Trending ETFs

TGRHX (Mutual Fund)

TGRHX (Mutual Fund)

Transamerica International Focus

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.4 -0.02 -0.24%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
(TIGFX) Primary A (TGRHX) (TGRJX) Inst (TGRGX) Retirement (TGRFX) (TIGSX) (TIGWX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica International Focus

TGRHX | Fund

$8.40

$1.15 B

1.32%

$0.11

1.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

32.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Transamerica International Focus

TGRHX | Fund

$8.40

$1.15 B

1.32%

$0.11

1.42%

TGRHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.48%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Transamerica International Focus
  • Fund Family Name
    Transamerica
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeff Tiefenbach

Fund Description

The fund’s sub-adviser, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. (the “sub-adviser”), invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in common stocks and related equity securities—such as preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts—of issuers economically tied to a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging market countries. In selecting investments for the fund, the sub-adviser seeks companies that have demonstrated superior earnings growth, positive business momentum and sustainable profitability while seeking not to overpay for these growth characteristics. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks. The sub-adviser may invest the fund’s assets in companies of any size. The fund may also invest in warrants and rights.The sub-adviser will normally invest the fund’s assets in investments economically tied to at least three countries not including the United States. The sub-adviser may invest a large percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The sub-adviser generally considers an issuer of a security or other investment to be economically tied to a particular country if (a) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (b) the issuer is organized under the laws of, and maintains a principal office in, that country; (c) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (d) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (e) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (f) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country.The sub-adviser normally allocates the fund's investments across different industries and sectors, but the sub-adviser may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single or small number of industries or sectors.The sub-adviser uses a “bottom-up” investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. A “bottom-up” approach is looking at individual companies against the context of broader market factors. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. The sub-adviser uses a quantitative screen to seek to identify companies with growth characteristics, positive earnings sentiment, stable profitability and reasonable valuations. The sub-adviser may engage in active and frequent trading in pursuing the fund’s principal investment strategies.The fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in China A-shares (equity securities of Chinese companies) listed and traded on Chinese stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
Read More

TGRHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% 2.1% 19.2% 81.21%
1 Yr 17.2% -20.6% 27.8% 53.10%
3 Yr 2.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 71.54%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 75.92%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 9.9% 27.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -43.6% 71.3% 86.10%
2021 2.1% -15.4% 9.4% 55.72%
2020 6.3% -10.4% 121.9% 8.30%
2019 5.8% -0.5% 8.5% 7.87%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -16.4% 19.2% 77.68%
1 Yr 17.2% -27.2% 27.8% 49.58%
3 Yr 2.5%* -14.8% 25.3% 70.76%
5 Yr -0.5%* -9.9% 60.8% 77.50%
10 Yr N/A* -2.7% 10.2% 51.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGRHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.7% -43.6% 71.3% 86.10%
2021 2.1% -15.4% 9.4% 55.72%
2020 6.3% -10.4% 121.9% 8.30%
2019 5.8% -0.5% 8.5% 7.87%
2018 N/A -13.0% 0.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGRHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGRHX Category Low Category High TGRHX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 1.02 M 369 B 37.68%
Number of Holdings 61 1 10801 77.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 375 M 0 34.5 B 32.02%
Weighting of Top 10 32.87% 1.9% 101.9% 23.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  2. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  3. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  4. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  5. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  6. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  7. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  8. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  9. Equinor ASA 3.83%
  10. Equinor ASA 3.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGRHX % Rank
Stocks 		97.43% 0.00% 122.60% 61.27%
Cash 		2.57% -65.15% 100.00% 34.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 36.95%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 58.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 31.31%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 38.17%

TGRHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.42% 0.02% 26.51% 22.54%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.60% 59.94%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 34.71%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TGRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 3.50% 5.75% 46.15%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGRHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 2.00% 247.00% 25.56%

TGRHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGRHX Category Low Category High TGRHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 13.15% 68.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGRHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGRHX Category Low Category High TGRHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.48% -0.93% 6.38% 52.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGRHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGRHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeff Tiefenbach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Jeff joined TD Greystone in 2005, returning to his home province after seven years with Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management in Vancouver, where he was Vice-President U.S. equities. Jeff’s broad experience also includes global, Canadian equities and Canadian fixed income investing. Prior to PH&N, Jeff was an Investment Analyst at Crown Life working in both equities and fixed income. Jeff holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University Western Ontario.

Alfred Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2018

4.25

4.3%

Alfred Li is Portfolio Manager and employee of Greystone Managed Investments Inc. since 2006. Alfred is Vice-President & Co-Lead. Portfolio Manager of the portfolio since 2018; employee of TDAM USA Inc. since 2006; Vice-President & Director & Co-Lead, International Equity

Michael Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 20, 2021

0.78

0.8%

Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2021; employee of TDAM USA Inc. since 2010; Vice President & Director & Co-Lead, International Equity; Vice President, Fundamental Equities, Global Financials Sector Analyst

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

