Trending ETFs

Name

As of 01/30/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Thornburg Municipal Managed Account Fund

THMMX | Fund

$10.13

$5.27 M

0.00%

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.6%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.27 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

As of 01/30/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Thornburg Municipal Managed Account Fund

THMMX | Fund

$10.13

$5.27 M

0.00%

0.25%

THMMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Municipal Managed Account Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    THORNBURG
  • Inception Date
    May 15, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s investments in pursuing the Fund’s investment goal. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by states and state agencies, local governments and their agencies, and by United States territories and possessions. Investment decisions are based upon outlooks for interest rates and securities markets, the supply of municipal debt obligations, the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated obligations, and analysis of specific obligations. The Fund invests in municipal obligations and participations in municipal obligations of any credit quality. The Fund may invest up to 80 percent of its portfolio in lower-quality municipal debt obligations rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization at the time of purchase as below investment grade (sometimes called “junk” bonds or “high yield” bonds) or, if unrated, issued by obligors which Thornburg determines have comparable below investment grade municipal obligations outstanding or which are deemed by Thornburg to be comparable to obligors with outstanding below investment grade obligations. The Fund may also invest in municipal obligations that are in default at the time of purchase. “Participations” are undivided interests in pools of securities where the underlying credit support passes through to the participants.

The Fund may invest in municipal obligations of any maturity or duration. Duration is a measure of estimated sensitivity to interest rate changes. A portfolio with a longer average effective duration will typically be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a portfolio with a shorter average effective duration. Duration is commonly expressed as a number, which is the expected percentage change in an obligation’s price upon a 1% change in interest rates. For example, an obligation with a duration of 10 would be expected to change in price by approximately 10% in response to a 1% change in interest rates. During temporary periods the Fund’s average effective duration and average portfolio maturity may be reduced for defensive purposes. There is no limitation on the duration or maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase. The Fund may dispose of any security before it matures. The Fund attempts to meet its objective through credit analysis and security selection. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.

The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from the regular federal income tax, though a portion or all of that income may still be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”). This policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations with income exempt from the regular federal income tax may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders. Under

normal circumstances, no more than 20% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in municipal securities which would produce income that is not exempt from federal income tax, though the Fund’s investments in such securities may temporarily exceed 20% of the Fund’s assets when made for defensive purposes during periods of abnormal market conditions. If the Fund found it necessary to own taxable investments, some of its income would be subject to federal income tax. Gains realized on investments held by the Fund and not offset by realized losses will be subject to federal income tax.

Read More

THMMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.6% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THMMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

THMMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THMMX Category Low Category High THMMX % Rank
Net Assets 5.27 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 34 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.97 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 37.31% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. DETROIT MI 5.01%
  2. MAIN STREET NATURAL GAS INC GA GAS SUPPLY REVENUE 4.79%
  3. WEST VIRGINIA ST ECON DEV AUTH SOL WST DISP FACS 4.74%
  4. FARMINGTON NM POLL CONTROL REVENUE 4.59%
  5. VIRGINIA ST HSG DEV AUTH 3.49%
  6. NATIONAL FIN AUTH NH REVENUE 3.02%
  7. WASHINGTON ST HSG FIN COMMISSION NONPROFIT HSG REVENUE 2.94%
  8. NEW MEXICO ST EDUCTNL ASSISTANCE FNDTN 2.93%
  9. TEXAS ST PRIV ACTIVITY BOND SURFACE TRANSPRTN CORP REVENUE 2.91%
  10. LOUISVILLE JEFFERSON CNTY KY MET GOVT HLTH SYS REVENUE 2.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THMMX % Rank
Bonds 		98.93% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.07% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THMMX % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THMMX % Rank
US 		98.93% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

THMMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

THMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

THMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THMMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

THMMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THMMX Category Low Category High THMMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THMMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THMMX Category Low Category High THMMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THMMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

THMMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

