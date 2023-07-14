Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in bonds. For these purposes, bonds include fixed-income securities of all types. The Fund primarily invests in a broad range of investment-grade bonds and fixed-income securities, including, but not limited to, U.S. Government securities, corporate bonds, taxable municipal securities and mortgage-backed or other asset-backed securities. Generally, the Fund intends to invest in bonds issued by both domestic and foreign issuers; including foreign issuers from emerging market countries. While the Fund’s investments will generally be denominated in

U.S. dollars, the Fund may also invest in non-dollar denominated instruments. The Fund may also invest in securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”) such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in other fixed-income securities, including those of non-investment-grade quality or unrated securities of comparable quality (usually called “high-yield” or “junk bonds”). Securities of non-investment-grade quality are speculative in nature. The Fund may also invest in securities having a variable or floating interest rate. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity or duration. As of May 31, 2022, the duration of the Fund’s benchmark index, the Bloomberg MSCI U.S. Green Bond Index, was 5.89 years. For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the term “assets” means net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes.

The Fund seeks to invest the substantial majority of its assets in “green” investments. “Green” investments include, but are not limited to, securities of companies that develop or provide products or services that seek to provide environmental solutions and/or support efforts to reduce their own environmental footprint; investments that support environmental projects; structured securities that are collateralized by assets supporting environmental themes; and securities that, in the opinion of the Fund’s investment adviser, Teachers Advisors, LLC (“Advisors”), have no more than a negligible direct negative environmental impact, which may include securities issued by the U.S. government or its agencies, and GSEs. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (“TIAA”)’s proprietary Impact framework that the Fund takes into consideration is a non-fundamental investment policy. Such framework may be changed without the approval of the Fund’s shareholders.

Advisors seeks to invest the Fund’s assets in fixed-income instruments according to the Impact framework as implemented by the Fund’s portfolio management team. The Fund’s overall design and investment strategy centers on rigorous and independent research analysis to help identify bonds with both favorable yields and compelling relative value, and the potential for positive environmental impact as it relates to each respective issuer’s and/or individual project’s use of proceeds. These investments provide access to the following environmental themes: (1) renewable energy and climate change (renewable energy projects, smart grid and other projects designed to make generation and transmission systems more efficient, and other projects which seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions); and (2) natural resources (land conservation, sustainable forestry and agriculture, remediation and redevelopment of polluted or contaminated sites, sustainable waste management projects, water infrastructure and other sustainable building projects). Advisors engages with issuers of investments deemed by Advisors to represent impact securities to communicate impact reporting preferences and encourage alignment with industry best practices regarding responsible investment.

The Board of Trustees of the Trust or a designated committee thereof (“Board of Trustees”) periodically reviews the Impact framework used to evaluate securities held by the Fund. Advisors seeks to ensure that the substantial majority of the Fund’s investments are consistent with its Impact framework, but Advisors cannot guarantee that this will always be the case for every Fund investment.

Investing on the basis of the Fund’s Impact framework is qualitative and subjective by nature. There can be no assurance that every Fund investment will meet the Impact framework, or will do so at all times, or that the Impact framework or any judgment exercised by Advisors will reflect the beliefs or values of any particular investor.

The Fund is actively managed and does not rely exclusively on rating agencies when making investment decisions. Instead, Advisors performs its own credit analysis, paying particular attention to economic trends and other market events. Subject to the Impact framework described above, individual securities or sectors may be overweighted or underweighted relative to the Fund’s benchmark index when Advisors believes that the Fund can boost returns above that of the index.

The Fund is not restricted from investing in any securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or its agencies or instrumentalities. Advisors considers investments in these securities to be consistent with the Fund’s Impact framework.

The Fund also invests in certain asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities and other securities that represent interests in assets such as, but not limited to, pools of mortgage loans, automobile loans or credit card receivables. These securities are typically issued by legal entities established specifically to hold assets and to issue debt obligations backed by those assets. Asset-backed or mortgage-backed securities are normally created or “sponsored” by banks or other institutions or by certain government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. Advisors does not take into consideration whether the sponsor of an asset-backed security in which the Fund invests meets the Impact framework. That is because asset-backed securities represent interests in pools of loans, and not of the ongoing business enterprise of the sponsor. It is therefore possible that the Fund could invest in an asset-backed or mortgage-backed security sponsored by a bank or other financial institution in which the Fund could not invest directly.

The Fund’s investments in mortgage-backed securities can include pass-through securities sold by private, governmental and government-related organizations and collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”). Mortgage pass-through securities are created when mortgages are pooled together and interests in the pool are sold to investors. The cash flow from the underlying mortgages is “passed through” to investors in periodic principal and interest payments. CMOs are obligations that are fully collateralized directly or indirectly by a pool of mortgages from which payments of principal and interest are dedicated to the payment of principal and interest on the CMO.

The Fund may also engage in relative value trading, a strategy in which the Fund reallocates assets across different sectors and maturities. Relative value trading is designed to enhance the Fund’s returns but increases the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may purchase and sell futures, options, swaps, forwards and other fixed-income derivative instruments to carry out the Fund’s investment strategies. The Fund may also invest in credit default swaps or index credit default swaps primarily to hedge or manage risks associated with assets held by the Fund or to facilitate the implementation of portfolio strategies for the Fund.