Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
THOAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.09 -0.2 -0.58%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inst (THOIX) Primary C (THOCX) A (THOAX) Retirement (THOVX) Retirement (THORX) Retirement (THOFX) Retirement (THOGX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$1.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

45.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THOAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.42%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Global Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Thornburg
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian McMahon

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment goal by investing primarily in a broad range of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and publicly traded real estate investment trusts. The Fund may invest in any stock or other equity security which its investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), believes may assist the Fund in pursuing its goal, including smaller companies with market capitalizations of less than $500 million.

The Fund portfolio includes investments in both domestic securities and securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States, including developing countries. Relative proportions of each will vary from time to time, depending upon the advisor’s view of specific investment opportunities and macro-economic factors. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries outside the United States.

The Fund’s investments are determined by individual issuer and industry analysis. Investment decisions are based on domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for securities, and analysis of specific issuers.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

Read More

THOAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -35.6% 29.2% 13.98%
1 Yr 15.1% 17.3% 252.4% 8.64%
3 Yr 4.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 49.15%
5 Yr 1.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 65.50%
10 Yr 6.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 34.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -24.3% 957.1% 43.26%
2021 0.1% -38.3% 47.1% 22.38%
2020 4.6% -54.2% 0.6% 87.21%
2019 6.0% -76.0% 54.1% 34.41%
2018 -5.0% -26.1% 47.8% 41.47%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -35.6% 29.2% 14.32%
1 Yr 15.1% 11.4% 252.4% 15.68%
3 Yr 4.2%* -3.5% 34.6% 59.61%
5 Yr 1.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 71.81%
10 Yr 6.2%* -6.9% 18.3% 40.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THOAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.6% -24.3% 957.1% 43.26%
2021 0.1% -33.1% 47.1% 22.50%
2020 4.6% -44.4% 1.8% 91.39%
2019 6.0% -6.5% 54.1% 56.52%
2018 -5.0% -14.4% 47.8% 59.17%

NAV & Total Return History

THOAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THOAX Category Low Category High THOAX % Rank
Net Assets 1.02 B 199 K 133 B 30.81%
Number of Holdings 46 1 9075 88.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 460 M -18 M 37.6 B 25.44%
Weighting of Top 10 45.79% 9.1% 100.0% 17.73%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Thornburg Capital Management 6.90%
  2. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  4. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  6. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  7. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  8. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  9. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%
  10. Reliance Industries Ltd 6.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THOAX % Rank
Stocks 		93.10% 61.84% 125.47% 78.85%
Cash 		6.90% -174.70% 23.12% 19.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 78.30%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 80.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 76.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 76.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THOAX % Rank
Financial Services 		19.06% 0.00% 38.42% 15.09%
Technology 		15.81% 0.00% 49.87% 35.79%
Basic Materials 		14.25% 0.00% 38.60% 5.40%
Communication Services 		13.83% 0.00% 57.66% 14.65%
Energy 		11.68% 0.00% 21.15% 2.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.71% 0.00% 40.94% 42.84%
Healthcare 		8.02% 0.00% 35.42% 89.54%
Consumer Defense 		3.58% 0.00% 73.28% 81.28%
Industrials 		3.07% 0.00% 44.06% 93.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 95.59%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 96.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THOAX % Rank
Non US 		54.84% 0.58% 99.46% 14.54%
US 		38.26% 0.13% 103.82% 83.26%

THOAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.31% 0.01% 44.27% 41.85%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 81.73%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.34%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.76% 64.50%

Sales Fees

THOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.50% 2.50% 5.75% 87.20%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 92.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THOAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 42.09%

THOAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THOAX Category Low Category High THOAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.04% 0.00% 3.26% 76.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THOAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THOAX Category Low Category High THOAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.42% -4.27% 12.65% 65.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THOAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THOAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian McMahon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2006

15.85

15.9%

Brian McMahon Vice Chairman and Chief Investment Strategist Brian McMahon is chief investment strategist for Thornburg Investment Management. Brian is deeply respected for his market and investment insight and serves as a key voice for the investment team and Thornburg clients. He also co-manages Thornburg’s global equity portfolios and serves as vice chairman of Thornburg. Brian joined Thornburg in 1984 as chief investment officer; a role he held until 2019. Brian served as president of the firm from 1997 to 2015 and CEO from 2008 to 2015 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2016. He managed Thornburg’s laddered bond portfolios from their inceptions from 1984 until 2000 and remains actively involved in securities analysis for various Thornburg portfolios. Brian holds an MBA from Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and a BA in econom¬ics and Russian studies from the University of Virginia. After receiving his MBA, Brian joined Norwest Bank in 1979, and held various corporate finance positions.

Miguel Oleaga

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Miguel Oleaga is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2014 as an equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2017, and was named portfolio manager in 2018. Miguel holds a BS in business administration (finance and management specialties) from the University of Massachusetts. Prior to his joining Thornburg, Miguel worked at Putnam Invest- ments, conducting equity analysis supporting growth, value, and dividend-focused man-dates. He held a series of positions of increasing responsibility at Putnam beginning in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

