Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THCAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Thornburg Core Plus Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    THORNBURG
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”) actively manages the Fund’s portfolio in pursuing the Fund’s investment goal. Under normal conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in debt obligations. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in debt obligations which, at the time of purchase, are rated by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization as below investment grade (sometimes called “junk” bonds or “high yield” bonds) or, if unrated, are issued by obligors which Thornburg determines to have comparable below investment grade obligations outstanding or to be comparable to obligors with outstanding below investment grade obligations. The Fund may not, at the time of purchase, invest more than 25% of its net assets in debt obligations denominated in non-U.S. currencies, but this limitation does not apply to debt obligations issued by foreign issuers and denominated in U.S. dollars. Additionally, the Fund may not, at the time of purchase, invest more than 15% of its net assets in debt obligations issued by issuers in emerging markets. As used herein, the term “net assets” includes the amount of any borrowings made by the Fund for investment purposes.

There is no limitation on the duration or maturity of any specific debt obligation the Fund may purchase. The Fund will, however, generally seek to maintain a portfolio of investments with a dollar-weighted average duration that falls within two years of the dollar-weighted average duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Duration is a measure of estimated sensitivity to interest rate changes, and a debt obligation or a portfolio of obligations with a higher duration will typically be more sensitive to interest rate changes than an obligation or a portfolio with a lower duration. Duration is commonly expressed as a number, which is the expected percentage change in an obligation’s price upon a 1% change in interest rates. For example, an obligation with a duration of 0.5 would be expected to change in price by approximately 0.5% in response to a 1% change in interest rates.

While the Fund may invest in debt obligations of any type, the Fund will typically invest in the following types of debt obligations:

corporate debt obligations from domestic and foreign issuers of any market capitalization;

obligations issued or guaranteed by U.S. and non-U.S. governments and their agencies or instrumentalities; and

mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, including residential or commercial mortgage-backed securities, or collateralized mortgage obligations, issued by agencies of the U.S. government or issued by private entities.

Each of the Fund’s investments is determined by individual issuer and industry analysis, including Thornburg’s evaluation of domestic and international economic developments, outlooks for securities markets, interest rates and inflation, and the supply and demand for debt obligations.

The Fund may also invest in futures contracts, options, swaps, and forward contracts to hedge against the decline in the value of certain of the Fund’s investments, to manage portfolio duration, or to enhance the Fund’s investment returns.

The Fund ordinarily acquires and holds securities for investment rather than for realization of gains by short-term trading on market fluctuations. However, it may sell an investment prior to its scheduled maturity date to enhance income or reduce loss, to change the portfolio’s average duration or average maturity, to pursue other investment opportunities, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.  Because the Fund seeks to maximize total return while also preserving capital, the Fund may not always obtain the highest yields available.

The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in debt obligations may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.

Read More

THCAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THCAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

THCAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THCAX Category Low Category High THCAX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THCAX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

THCAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

THCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

THCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THCAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

THCAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THCAX Category Low Category High THCAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THCAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THCAX Category Low Category High THCAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THCAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

THCAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

