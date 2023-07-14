Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This policy can be changed by the Fund upon sixty (60) days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, equity securities include common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs. The Fund may invest in the securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of any market capitalization and may from time to time have significant exposure to one or more economic sectors.

The Adviser uses a thematic investing approach to manage the Fund’s assets. Thematic investing involves capitalizing on what the Adviser believes to be powerful trends, disruptive ideas, innovations and economic forces that are secular (i.e., long-term and persisting

regardless of macroeconomic cycles) and are reshaping the world (“Themes”). Examples of Themes include:

● The Advent of Molecular Medicine. The Adviser believes that breakthroughs in the science relating to human genomes, including genomic sequencing technology, clinical knowledge, and data analytics, have the opportunity to deliver novel treatments and diagnostics and change the practice of medicine.

● Next-Generation Automation. The Adviser believes that new industries such as retail, food service and healthcare are adopting automation technologies, which may lead to improved productivity, shifts in retail supply chains, and growing end markets for industrial equipment and technology components.

The Adviser’s process combines top-down, secular and cyclical views with fundamental, bottom-up research. The Adviser seeks to build a portfolio of approximately 40 stocks of companies positioned to exploit Themes. The Adviser believes that these stocks exhibit the greatest opportunity to outperform in a variety of market environments. As importantly, the Adviser seeks to avoid companies potentially disrupted by Themes.

Four core investment tenets drive the Adviser’s strategy in constructing the Fund’s portfolio.

● The Theme must be big enough to influence the bottom line of companies in multiple industries. The Adviser may intentionally look for Themes that span multiple industries, as the Adviser believes this is where the market can miss opportunity. The Adviser’s investment analysts are organized by Theme, not industry or region, which is designed to allow the Adviser’s analysts to think about Themes holistically and cover all related stocks.

● The Theme should create meaningful profits that industry leaders can defend over time. The Adviser’s focus on the impact to corporate performance is designed to distinguish between a trend and a Theme. The Adviser considers a trend to be a meaningful or disruptive change that is not likely to create economic advantages that will result in sustainable profits. There are many profound changes occurring around the world, but the Adviser believes that most of those changes are trends that may not qualify as investment Themes.

● The potential Theme must be investable. There must be enough publicly traded stocks with sufficient liquidity that the Adviser may invest at least 5% of the Fund’s net assets in the Theme. The Adviser

also seeks Themes that are sustainable over longer periods, where the market is likely to begin to discount the profitability of the Theme within a three to five year time horizon.

● Multi-Theme portfolio construction. The Adviser believes that a single-Theme focused strategy either would not achieve appropriate diversification, or would end up holding companies tangentially related to the Theme, which brings unintended risk and dilution of the research process. Therefore, the Adviser integrates five to seven uncorrelated, multi-sector Themes into a multi-Theme portfolio. In doing so, the Adviser monitors position size and Thematic weights given the broader macroeconomic environment by taking into account factors such as industries and geographies. . Some stocks may fall in more than one theme, and thus may be weighted more heavily in the Fund’s portfolio.

An analyst researching a Theme may consider which companies may benefit, which may lose, which business models may have to change and how they would do so. Once an analyst identifies a prospective holding, the analysist assesses the company’s Thematic exposure (and the sustainability of it), the company’s management team, the quality of the company’s balance sheet and cash flows, current and future valuation (both on traditional metrics and based off proprietary quantitative Thematic models) of the company, and whether other investors may begin to discount the impact of the Theme into their valuation models within a three- to five-year) timeframe.

Sell decisions are both qualitative and quantitative and are not rules based. The Fund’s investment team may exit a position when the team believes the position’s valuation no longer reflects the long-term opportunity, when the investment no longer fits the Thematic strategy (either because of fundamental changes to the company, or fundamental shifts in the Theme), and may reduce a position based on market appreciation and other factors.