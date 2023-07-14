Home
Vitals

YTD Return

20.4%

1 yr return

26.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.8%

Net Assets

$162 M

Holdings in Top 10

60.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 135.09%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGUSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 20.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW New America Premier Equities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Shaposhnik

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of companies the portfolio manager believes are enduring, cash generating businesses whose leaders prudently manage their environmental, social, and financial resources and whose shares are attractively valued relative to the free cash flow generated by the businesses. 
Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges in the U.S., including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and other securities with equity characteristics. The Fund typically invests a portion of its assets in securities or other financial instruments issued by companies in the financial services sector, including, without limitation, the banking, brokerage and insurance and financial exchange and data industries. For purposes of the Fund’s investment strategy, a U.S. company is a company that generates at least 50% of its revenues or profits from business activities in the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S. Although the Fund emphasizes investments in equity securities of large capitalization companies, it may invest in the equity securities of companies of any size. 
In managing the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager seeks to invest in what he considers to be attractively valued equity securities of cash generating businesses with prudently managed environmental, social, and financial resources. Fundamental research is used to identify these companies. The portfolio manager uses both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research. The portfolio manager’s screening focuses on companies whose shares are trading at prices the portfolio manager believes are below their intrinsic values. 
Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio manager believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGUSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.4% -41.7% 64.0% 76.35%
1 Yr 26.4% -46.2% 77.9% 11.15%
3 Yr 7.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 13.41%
5 Yr 9.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 8.14%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -85.9% 81.6% 6.92%
2021 4.1% -31.0% 26.7% 50.59%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 43.46%
2019 8.5% -6.0% 10.6% 1.39%
2018 0.4% -15.9% 2.0% 3.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 20.4% -41.7% 64.0% 73.07%
1 Yr 26.4% -46.2% 77.9% 9.92%
3 Yr 7.0%* -42.0% 28.4% 13.41%
5 Yr 9.8%* -30.4% 23.4% 10.38%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGUSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -85.9% 81.6% 6.92%
2021 4.1% -31.0% 26.7% 50.59%
2020 8.5% -13.0% 34.8% 43.46%
2019 8.5% -6.0% 10.6% 1.39%
2018 0.4% -15.9% 3.1% 10.00%

NAV & Total Return History

TGUSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGUSX Category Low Category High TGUSX % Rank
Net Assets 162 M 189 K 222 B 80.23%
Number of Holdings 26 2 3509 96.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 97.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 78.20%
Weighting of Top 10 60.37% 11.4% 116.5% 4.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Constellation Software Inc 14.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.86%
  3. Waste Connections Inc 5.90%
  4. Heico Corp 5.73%
  5. Morningstar Inc 5.52%
  6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 5.37%
  7. IHS Markit Ltd 5.25%
  8. Trane Technologies PLC 5.21%
  9. Dye & Durham Ltd Ordinary Shares 5.11%
  10. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B 5.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGUSX % Rank
Stocks 		100.16% 50.26% 104.50% 1.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 48.36%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 52.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 45.33%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 45.00%
Cash 		-0.16% -10.83% 49.73% 98.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGUSX % Rank
Technology 		35.71% 0.00% 65.70% 49.84%
Financial Services 		21.49% 0.00% 43.06% 3.61%
Industrials 		19.74% 0.00% 30.65% 2.13%
Healthcare 		11.83% 0.00% 39.76% 56.80%
Consumer Defense 		4.79% 0.00% 25.50% 35.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.51% 0.00% 62.57% 97.62%
Communication Services 		2.93% 0.00% 66.40% 94.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.72%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.31%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 74.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 84.51%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGUSX % Rank
US 		75.11% 34.69% 100.00% 98.61%
Non US 		25.05% 0.00% 54.22% 0.74%

TGUSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.01% 20.29% 64.02%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.50% 57.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.00% 1.02% 1.55%

Sales Fees

TGUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGUSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 135.09% 0.00% 316.74% 94.44%

TGUSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGUSX Category Low Category High TGUSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 52.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGUSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGUSX Category Low Category High TGUSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -6.13% 1.75% 9.72%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGUSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGUSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Shaposhnik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2016

6.34

6.3%

Mr. Shaposhnik is Portfolio Manager of TCW’s New America Premier Equities, Global Premier ESG Equities, and Global Space Technology Equities portfolios and leads the firm’s publicly listed equities investment effort in the environmental, social, and governance area. The TCW New America Premier Equities Fund was ranked the top performing Multi-Cap Core Fund in America in 2017, according to data aggregated by The Lipper Rating System, and has been named a “Category King” seventeen times by the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Shaposhnik serves as a Senior Equity Analyst in the Equity Research group with coverage responsibility for the industrials and basic materials sectors. Prior to joining TCW in 2011, he was an Equity Research Associate at Fidelity Management and Research Company, where he followed the semiconductor and entertainment software sectors for the firm’s U.S. domestic equity funds. Mr. Shaposhnik holds a BS in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

