Trending ETFs

Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
TGVYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.34 +0.12 +0.3%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (TGVFX) Primary C (TGVCX) No Load (TGVYX) Inst (TGVVX)
Vitals

YTD Return

30.3%

1 yr return

20.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$142 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 47.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGVYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Feb 02, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ethan Meyers

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in stocks of domestic growth companies that the sub-advisor, Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”), believes have a demonstrated record of achievement with excellent prospects for earnings growth over a one- to three-year period. In choosing securities, Westfield looks for companies that it believes are reasonably priced with high forecasted earnings potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
Westfield expects to hold investments in the Fund for an average of 12 to 24 months. However, changes in Westfield’s outlook and market conditions may significantly affect the amount of time the Fund holds a security. The Fund’s portfolio turnover may vary greatly from year to year and during a particular year. As a result, the Fund may engage in frequent and active trading as part of its principal investment strategy.
The Fund generally will sell a security if one or more of the following occurs: Westfield’s predetermined price target objective is exceeded; there is an alteration to the original investment case; valuation relative to the stock’s peer group is no longer attractive; or better risk/reward opportunities may be found in other stocks.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a significant percentage of its assets in the securities of a single company.
TGVYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.3% -41.7% 64.0% 37.36%
1 Yr 20.5% -46.2% 77.9% 31.15%
3 Yr 1.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 44.24%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 48.81%
10 Yr 3.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 54.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -85.9% 81.6% 28.19%
2021 2.8% -31.0% 26.7% 59.02%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.52%
2019 4.9% -6.0% 10.6% 70.64%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 2.0% 61.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.3% -41.7% 64.0% 35.55%
1 Yr 20.5% -46.2% 77.9% 28.52%
3 Yr 1.6%* -42.0% 28.4% 44.03%
5 Yr 2.0%* -30.4% 23.4% 53.51%
10 Yr 3.3%* -16.9% 19.6% 80.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGVYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.1% -85.9% 81.6% 28.27%
2021 2.8% -31.0% 26.7% 59.02%
2020 6.6% -13.0% 34.8% 67.52%
2019 4.9% -6.0% 10.6% 70.64%
2018 -2.7% -15.9% 3.1% 75.81%

NAV & Total Return History

TGVYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGVYX Category Low Category High TGVYX % Rank
Net Assets 142 M 189 K 222 B 82.27%
Number of Holdings 46 2 3509 72.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 73 M -1.37 M 104 B 82.70%
Weighting of Top 10 44.82% 11.4% 116.5% 62.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 10.49%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 7.24%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.83%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 5.67%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.13%
  6. The Home Depot Inc 3.11%
  7. Visa Inc Class A 2.81%
  8. AbbVie Inc 2.72%
  9. Lumentum Holdings Inc 2.62%
  10. Union Pacific Corp 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGVYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.99% 50.26% 104.50% 40.00%
Cash 		1.02% -10.83% 49.73% 55.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 48.20%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 51.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 45.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 44.84%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGVYX % Rank
Technology 		39.24% 0.00% 65.70% 34.10%
Industrials 		12.54% 0.00% 30.65% 6.89%
Communication Services 		12.31% 0.00% 66.40% 30.49%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.64% 0.00% 62.57% 76.39%
Healthcare 		10.14% 0.00% 39.76% 74.67%
Financial Services 		7.68% 0.00% 43.06% 62.70%
Consumer Defense 		2.39% 0.00% 25.50% 66.64%
Real Estate 		1.49% 0.00% 16.05% 42.05%
Basic Materials 		1.48% 0.00% 18.91% 42.05%
Energy 		1.08% 0.00% 41.09% 34.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.56%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGVYX % Rank
US 		95.43% 34.69% 100.00% 44.75%
Non US 		3.56% 0.00% 54.22% 45.16%

TGVYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% 0.01% 20.29% 37.81%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.50% 81.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 64.95%

Sales Fees

TGVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGVYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 47.00% 0.00% 316.74% 65.71%

TGVYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGVYX Category Low Category High TGVYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.16% 0.00% 41.31% 52.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGVYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGVYX Category Low Category High TGVYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.23% -6.13% 1.75% 42.71%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGVYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

TGVYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ethan Meyers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2006

15.88

15.9%

Ethan is a Managing Partner and Director of Research at Westfield Capital. As a member of the Investment Committee, he contributes ideas to all of Westfield’s products, with a specific concentration in Business, Financial, and Consumer Services. In 1999, Ethan joined the Westfield team after working as a Research Analyst at Johnson Rice & Company LLC, in New Orleans, LA. A Chartered Financial Analyst, Ethan earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University in 1996. He is a member of the Boston Society of Security Analysts. In addition to spending time with his family, Ethan enjoys guitar, basketball, golf and scuba diving.

William Muggia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 18, 2006

15.88

15.9%

Will joined Westfield Capital Management in April 1994. In addition to his executive duties, he chairs the Investment Committee, serves as Market Strategist and contributes investment ideas primarily within the Health Care and Energy sectors. In 2001, Will was promoted to President and Chief Investment Officer and now oversees all of Westfield's US equity and hedge fund strategies. In this role, Will and his team have grown the firm from $2 billion to $13 billion in assets under management. Prior to joining Westfield, Will worked in the Technology Investment Banking Group at Alex Brown & Sons, where his responsibilities included mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and spin-offs. Before that, he was a Vice President at Kidder, Peabody & Company. Will graduated from Middlebury College in 1983 and received a Masters in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School in 1992. Will and his family are very active in community service, focusing their efforts on education for underprivileged youth. He is a member of the Board of Directors of SquashBusters and the Advisory Board of The Base.

Richard Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Westfield Capital welcomed Rich to the team in 2004. He is a Managing Partner, Deputy Chief Investment Officer and a member of the Investment Committee. Rich brings 24 years of experience to his focus on the Information Technology sector for all the Products that the Investment Committee oversees. Before joining Westfield, Rich cultivated his investment experience at Wit Soundview Technology Group, Hambrecht & Quist, LLC and Smith Barney and KL Financial Group, holding various Analyst positions. Rich earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard College in 1994 and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. He enjoys playing tennis and spending time with his young family.

John Montgomery

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

A Managing Partner and Portfolio Strategist on the Westfield Capital Investment Committee, John joined Westfield in 2006, after spending five years as a Managing Director, Equities Division at Lehman Brothers. He has also held equities-related positions at JP Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley in Boston. John began his career at Procter and Gamble in 1987. John holds a Masters in Management from the JL Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and earned his undergraduate degree at Trinity College. He is a member of the Market Technicians Association, The Boston Eco

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

