The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in securities linked to “developed market” issuers outside the U.S. or stock indices compromised of non-U.S. developed market issuers, as well as ETFs, futures contracts, investment grade fixed-income securities, cash equivalents (such as US Treasury securities) and futures contracts on investment grade fixed-income securities and US Treasury securities. The Fund defines non-U.S. developed markets as those countries included in the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (the “FTSE Index”). As of May 2022, the FTSE Index countries are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Similarly, the Fund defines non-U.S. developed market derivatives as those linked to securities of issuers in FTSE Index countries.

The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce economic exposure along a continuum similar to that of the securities in the FTSE Index. The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions. During unfavorable market conditions there may be periods when the Fund will take a significant position in cash or cash equivalents. The adviser may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE Index.

The Fund may purchase and sell put and call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts, and derivatives on equities and equity indices. Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in the price of a security.

The adviser primarily uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and momentum, of developed international markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the countries that make up the FTSE Index. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to securities representative of the FTSE Index. Equity index futures contracts trade on margin. To gain exposure to an Equity index futures contract, a certain percentage of the Fund’s assets may be allocated to a futures broker as collateral. This collateral amount is much less than the notional exposure to the underlying index. The Fund may allocate the cash or securities not needed for collateral to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities and/or fixed income derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities may be significant. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.