian is deeply respected for his market and investment insight and serves as a key voice for the investment team and Thornburg clients. He also co-manages Thornburg’s global equity portfolios and serves as vice chairman of Thornburg. Brian joined Thornburg in 1984 as chief investment officer; a role he held until 2019. Brian served as president of the firm from 1997 to 2015 and CEO from 2008 to 2015 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2016. He managed Thornburg’s laddered bond portfolios from their inceptions from 1984 until 2000 and remains actively involved in securities analysis for various Thornburg portfolios. Brian holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BA in econom¬ics and Russian studies from the University of Virginia. After receiving his MBA, Brian joined Norwest Bank in 1979, and held various corporate finance positions.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Miguel Oleaga is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2014 as an equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2017, and was named portfolio manager in 2018. Miguel holds a BS in business administration (finance and management specialties) from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to his joining Thornburg, Miguel worked at Putnam Invest- ments, conducting equity analysis supporting growth, value, and dividend-focused man-dates. He held a series of positions of increasing responsibility at Putnam beginning in 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
