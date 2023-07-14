Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in securities of smaller companies located anywhere in the world. The Fund defines smaller companies as those with market capitalizations not exceeding the lesser of (1) the highest float-adjusted market capitalization in the Fund’s benchmark, or (2) $10 billion, at the time of purchase. As of November 30, 2021 (the date of the last reconstitution of the benchmark), the largest company in the MSCI All Country World Small Cap Index had a float-adjusted market capitalization of $17.8 billion.

The securities in which the Fund invests are primarily or predominantly common stocks. The Fund may invest a significant amount of its assets in the securities of companies located in emerging markets. The Fund will invest its assets in issuers located in at least three different countries (including the United States) and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in foreign securities.

When choosing equity investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value-oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

The investment manager may consider selling a security when it believes the security has become overvalued due to either its price appreciation or changes in the company's fundamentals, when the investment manager believes that the market capitalization of a security has become too large, or when the investment manager believes another security is a more attractive investment opportunity.

The Fund may also use a variety of equity-related derivatives, which may include equity futures and equity index futures, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity and gaining exposure to particular markets in more efficient or less expensive ways.