Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.6%
Net Assets
$30.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
90.4%
Expense Ratio 3.73%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 26.34%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TGPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-8.1%
|18.8%
|5.64%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|34.09%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|57.79%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.5%
|6.1%
|52.30%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-4.5%
|5.3%
|38.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|78.49%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-5.9%
|7.0%
|86.42%
|2020
|4.0%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|0.50%
|2019
|1.8%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|85.10%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-4.8%
|-0.6%
|90.86%
|Period
|TGPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-11.0%
|18.8%
|5.64%
|1 Yr
|2.1%
|-10.0%
|54.2%
|32.96%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-6.8%
|9.7%
|57.59%
|5 Yr
|-1.6%*
|-6.5%
|7.5%
|66.41%
|10 Yr
|-0.1%*
|-4.5%
|6.0%
|81.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-35.0%
|33.6%
|78.49%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-5.9%
|14.7%
|86.42%
|2020
|4.0%
|-3.6%
|12.1%
|0.50%
|2019
|1.8%
|-2.5%
|5.1%
|85.35%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-4.8%
|-0.4%
|95.30%
|TGPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGPNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.7 M
|130 K
|62.8 B
|94.84%
|Number of Holdings
|17
|3
|25236
|76.19%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.8 M
|125 K
|11 B
|93.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|90.40%
|6.3%
|100.0%
|16.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGPNX % Rank
|Bonds
|59.66%
|11.31%
|89.41%
|18.78%
|Stocks
|36.11%
|3.48%
|51.81%
|62.67%
|Other
|1.65%
|-4.68%
|21.77%
|16.10%
|Cash
|1.50%
|-35.68%
|69.40%
|84.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.07%
|0.00%
|71.77%
|40.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.95%
|85.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGPNX % Rank
|Technology
|20.37%
|0.22%
|27.92%
|26.48%
|Financial Services
|17.31%
|0.00%
|83.50%
|12.56%
|Real Estate
|13.77%
|0.00%
|43.16%
|9.36%
|Healthcare
|12.11%
|0.00%
|24.25%
|70.78%
|Industrials
|10.16%
|0.14%
|17.90%
|52.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.72%
|0.00%
|14.20%
|67.81%
|Communication Services
|7.37%
|0.00%
|11.11%
|34.93%
|Consumer Defense
|4.61%
|0.00%
|51.19%
|91.78%
|Energy
|2.99%
|0.00%
|62.93%
|85.39%
|Basic Materials
|2.51%
|0.00%
|32.82%
|91.32%
|Utilities
|1.07%
|0.00%
|48.33%
|95.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGPNX % Rank
|US
|29.81%
|3.48%
|51.08%
|33.56%
|Non US
|6.30%
|0.00%
|25.18%
|73.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGPNX % Rank
|Securitized
|52.08%
|0.00%
|52.08%
|0.23%
|Corporate
|24.21%
|0.00%
|96.66%
|67.12%
|Government
|15.77%
|0.00%
|94.29%
|77.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|7.23%
|0.15%
|71.66%
|69.84%
|Municipal
|0.46%
|0.00%
|99.85%
|39.23%
|Derivative
|0.26%
|0.00%
|27.44%
|41.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGPNX % Rank
|US
|53.34%
|9.98%
|83.14%
|17.91%
|Non US
|6.32%
|0.00%
|30.21%
|58.28%
|TGPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.73%
|0.01%
|13.45%
|2.28%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|10.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.20%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|5.50%
|TGPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|26.34%
|2.00%
|380.00%
|39.51%
|TGPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGPNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.71%
|0.00%
|6.08%
|88.79%
|TGPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TGPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGPNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-1.22%
|6.83%
|91.59%
|TGPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.774
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.147
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.123
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.252
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.319
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2006
15.55
15.6%
Mr. Reilly is the Chief Investment Officer of the Equities Group and Director of U.S. Equity Research. He joined TCW in 1992 as an Equity Analyst after working four years in corporate finance at Security Pacific Bank. In 1995, he assumed co-portfolio management responsibility for TCW’s Latin America, Emerging Markets and International Equities investment strategies. Subsequently, from 2002-2005, he was co-Portfolio Manager of the Société Générale Asset Management (SGAM) global equities team prior to assuming leadership of the U.S. Equity Research department in 2006. Mr. Reilly graduated valedictorian of the University of Southern California with a BS in Finance and a BA in Spanish and also received his MBA from the University of Southern California. He was recipient of the Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Fellowship for a year of postgraduate studies at Universidad Complutense in Madrid, Spain. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2009
12.46
12.5%
Mr. Coppersmith initially joined TCW in 1994 and returned in 1999 and currently works for the Portfolio Analytics group as an Analyst. Prior to his return, he worked at Patterson Capital as a Portfolio Analyst / Trader and with Deutsche Bank as an Analyst in their mortgage-backed area. Mr. Coppersmith holds a BA in Political Science from the University of California at Los Angeles. He is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 08, 2010
12.32
12.3%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.73
|6.41
|2.41
