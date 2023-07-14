The Fund’s adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objectives by tactically investing in a portfolio of income-producing securities, including high-yield bonds, investment grade bonds, municipal bonds, U.S. Treasuries and/or cash/cash equivalents. In order to gain exposure to these securities the Fund invests primarily in (1) exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and open-end investment companies (“Underlying Funds”) that primarily invest in or are otherwise exposed to domestic and foreign high-yield debt instruments (also known as “junk bonds”) (2) futures total return swaps or credit default swaps that used high yield debt instruments or high yield indexes as reference assets; (3) other U.S. or foreign fixed-income securities of any rating; (4) iBoxx iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Futures contracts or other futures contracts and (5) U.S. or foreign cash equivalents.

The adviser employs what it defines as a “tactical” strategy by investing in a combination of securities and derivatives that it believes will produce a high level of income, when in a bullish posture economic exposure of this Fund could be invested up to 100% in high yield debt instruments that the adviser believes will have a similar return to that of the securities in the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Cash Pay Index. The Fund defines high yield debt instruments as corporate bonds or other bonds or debt instrument that are generally rated lower than Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or lower than BBB by S&P (below investment grade).

The Fund’s secondary objective is to limit risk during unfavorable market conditions, and when the adviser determines such conditions exist, the Fund will attempt to uncorrelate from the overall bond market by taking a defensive position and/or be allocated 100% to U.S. Treasuries and/or short-term fixed income securities, U.S. or foreign cash or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity. The Fund may invest in derivatives or futures contracts that derive the value from US Treasury bills, notes, and bonds of any duration or length until maturity.

The Fund may hold equity index futures contracts and/or other derivatives. The advisor may sell short the iBoxx iShares High Yield Corporate Bond Futures contract to hedge the economic exposure of the Fund. The adviser also may use a “representative sampling” indexing strategy to manage the Fund. This indexing strategy involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the broad-based US and foreign stock indices and, with respect to the high-yield bond segments of the portfolio, the high-yield bond market as a whole.

The Fund may purchase and sell put and call options on broad-based market and futures market indices. A put option is a contract giving the owner the right, but not the obligation, to sell–or sell short–a specified amount of an underlying security at a pre-determined price within a specified time frame. A call option is a contract giving the option buyer the right, but not the obligation, to buy an asset or instrument at a specified price within a specific time period. The Fund may sell short ETFs that primarily invest in equities including equity index ETFs as well as futures contracts and derivatives on equities and equity indices. Short selling is an investment strategy that speculates on the decline in the price of a security.

The adviser primarily uses technical analysis, including monitoring price movements and momentum, of high-yield bond markets in an effort to identify the proper weighting of the Fund’s portfolio. The adviser buys and sells securities and derivatives to increase or decrease the Fund’s exposure to the various fixed income markets. The adviser’s decision to buy or sell a Fund holding will be made based on current market conditions and the adviser’s determination of the appropriate exposure level to the high-yield bond market.