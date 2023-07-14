The fund’s sub-adviser, Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. (the “sub-adviser”), invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (plus the amount of borrowings, if any, for investment purposes) in common stocks and related equity securities—such as preferred stock, convertible securities and depositary receipts—of issuers economically tied to a number of countries throughout the world, including emerging market countries. In selecting investments for the fund, the sub-adviser seeks companies that have demonstrated superior earnings growth, positive business momentum and sustainable profitability while seeking not to overpay for these growth characteristics. Growth stocks as a group may be out of favor and underperform the overall equity market for a long period of time, for example, while the market favors “value” stocks. The sub-adviser may invest the fund’s assets in companies of any size. The fund may also invest in warrants and rights. The sub-adviser will normally invest the fund’s assets in investments economically tied to at least three countries not including the United States. The sub-adviser may invest a large percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single country, a small number of countries, or a particular geographic region. The sub-adviser generally considers an issuer of a security or other investment to be economically tied to a particular country if (a) the security or other investment is issued or guaranteed by the government of that country or any of its agencies, authorities or instrumentalities; (b) the issuer is organized under the laws of, and maintains a principal office in, that country; (c) the issuer has its principal securities trading market in that country; (d) the issuer derives 50% or more of its total revenues from goods sold or services performed in that country; (e) the issuer has 50% or more of its assets in that country; or (f) the issuer is included in an index which is representative of that country. The sub-adviser normally allocates the fund's investments across different industries and sectors, but the sub-adviser may invest a significant percentage of the fund's assets in issuers in a single or small number of industries or sectors. The sub-adviser uses a “bottom-up” investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. A “bottom-up” approach is looking at individual companies against the context of broader market factors. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and their potential in light of their financial condition, and market, economic, political, and regulatory conditions. Factors considered may include analysis of an issuer’s earnings, cash flows, competitive position, and management ability. The sub-adviser uses a quantitative screen to seek to identify companies with growth characteristics, positive earnings sentiment, stable profitability and reasonable valuations. The sub-adviser may engage in active and frequent trading in pursuing the fund’s principal investment strategies. The fund may invest up to 5% of its assets in China A-shares (equity securities of Chinese companies) listed and traded on Chinese stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange or the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.