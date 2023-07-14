Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.7%
1 yr return
17.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
Net Assets
$1.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
32.9%
Expense Ratio 1.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 21.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
$1,000,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TGRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|77.26%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|52.25%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|68.41%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|75.12%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|18.12%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|85.39%
|2021
|2.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|54.40%
|2020
|6.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|7.99%
|2019
|5.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|8.67%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|TGRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.7%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|73.87%
|1 Yr
|17.2%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|48.73%
|3 Yr
|2.7%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|67.58%
|5 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|76.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|17.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGRGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.6%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|85.39%
|2021
|2.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|54.40%
|2020
|6.3%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|7.99%
|2019
|5.8%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|8.67%
|2018
|N/A
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|N/A
|TGRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGRGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|37.82%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|1
|10801
|78.28%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|375 M
|0
|34.5 B
|32.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.87%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|23.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGRGX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.43%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|61.41%
|Cash
|2.57%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|34.84%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|96.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|96.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|97.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|96.76%
|TGRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.33%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|27.89%
|Management Fee
|0.74%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|61.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|14.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TGRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TGRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGRGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|21.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|26.37%
|TGRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGRGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.57%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|27.45%
|TGRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TGRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGRGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.59%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|48.99%
|TGRGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2020
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Jeff joined TD Greystone in 2005, returning to his home province after seven years with Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management in Vancouver, where he was Vice-President U.S. equities. Jeff’s broad experience also includes global, Canadian equities and Canadian fixed income investing. Prior to PH&N, Jeff was an Investment Analyst at Crown Life working in both equities and fixed income. Jeff holds an Honours Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University Western Ontario.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Alfred Li is Portfolio Manager and employee of Greystone Managed Investments Inc. since 2006. Alfred is Vice-President & Co-Lead. Portfolio Manager of the portfolio since 2018; employee of TDAM USA Inc. since 2006; Vice-President & Director & Co-Lead, International Equity
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 20, 2021
0.78
0.8%
Portfolio Manager of the fund since 2021; employee of TDAM USA Inc. since 2010; Vice President & Director & Co-Lead, International Equity; Vice President, Fundamental Equities, Global Financials Sector Analyst
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...