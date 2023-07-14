Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund

mutual fund
TGPEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.84 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (TGPEX) Primary Inst (TGBLX)
TGPEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.84 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (TGPEX) Primary Inst (TGBLX)
TGPEX (Mutual Fund)

T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.84 -0.01 -0.1%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (TGPEX) Primary Inst (TGBLX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund

TGPEX | Fund

$9.84

$17.5 M

0.00%

2.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.3%

1 yr return

21.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$17.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund

TGPEX | Fund

$9.84

$17.5 M

0.00%

2.38%

TGPEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.14%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Global Impact Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Mar 15, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Harishankar Balkrishna

Fund Description

Under normal conditions, at least 80% of the fund’s net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in equity securities and at least 40% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in companies outside the U.S. (at least 30% if foreign market conditions are not favorable). Equity securities may include common or preferred stocks. In addition, for purposes of these policies, the fund’s investments include instruments that are linked to, or provide exposure to, equities or companies outside of the U.S., such as depositary receipts.

The fund may invest in issuers of any market capitalization and in securities offerings that are not registered in the U.S. or denominated in the U.S. dollar. The fund may invest in issuers in emerging markets.

The fund selects companies for its portfolio using an in-house proprietary screening process. This screening process relies on the portfolio manager’s independent analysis of each issuer. The fund seeks to select companies for its portfolio that are, in the opinion of the portfolio manager, capable of achieving and sustaining above-average, long-term earnings and cash flow growth, and that are capable of generating a positive impact under one of the following three impact pillars:

·climate and resource impact,

·social equity and quality of life, and/or

·sustainable innovation and productivity.

The materiality of positive impact is assessed according to specific, in-house metrics for every business activity that aligns to one of the three impact pillars. Companies must meet one of the following four criteria: (1) a majority of current or future profits tied to at least one impact pillar; (2) a majority of expected revenues or profits in 10-years tied to at least one impact pillar, as projected by the fund’s portfolio manager; (3) best-in-class companies where a company is a leader in generating material social or environmental impact in its respective business activity or sector; and/or (4) occasionally, unique impact situations where a company has made or is expected to make a material social or environmental impact outside the scope of its otherwise normal business activities.

In assessing each company under the impact pillars, T. Rowe Price relies primarily on proprietary analysis incorporating company-provided data, direct engagement with companies and their management, and, in certain situations, research and analytics prepared by third-party data providers (for example, data on a company’s carbon emissions).

The climate and resource impact pillar encompasses companies with business activities aimed at reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs), promoting healthy ecosystems, or nurturing circular economies. Examples may include but are not limited to companies that manufacture electric vehicles or companies that manufacture building insulation that may lower carbon emissions.

The social equity and quality of life pillar includes companies that employ business activities aimed at enabling social equity, improving health, or enhancing quality of life. Examples may include but are not limited to companies in emerging markets that seek to expand access to banking to lower income consumers, or companies that provide education or childcare solutions to support working mothers.

The sustainable innovation and productivity pillar is comprised of companies whose business activities provide sustainable technology, or that build sustainable industry and infrastructure. An example is a company that seeks to provide technology solutions to enable small- and medium-sized enterprises to broaden their addressable markets via e-commerce.

In addition, the fund’s adviser seeks to identify companies that are expected to deliver above average earnings and/or cashflows, over the long term based on a rigorous fundamental analysis, including an evaluation of a variety of criteria, including but not limited to:

·fertile industry structure and management quality, including expert capital allocation and value creation;

·innovative product or service offerings, such as new technology or a unique manufacturing process (for example, companies that may benefit from change, such as a new business model or regulatory change);

·medium to long-term earnings, cash flows, and returns; and/or

·overall financial health.

Read More

TGPEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -35.6% 29.2% N/A
1 Yr 21.2% 17.3% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 N/A -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.3% -35.6% 29.2% N/A
1 Yr 21.2% 11.4% 252.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGPEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.7% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 N/A -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGPEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGPEX Category Low Category High TGPEX % Rank
Net Assets 17.5 M 199 K 133 B 96.71%
Number of Holdings 69 1 9075 46.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.39 M -18 M 37.6 B 96.70%
Weighting of Top 10 24.05% 9.1% 100.0% 73.23%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 3.46%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc 3.08%
  3. Danaher Corp 2.76%
  4. Linde PLC 2.43%
  5. Linde PLC 2.43%
  6. Linde PLC 2.43%
  7. Linde PLC 2.43%
  8. Linde PLC 2.43%
  9. Linde PLC 2.43%
  10. Linde PLC 2.43%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPEX % Rank
Stocks 		99.16% 61.84% 125.47% 50.77%
Cash 		0.84% -174.70% 23.12% 44.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 72.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 75.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 69.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 70.70%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPEX % Rank
Healthcare 		26.05% 0.00% 35.42% 13.22%
Technology 		24.57% 0.00% 49.87% 22.03%
Industrials 		21.16% 0.00% 44.06% 18.72%
Financial Services 		10.53% 0.00% 38.42% 25.55%
Basic Materials 		7.09% 0.00% 38.60% 14.98%
Utilities 		5.03% 0.00% 29.12% 11.12%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.35% 0.00% 40.94% 87.89%
Real Estate 		1.21% 0.00% 39.48% 54.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 91.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 97.47%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 79.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPEX % Rank
US 		56.44% 0.13% 103.82% 74.56%
Non US 		42.72% 0.58% 99.46% 19.05%

TGPEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.38% 0.01% 44.27% N/A
Management Fee 0.68% 0.00% 1.82% 44.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.76% 76.22%

Sales Fees

TGPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGPEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.70% 0.00% 395.00% N/A

TGPEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGPEX Category Low Category High TGPEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 69.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGPEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGPEX Category Low Category High TGPEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.14% -4.27% 12.65% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGPEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGPEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Harishankar Balkrishna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 15, 2021

1.21

1.2%

Hari Balkrishna is an associate portfolio manager for the Global Growth Equity Strategy in the Equity Division of T. Rowe Price. Hari is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price International Ltd. Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Hari worked at Goldman Sachs, Sydney, Australia, in the financial institutions group of the Investment Banking Division. Hari has a bachelor of commerce in finance and accounting (university medal and first-class honours) from the University of New South Wales and has also earned an M.B.A., with distinction, from Harvard Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×