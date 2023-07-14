The Adviser pursues the Fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies. The Fund considers micro-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, are within the range of capitalization of companies included in the Russell Microcap Index (the “Index”). As of September 30, 2022, the capitalization range of the Index was $3.2 million to $3.7 billion. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. The Adviser expects the Fund’s weighted average market capitalization to be similar to that of the Index, although this may vary at any time. The Fund may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more sectors represented in the Index. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant investments in the following sectors: industrials and information technology. Due to changes in sector weights of the Index over time, the Fund may make significant investments in other sectors in the future, including, consumer discretionary and health care. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are undervalued in the market. The Adviser may invest in both growth and value stocks. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser uses a bottom-up fundamental research process that utilizes both quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify investment opportunities. Investments are selected based on an active fundamental process, which combines financial analysis and proprietary research to evaluate potential investments’ management and long-term outlook and business strategies. The Adviser fully integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its established quality assessment framework. The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. In addition, the Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund expects that typically 10% or less of the Fund’s total asset value will be invested in foreign securities, ADRs, and GDRs, as determined at the time of investment.