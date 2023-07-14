Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s portfolio in pursuing the Fund’s investment goals. While Thornburg follows domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, the supply and demand for debt obligations, and other factors, the Fund’s investments are determined by individual security analysis. The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may dispose of any security prior to its scheduled maturity to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average maturity, or to otherwise respond to current market conditions.

The Fund invests at least 65% of its net assets in (i) obligations of the U.S. government, its agencies and instrumentalities, and (ii) debt obligations rated at the time of purchase in one of the three highest principal long term rating categories of S&P Global Ratings (AAA, AA or A) or Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (Aaa, Aa or A), or the equivalent three highest short term ratings of those ratings agencies, or, if no credit rating is available, judged to be of comparable quality as determined by Thornburg. The Fund will not invest in any debt obligation rated at the time of purchase lower than BBB by S&P, Baa by Moody’s, the of equivalent short term ratings of those ratings agencies, or, if no credit rating is available, judged to be of comparable quality as determined by Thornburg. The Fund may purchase debt obligations such as corporate debt obligations, mortgage-backed securities, other asset-backed securities, municipal securities, and commercial paper and bankers’ acceptances. The Fund may purchase foreign securities of the same types and quality as the domestic securities it purchases when Thornburg believes these investments are consistent with the Fund’s objectives.

Because the magnitude of changes in the value of interest-bearing obligations is greater for obligations with longer terms given an equivalent change in interest rates, the Fund seeks to reduce changes in its share value by maintaining a portfolio of investments with a dollar-weighted average maturity or expected life normally of less than five years. As a result, the Fund also maintains a portfolio of investments having a dollar-weighted average effective duration of normally no more than five years. Duration is a measure of estimated sensitivity to interest rate changes. A portfolio with a longer average effective duration will typically be more sensitive to interest rate changes than a portfolio with a shorter average effective duration. Duration is commonly expressed as a number, which is the expected percentage change in an obligation’s price upon a 1% change in interest rates. For example, an obligation with a duration of 5 would be expected to change in price by approximately 5% in response to a 1% change in interest rates. During temporary periods the Fund’s portfolio maturity and average effective duration may be reduced for defensive purposes. There is no limitation on the maturity of any specific security the Fund may purchase, and the Fund may sell any security before it matures. The Fund also attempts to reduce changes in share value through credit analysis, selection and diversification.

The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals. The objective of preserving capital may prevent the Fund from obtaining the highest yields available.