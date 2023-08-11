Home
Name

As of 11/08/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Toews Hedged Oceana Fund

THIDX | Fund

$8.91

$44.6 M

0.27%

$0.03

1.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$44.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

86.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THIDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Toews Hedged Oceana Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Toews Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Randall Schroeder

Fund Description

The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by investing primarily in securities linked to “developed market” issuers outside the U.S. or stock indices compromised of non-U.S. developed market issuers, as well as ETFs, futures contracts, investment grade fixed-income securities, cash equivalents (such as US Treasury securities) and futures contracts on investment grade fixed-income securities and US Treasury securities. The Fund defines non-U.S. developed markets as those countries included in the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (the “FTSE Index”). As of May 2022, the FTSE Index countries are: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Similarly, the Fund defines non-U.S. developed market derivatives as those linked to securities of issuers in FTSE Index countries.

The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce economic exposure along a continuum similar to that of the securities in the FTSE Index. The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions. During unfavorable market conditions there may be periods when the Fund will take a significant position in cash or cash equivalents. The adviser may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the FTSE Index.

The Fund may purchase and sell put and call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts, and derivatives on equities and equity indices. Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in the price of a security.

The adviser primarily uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and momentum, of developed international markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the countries that make up the FTSE Index. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to securities representative of the FTSE Index. Equity index futures contracts trade on margin. To gain exposure to an Equity index futures contract, a certain percentage of the Fund’s assets may be allocated to a futures broker as collateral. This collateral amount is much less than the notional exposure to the underlying index. The Fund may allocate the cash or securities not needed for collateral to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities and/or fixed income derivatives. The Fund’s allocation to fixed income ETFs and/or other fixed income securities may be significant. The Fund’s adviser may engage in active and frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities and derivatives to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives.

Read More

THIDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.4% 9.5% 21.43%
1 Yr N/A -29.9% 91.1% 35.10%
3 Yr N/A* -15.0% 33.6% 65.64%
5 Yr N/A* -7.9% 16.9% 62.58%
10 Yr N/A* -0.3% 9.7% 96.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -47.6% 88.4% 28.64%
2021 N/A -12.2% 37.8% 45.92%
2020 N/A -41.4% 12.7% 83.42%
2019 N/A -67.1% 21.9% 1.18%
2018 N/A -17.3% 25.3% 85.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -18.4% 9.5% 20.95%
1 Yr N/A -33.4% 91.1% 33.65%
3 Yr N/A* -16.0% 33.6% 64.10%
5 Yr N/A* -8.3% 16.9% 60.12%
10 Yr N/A* -0.3% 9.7% 96.77%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THIDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -47.6% 88.4% 28.64%
2021 N/A -12.2% 37.8% 45.92%
2020 N/A -23.0% 12.7% 85.56%
2019 N/A -3.6% 25.0% 3.55%
2018 N/A -15.5% 25.3% 88.51%

NAV & Total Return History

THIDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THIDX Category Low Category High THIDX % Rank
Net Assets 44.6 M 0 4.17 B 70.06%
Number of Holdings 7 3 2585 90.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 34.1 M -700 K 734 M 59.20%
Weighting of Top 10 86.84% 1.5% 100.0% 19.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF 76.61%
  2. Fifth Third Institutional MMkt Trust 9.46%
  3. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  4. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  5. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  6. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  7. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  8. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  9. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%
  10. S&P500 Emini Optn Dec20p Esz0p 2975 Index 0.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THIDX % Rank
Bonds 		75.42% -19.57% 152.17% 2.30%
Cash 		22.81% -140.68% 108.00% 55.75%
Convertible Bonds 		1.14% 0.00% 3.58% 3.57%
Stocks 		0.63% -8.00% 113.13% 87.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.09% 32.18%
Other 		0.00% -11.02% 25.92% 48.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THIDX % Rank
Technology 		20.84% 0.00% 40.17% 28.57%
Financial Services 		15.49% 0.00% 72.18% 48.98%
Healthcare 		13.93% 0.00% 97.72% 63.27%
Communication Services 		10.47% 0.00% 27.67% 13.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.67% 0.00% 79.14% 51.70%
Industrials 		9.52% 0.00% 37.84% 54.42%
Consumer Defense 		7.54% 0.00% 48.89% 25.85%
Energy 		3.87% 0.00% 15.94% 51.70%
Utilities 		3.55% 0.00% 18.17% 19.73%
Real Estate 		2.97% 0.00% 21.11% 26.53%
Basic Materials 		2.15% 0.00% 17.61% 70.75%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THIDX % Rank
US 		0.63% -29.89% 112.38% 86.78%
Non US 		0.00% -48.71% 59.70% 44.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THIDX % Rank
Government 		56.51% 0.00% 83.22% 1.80%
Cash & Equivalents 		22.96% 0.00% 100.00% 25.86%
Corporate 		20.45% 0.00% 100.00% 5.99%
Municipal 		0.07% 0.00% 8.19% 0.60%
Securitized 		0.02% 0.00% 14.68% 5.39%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 56.26% 44.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THIDX % Rank
US 		67.08% -1.01% 152.17% 2.30%
Non US 		8.34% -142.58% 8.53% 4.02%

THIDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.46% 0.39% 12.79% 83.62%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.25% 29.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.47% 50.00%

Sales Fees

THIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THIDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 498.00% 95.60%

THIDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THIDX Category Low Category High THIDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 2.54% 37.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THIDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THIDX Category Low Category High THIDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -2.65% 3.99% 4.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THIDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THIDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Randall Schroeder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2010

10.58

10.6%

Randy joined Toews in March of 1998. During his tenure he has been the primary overseer of the Toews analytic methodology and is currently the co-portfolio manager for the Toews Funds. Randy received a B.A. from Bethel College in Newton, KS in 1988 and a Masters of Arts from the State University of New York, Binghamton, New York in 1994.

Phillip Toews

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2010

10.58

10.6%

Phil Toews is the CEO and founder of the Toews Corporation. Phil helped pioneer the field of unconstrained tactical management by building models beginning in 1989. In the construction of the Toews Dynamic Hedging Strategy, his focus was on building effective loss avoidance and reliable market up-capture. Phil received a B.S. in Business and Economics from Bethel College in Newton, KS, in 1986. In 1987 he joined IDS/American Express as a Financial Consultant. From 1989 through 1994 he ran the money management division at Dorset Financial Services, Corp., of Devon, PA. Since 1994 he has acted as chief executive at Toews Corporation where he has overseen all aspects of the Toews System.

Jason Graffius

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2014

6.35

6.4%

Jason began working with the Toews Corporation in October 2013. He oversees the day-to-day operations of and researches investment opportunities for the Toews mutual funds. Prior to this role, Jason was a Vice President at BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. where he worked on the Structured Finance Team, overseeing Collateralized Debt Obligations and various Hedge Funds and Government Mandated Projects. Jason has also previously worked at JPMorgan. Mr. Graffius received a B.S. in Accounting from Rutgers University in Camden, NJ in 2002.

Charles Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

3.34

3.3%

Charles Collins is Head of Trading, Options & Derivatives Specialist and Portfolio Manager for the Toews Corporation. Prior to joining Toews in May 2016, he was an equity derivatives broker at Tullett Prebon in Jersey City, NJ. In that role, his primary responsibility was providing investment banks and asset money managers access to liquidity in products such as index and single stock options, delta one, variance swaps, and cash. Prior to his experience as a derivatives broker, he was a floor trader and an independent member of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout his career he has acquired the Series 4, 7, 24, 55, & 63.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.1 22.14 5.73 6.52

