Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of U.S. companies. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund intends to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of companies the portfolio manager believes are enduring, cash generating businesses whose leaders prudently manage their environmental, social, and financial resources and whose shares are attractively valued relative to the free cash flow generated by the businesses.

Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges in the U.S., including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and other securities with equity characteristics. The Fund typically invests a portion of its assets in securities or other financial instruments issued by companies in the financial services sector, including, without limitation, the banking, brokerage and insurance and financial exchange and data industries. For purposes of the Fund’s investment strategy, a U.S. company is a company that generates at least 50% of its revenues or profits from business activities in the U.S. or has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S. Although the Fund emphasizes investments in equity securities of large capitalization companies, it may invest in the equity securities of companies of any size.

In managing the Fund’s investments, the portfolio manager seeks to invest in what he considers to be attractively valued equity securities of cash generating businesses with prudently managed environmental, social, and financial resources. Fundamental research is used to identify these companies. The portfolio manager uses both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research. The portfolio manager’s screening focuses on companies whose shares are trading at prices the portfolio manager believes are below their intrinsic values.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio manager believes that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.