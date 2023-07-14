Home
Trending ETFs

THBVX (Mutual Fund)

THBVX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

Net Assets

$75.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 62.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$50

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

THBVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Victory THB US Small Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Cuesta

Fund Description

The Adviser pursues the Fund’s objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of micro-capitalization companies. The Fund considers micro-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations that, at the time of initial purchase, are within the range of capitalization of companies included in the Russell Microcap Index (the “Index”). As of September 30, 2022, the capitalization range of the Index was $3.2 million to $3.7 billion. The size of companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. The Adviser expects the Fund’s weighted average market capitalization to be similar to that of the Index, although this may vary at any time.The Fund may, from time to time, focus its investments in one or more sectors represented in the Index. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Fund has significant investments in the following sectors: industrials and information technology. Due to changes in sector weights of the Index over time, the Fund may make significant investments in other sectors in the future, including, consumer discretionary and health care.In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the Adviser seeks to identify and invest Fund assets in equity securities of U.S. companies that, in the Adviser's opinion, are undervalued in the market. The Adviser may invest in both growth and value stocks. In constructing the Fund’s portfolio, the Adviser uses a bottom-up fundamental research process that utilizes both quantitative and qualitative analysis to identify investment opportunities. Investments are selected based on an active fundamental process, which combines financial analysis and proprietary research to evaluate potential investments’ management and long-term outlook and business strategies. The Adviser fully integrates environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into its established quality assessment framework.The equity securities in which the Fund invests are primarily common stocks. In addition, the Fund may invest in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund expects that typically 10% or less of the Fund’s total asset value will be invested in foreign securities, ADRs, and GDRs, as determined at the time of investment.
Read More

THBVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -14.5% 140.9% 85.23%
1 Yr 6.4% -34.7% 196.6% 66.16%
3 Yr 8.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 34.32%
5 Yr -0.2%* -23.8% 9.2% 31.75%
10 Yr 2.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 28.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 63.44%
2021 2.6% -17.3% 18.6% 64.19%
2020 8.7% -21.2% 28.2% 1.25%
2019 2.7% -17.9% 8.4% 92.29%
2018 -2.1% -20.0% 0.2% 5.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -17.6% 140.9% 79.63%
1 Yr 6.4% -34.7% 196.6% 59.90%
3 Yr 8.3%* -21.8% 37.2% 33.39%
5 Yr -0.2%* -23.8% 10.7% 37.85%
10 Yr 2.5%* -9.1% 15.3% 53.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THBVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -59.3% 118.2% 63.44%
2021 2.6% -17.3% 18.6% 64.19%
2020 8.7% -21.2% 28.2% 1.25%
2019 2.7% -17.9% 8.4% 92.29%
2018 -2.1% -19.9% 0.2% 12.67%

NAV & Total Return History

THBVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THBVX Category Low Category High THBVX % Rank
Net Assets 75.2 M 1.48 M 120 B 83.53%
Number of Holdings 96 2 2519 70.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.9 M 213 K 4.6 B 76.43%
Weighting of Top 10 25.15% 2.8% 101.7% 21.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RPC Inc 3.08%
  2. First Busey Corp 3.08%
  3. Transcat Inc 3.08%
  4. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Class A 2.98%
  5. ePlus Inc 2.68%
  6. Tetra Technologies Inc 2.67%
  7. BJ's Restaurants Inc 2.59%
  8. Movado Group Inc 2.46%
  9. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc Class A 2.43%
  10. Greenbrier Companies Inc 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THBVX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 25.32% 100.32% 4.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 15.49%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 17.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 14.31%
Cash 		0.00% -79.10% 74.68% 89.73%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 14.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THBVX % Rank
Industrials 		23.10% 2.46% 37.42% 14.12%
Technology 		16.17% 0.00% 54.70% 25.34%
Healthcare 		16.12% 0.00% 26.53% 23.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.38% 0.99% 47.79% 7.65%
Energy 		11.47% 0.00% 37.72% 1.02%
Financial Services 		10.71% 0.00% 35.52% 94.22%
Basic Materials 		1.89% 0.00% 18.66% 96.60%
Consumer Defense 		1.83% 0.00% 18.87% 86.56%
Real Estate 		1.75% 0.00% 29.43% 92.01%
Communication Services 		1.59% 0.00% 14.85% 75.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 90.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THBVX % Rank
US 		100.00% 24.89% 100.00% 0.17%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 93.43%

THBVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

THBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.45% 0.01% 13.16% 2.39%
Management Fee 1.15% 0.00% 1.50% 97.47%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 33.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% 60.17%

Sales Fees

THBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.50% 5.75% 4.29%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

THBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 13.79%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THBVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 62.00% 1.00% 314.00% 64.37%

THBVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THBVX Category Low Category High THBVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 38.20% 36.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THBVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THBVX Category Low Category High THBVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.20% -2.40% 2.49% 97.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THBVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

THBVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Cuesta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2012

10.18

10.2%

Christopher Cuesta is Chief Investment Officer of THB Asset Management. In this role, he maintains overall responsibility for the investment team. He is a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Cuesta has been with THB since 2002 and has 25 years of investment experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Cuesta worked for Salomon Smith Barney and Van Eck Global. Mr. Cuesta received a B.S. from Fordham University in 1995. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Manish Maheshwari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Manish Maheshwari is a portfolio manager for THB Asset Management. He serves as a portfolio manager on the firm’s Mid Cap, Small Cap, International Opportunities and US Micro Cap strategies. THB Asset Management was acquired by Victory Capital in March 2021 and is a Victory Capital Investment Franchise. Mr. Maheshwari has been a member of the THB team since 2011 and he has 22 years of experience. Prior to joining THB, Mr. Maheshwari worked for Barclays Capital, MBIA/Cutwater Asset Management and UBS. Mr. Maheshwari received an M.S. in financial mathematics from the University of Chicago and a B. Tech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology BHU (Varanasi). He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.05 2.58

