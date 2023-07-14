Under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of developing country issuers. A developing country issuer is a company or sovereign entity that is domiciled or otherwise tied economically to one or more developing countries. The Fund may invest in issuers of any size of capitalization, including small companies.

Currently, the Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) considers developing countries to include most Central and South American, African, Asian and Eastern European nations, including, but not limited to, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Thornburg identifies what it considers to be developing countries based upon its own analysis of measures of industrialization, economic growth, population growth and other factors, and may also consider classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations and independent financial services firms that maintain indices of developing countries.

Thornburg considers a variety of factors to determine whether an investment is tied economically to one or more developing countries, including (i) whether or not a significant portion of the issuer’s revenues or assets are derived from or are located in developing countries, (ii) the primary trading market of the issuer’s securities, (iii) the locations of its principal offices or operations, (iv) the source of any governmental guarantees or other supports, (v) identification of the issuer’s securities within an index or other listing indicating its location in a particular developing country or region, and (vi) the extent to which the investment is otherwise exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of developing countries.

The Fund expects that under normal conditions its assets will be invested in issuers domiciled in or tied economically to a variety of different countries.

The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in developing country issuers may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Among the specific factors considered in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, the supply and demand for equity securities, and analysis of specific issuers. The Fund typically makes its equity investments in the following three types of issuers:

Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.

Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth, profitability, cash flow and/or dividends.

Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.