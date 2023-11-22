Home
THMGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Emerging Markets Managed Account Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    THORNBURG
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    I
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of issuers which Thornburg views as having substantial economic ties to one or more emerging market countries. The material factors that Thornburg considers when determining whether an issuer has substantial economic ties to an emerging market country include whether the issuer:

· is included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index;
· is organized or headquartered in an emerging market country, or maintains most of its assets in one or more such countries;
· has a primary listing for its securities on a stock exchange of an emerging market country; or
· derives a majority of its profits, revenues, sales, or income from one or more emerging market countries.

Currently, Thornburg considers emerging market countries to include most Central and South American, African, Asian (including the Middle and Near East, and the Indian subcontinent) and Central and Eastern European nations.

The Fund may invest in issuers of any size of capitalization, including small companies, and expects that under normal conditions its assets will be invested in issuers domiciled in or tied economically to a variety of different emerging market countries. The Fund is non-diversified.

The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in emerging markets issuers may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Among the specific factors considered in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, the supply and demand for equity securities, and analysis of specific issuers. Thornburg typically categorizes the Fund’s equity investments in one of the following three categories:

Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.

Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth, profitability, cash flow and/or dividends.

Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents Thornburg’s opinion concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

Read More

THMGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THMGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

THMGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THMGX Category Low Category High THMGX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THMGX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

THMGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

THMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

THMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THMGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

THMGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THMGX Category Low Category High THMGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THMGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THMGX Category Low Category High THMGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THMGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

THMGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

