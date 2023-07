Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”) and real estate companies. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. REITs are pooled investment vehicles that typically invest directly in real estate, mortgages and/or loans collateralized by real estate. Real estate companies are companies that in whole or part derive their assets, revenues, or net profits from the ownership, construction, management, or sale of residential, commercial, or industrial real estate, and include housing and homebuilding companies; real estate brokers and land developers; and companies with significant real estate holdings. The Fund may also invest in shares of companies such as software companies, information technology companies, or other companies that provide real estate related services.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in securities of issuers located in at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States) and invests at least 30% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of issuers domiciled outside the United States or whose primary business operations are

outside the United States, including pooled investment vehicles domiciled in the United States that invest principally in non‑U.S. securities. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and other securities with equity characteristics. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in developed and emerging market countries. The Fund’s investments may be denominated in either local currency or U.S. dollars.

The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of fewer than 40 companies at any given time. In managing the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers use a “bottom‑up” approach to seek to identify securities for investment, with emphasis on assessing asset, earnings, cash flow and management quality and stability. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers consider the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social responsibilities with good governance and solid financial resources. The portfolio managers may use both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research. The Fund seeks to invest in companies trading at prices the portfolio managers believe are below their estimated intrinsic values based on the qualitative and quantitative criteria.

The Fund may buy or sell call or put options on stocks, indices or exchange-traded funds for investment management or hedging purposes.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio managers believe that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has become fully valued, has become too large a position in the Fund, or has reached its sell target, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.