YTD Return
8.5%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.6%
Net Assets
$1.03 B
Holdings in Top 10
38.2%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of developing country issuers. A developing country issuer is a company or sovereign entity that is domiciled or otherwise tied economically to one or more developing countries. The Fund may invest in issuers of any size of capitalization, including small companies.
Currently, the Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) considers developing countries to include most Central and South American, African, Asian and Eastern European nations, including, but not limited to, Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. Thornburg identifies what it considers to be developing countries based upon its own analysis of measures of industrialization, economic growth, population growth and other factors, and may also consider classifications by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the United Nations and independent financial services firms that maintain indices of developing countries.
Thornburg considers a variety of factors to determine whether an investment is tied economically to one or more developing countries, including (i) whether or not a significant portion of the issuer’s revenues or assets are derived from or are located in developing countries, (ii) the primary trading market of the issuer’s securities, (iii) the locations of its principal offices or operations, (iv) the source of any governmental guarantees or other supports, (v) identification of the issuer’s securities within an index or other listing indicating its location in a particular developing country or region, and (vi) the extent to which the investment is otherwise exposed to the economic fortunes and risks of developing countries.
The Fund expects that under normal conditions its assets will be invested in issuers domiciled in or tied economically to a variety of different countries.
The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its assets in developing country issuers may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.
Among the specific factors considered in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, the supply and demand for equity securities, and analysis of specific issuers. The Fund typically makes its equity investments in the following three types of issuers:
Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.
Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth, profitability, cash flow and/or dividends.
Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.
Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.
The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.
|Period
|THDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|72.55%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|67.81%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|44.85%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|17.43%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|22.63%
* Annualized
|Period
|THDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|72.11%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|36.48%
|2020
|7.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|31.98%
|2019
|6.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|6.19%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|23.45%
|Period
|THDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.5%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|69.94%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|62.77%
|3 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|44.73%
|5 Yr
|1.6%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|20.29%
|10 Yr
|2.4%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|31.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|THDIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|72.11%
|2021
|-1.3%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|36.48%
|2020
|7.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|31.98%
|2019
|6.4%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|6.19%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|30.94%
|THDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THDIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.03 B
|717 K
|102 B
|37.22%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|10
|6734
|84.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|383 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|34.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.16%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|34.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THDIX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.96%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|25.51%
|Cash
|1.04%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|69.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|94.28%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|91.23%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|93.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|93.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THDIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|26.13%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|17.29%
|Technology
|21.46%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|55.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.77%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|21.90%
|Communication Services
|12.79%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|12.80%
|Energy
|6.05%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|24.07%
|Basic Materials
|5.19%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|72.47%
|Industrials
|4.09%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|77.46%
|Consumer Defense
|3.96%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|80.92%
|Utilities
|2.53%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|30.99%
|Healthcare
|2.02%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|79.00%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|98.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THDIX % Rank
|Non US
|96.71%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|38.12%
|US
|2.25%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|24.52%
|THDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|63.59%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|62.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|16.72%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.85%
|62.20%
|THDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|THDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|91.74%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THDIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|44.83%
|THDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THDIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.63%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|27.81%
|THDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|THDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|THDIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|65.04%
|THDIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.309
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.238
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2014
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2013
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2010
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 2015
7.28
7.3%
Charlie Wilson is portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2012 as associate portfolio manager and was promoted to portfolio manager in 2014. Charlie earned a BS in geology from the University of Arizona in Tucson and a PhD in geophysics from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Prior to joining Thornburg, Charlie served as co-portfolio manager for Marsico Capital Management in Denver, Colorado. He was responsible for portfolio investments across multiple strategies and geographies, with specialization in materials, energy, technology, and payments sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 18, 2015
7.28
7.3%
Ben Kirby, CFA Co-Head of Investments and Managing Director Ben Kirby is co-head of investments for Thornburg Investment Management. He is responsible for driving the investment process at the firm level. Ben is also a portfolio manager on multiple strategies. He joined Thornburg in 2008 as equity research analyst, was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2011, and was named portfolio manager and managing director in 2013. Ben holds a BA in computer science from Fort Lewis College and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. Prior to graduate school, Ben was a software engineer at Pinnacle Business Systems in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Josh Rubin is an associate portfolio manager for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined Thornburg in 2017 as a client portfolio manager, supporting the global strategies, and was promoted to associate portfolio manager in 2018. Before joining Thornburg, Josh held several positions at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago, including portfolio manager of the global, U.S. large-cap, and U.S. mid-cap equity strategies, and assistant portfolio manager responsible for emerging markets. Prior to Driehaus, Josh co-managed the emerging markets equity strategy at Marsico Capital Management in Denver, where he was also a senior analyst covering global companies across sectors. He began his career in finance as an investment banker in the fixed income division of George K. Baum & Company in Denver. Josh holds a BSFS in international politics from the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
