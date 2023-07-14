The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of non-U.S. companies and depositary receipts associated with such stocks. The Fund may invest in developing countries, but under normal conditions those investments are expected to comprise a smaller proportion of the Fund than investments in developed countries. Under normal conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks or depositary receipts.

The Fund’s investment advisor, Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. (“Thornburg”), intends to invest on an opportunistic basis where the Fund’s portfolio managers believe intrinsic value is not recognized by the marketplace. The Fund seeks to identify value in a broad or different context by investing in a diversified portfolio of stocks the Fund categorizes as basic values, consistent earners, and emerging franchises, when the portfolio managers believe these issues are value priced. The relative proportions of securities invested in each of those categories will vary over time. The Fund seeks to invest in promising companies, and may invest in stocks that reflect unfavorable market perceptions of the company or industry fundamentals. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but invests primarily in the large and middle capitalization range of publicly traded companies.

Thornburg primarily uses individual issuer and industry analysis to make investment decisions. Value, for purposes of the Fund’s selection criteria, may consider both current and projected measures. Among the specific factors considered by Thornburg in identifying securities for inclusion in the Fund are:

•profitability

•price/earnings ratio

•price/book value ratio

•price/cash flow ratio

•debt/capital ratio

•dividend characteristics

•security and consistency of revenues

•EV (enterprise value)/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) ratio

•undervalued assets

•earnings growth potential

•industry growth characteristics

•industry leadership

•franchise value

•potential for favorable developments

•EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes)/interest expense ratio

The Fund categorizes its equity investments in the following three categories:

Basic Value: Companies generally operating in mature or cyclical industries and which generally exhibit more economic sensitivity and/or higher volatility in earnings and cash flow.

Consistent Earner: Companies which generally exhibit predictable growth, profitability, cash flow and/or dividends.

Emerging Franchise: Companies with the potential to grow at an above average rate because of a product or service that is establishing a new market and/or taking share from existing participants.

Inclusion of any investment in any of the three described categories represents the opinion of the advisor concerning the characteristics and prospects of the investment. There is no assurance that any company selected for investment will, once categorized in one of the three described investment categories, continue to have the positive characteristics or fulfill the expectations that the advisor had for the company when it was selected for investment, and any such company may not grow or may decline in earnings and size.

The Fund may sell an investment if Thornburg has identified a better investment opportunity, in response to changes in the conditions or business of the investment’s issuer or changes in overall market conditions, if Thornburg has a target price for the investment and that target price has been achieved, or if, in Thornburg’s opinion, the investment no longer serves to achieve the Fund’s investment goals.

The Fund’s policy of investing at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks or depositary receipts may be changed by the Fund’s Trustees without a shareholder vote upon 60 days’ notice to shareholders.