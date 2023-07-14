The Fund invests primarily in stocks of domestic growth companies that the sub-advisor, Westfield Capital Management Company, L.P. (“Westfield”), believes have a demonstrated record of achievement with excellent prospects for earnings growth over a one- to three-year period. In choosing securities, Westfield looks for companies that it believes are reasonably priced with high forecasted earnings potential. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

Westfield expects to hold investments in the Fund for an average of 12 to 24 months. However, changes in Westfield’s outlook and market conditions may significantly affect the amount of time the Fund holds a security. The Fund’s portfolio turnover may vary greatly from year to year and during a particular year. As a result, the Fund may engage in frequent and active trading as part of its principal investment strategy.

The Fund generally will sell a security if one or more of the following occurs: Westfield’s predetermined price target objective is exceeded; there is an alteration to the original investment case; valuation relative to the stock’s peer group is no longer attractive; or better risk/reward opportunities may be found in other stocks.