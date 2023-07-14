Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
12.0%
1 yr return
16.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$57.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$20,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. This policy can be changed by the Fund upon sixty (60) days’ prior written notice to shareholders. For purposes of this policy, equity securities include common stock, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), including unsponsored ADRs. The Fund may invest in the securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers of any market capitalization and may from time to time have significant exposure to one or more economic sectors.
The Adviser uses a thematic investing approach to manage the Fund’s assets. Thematic investing involves capitalizing on what the Adviser believes to be powerful trends, disruptive ideas, innovations and economic forces that are secular (i.e., long-term and persisting
regardless of macroeconomic cycles) and are reshaping the world (“Themes”). Examples of Themes include:
The Advent of Molecular Medicine. The Adviser believes that breakthroughs in the science relating to human genomes, including genomic sequencing technology, clinical knowledge, and data analytics, have the opportunity to deliver novel treatments and diagnostics and change the practice of medicine.
Next-Generation Automation. The Adviser believes that new industries such as retail, food service and healthcare are adopting automation technologies, which may lead to improved productivity, shifts in retail supply chains, and growing end markets for industrial equipment and technology components.
The Adviser’s process combines top-down, secular and cyclical views with fundamental, bottom-up research. The Adviser seeks to build a portfolio of approximately 40 stocks of companies positioned to exploit Themes. The Adviser believes that these stocks exhibit the greatest opportunity to outperform in a variety of market environments. As importantly, the Adviser seeks to avoid companies potentially disrupted by Themes.
Four core investment tenets drive the Adviser’s strategy in constructing the Fund’s portfolio.
The Theme must be big enough to influence the bottom line of companies in multiple industries. The Adviser may intentionally look for Themes that span multiple industries, as the Adviser believes this is where the market can miss opportunity. The Adviser’s investment analysts are organized by Theme, not industry or region, which is designed to allow the Adviser’s analysts to think about Themes holistically and cover all related stocks.
The Theme should create meaningful profits that industry leaders can defend over time. The Adviser’s focus on the impact to corporate performance is designed to distinguish between a trend and a Theme. The Adviser considers a trend to be a meaningful or disruptive change that is not likely to create economic advantages that will result in sustainable profits. There are many profound changes occurring around the world, but the Adviser believes that most of those changes are trends that may not qualify as investment Themes.
The potential Theme must be investable. There must be enough publicly traded stocks with sufficient liquidity that the Adviser may invest at least 5% of the Fund’s net assets in the Theme. The Adviser
also seeks Themes that are sustainable over longer periods, where the market is likely to begin to discount the profitability of the Theme within a three to five year time horizon.
Multi-Theme portfolio construction. The Adviser believes that a single-Theme focused strategy either would not achieve appropriate diversification, or would end up holding companies tangentially related to the Theme, which brings unintended risk and dilution of the research process. Therefore, the Adviser integrates five to seven uncorrelated, multi-sector Themes into a multi-Theme portfolio. In doing so, the Adviser monitors position size and Thematic weights given the broader macroeconomic environment by taking into account factors such as industries and geographies. . Some stocks may fall in more than one theme, and thus may be weighted more heavily in the Fund’s portfolio.
An analyst researching a Theme may consider which companies may benefit, which may lose, which business models may have to change and how they would do so. Once an analyst identifies a prospective holding, the analysist assesses the company’s Thematic exposure (and the sustainability of it), the company’s management team, the quality of the company’s balance sheet and cash flows, current and future valuation (both on traditional metrics and based off proprietary quantitative Thematic models) of the company, and whether other investors may begin to discount the impact of the Theme into their valuation models within a three- to five-year) timeframe.
Sell decisions are both qualitative and quantitative and are not rules based. The Fund’s investment team may exit a position when the team believes the position’s valuation no longer reflects the long-term opportunity, when the investment no longer fits the Thematic strategy (either because of fundamental changes to the company, or fundamental shifts in the Theme), and may reduce a position based on market appreciation and other factors.
|Period
|THMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.0%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|59.17%
|1 Yr
|16.7%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|THMEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|N/A
|2021
|8.2%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|THMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THMEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|57.5 M
|199 K
|133 B
|81.80%
|Number of Holdings
|47
|1
|9075
|72.36%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.9 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|81.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.69%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|44.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THMEX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.90%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|70.70%
|Cash
|6.10%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|22.80%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|72.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|74.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|69.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|70.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THMEX % Rank
|Technology
|19.01%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|65.86%
|Healthcare
|14.17%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|19.93%
|Financial Services
|12.31%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|67.84%
|Energy
|10.48%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|18.39%
|Communication Services
|9.12%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|41.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.38%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|50.44%
|Industrials
|8.23%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|56.06%
|Consumer Defense
|6.68%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|46.37%
|Basic Materials
|4.36%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|71.04%
|Real Estate
|4.23%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|13.33%
|Utilities
|3.04%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|40.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THMEX % Rank
|US
|62.81%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|14.87%
|Non US
|31.09%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|91.19%
|THMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|22.32%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|THMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|THMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THMEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|N/A
|THMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THMEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.58%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|4.70%
|THMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|THMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THMEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.65%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|N/A
|THMEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
As Chief Investment Officer, Amy leads investment strategy, research and portfolio management at Chevy Chase Trust. Prior to Chevy Chase Trust, Amy was Senior Vice President at AllianceBernstein in New York, serving as Director of Thematic Research, head of U.S. & Global Growth Equity Research and Chief Investment Officer of AllianceBernstein Venture Capital Fund. Amy’s team published in-depth research papers on a wide range of investment-related topics such as climate change, China, molecular medicine, hybrid autos and broadband, among others. Amy joined AllianceBernstein in 2000 as an equity analyst and spent 13 years there focused on deep research and thematic investing. Earlier, she worked as an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and as a research analyst at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Amy graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Engineering and Applied Science with a major in Engineering and a minor in Management from the Wharton School. She is active in the Penn Alumni Association and is a member of The Trustee’s Council of Penn Women, and the Technical Advisory Board for the School of Engineering and Applied Science. Amy is a guest contributor on CNBC and a sought after speaker at industry conferences.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2020
1.67
1.7%
Spencer is responsible for the management of all institutional equity portfolios at ASB Capital and its affiliate, Chevy Chase Trust. Spencer works closely with the research team at Chevy Chase Trust, where he was previously Director of Research before assuming his current role. Prior to joining ASB Capital/Chevy Chase Trust, Spencer was Managing Director, Portfolio Manager and co-head of the Washington D.C. office of Fiduciary Trust Company International. Before that, Spencer was an investment professional at Morgan Stanley, Emerging Markets Management LLC, and Riggs Investment Management Corporation. Spencer earned a Master of Business Administration from the Yale School of Management where he was selected by David Swensen to work as a Yale Endowment Fellow. A Fulbright Scholar, Spencer studied abroad at the Budapest University of Economic Sciences. He also earned a Master of Arts from The George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs. Spencer earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa and cum laude.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
