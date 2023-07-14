Home
Trending ETFs

TGPCX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TCW Conservative Allocation Fund

TGPCX | Fund

$11.15

$30.7 M

1.97%

$0.22

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.7%

1 yr return

2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$30.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

90.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 26.34%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGPCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Conservative Allocation Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Nov 16, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Reilly

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests in a combination of (i) fixed income funds, and (ii) equity funds that utilize diverse investment styles, such as growth and/or value investing. The Fund’s emphasis on diversification is intended to temper volatility by lessening the effect of any one investment style. The Fund seeks to achieve this by investing in a combination of other funds — the “Underlying Funds” — through the implementation of a strategic asset allocation strategy. The Underlying Funds consist of the other series of TCW Funds, Inc., series of Metropolitan West Funds, and various unaffiliated funds. Metropolitan West Asset Management, LLC, investment advisor to the Metropolitan West Funds, and TCW Investment Management Company LLC, the Fund’s investment advisor (the “Advisor”), are affiliated wholly-owned subsidiaries of the TCW Group, Inc. 
The Fund invests in the Underlying Funds at levels that are determined by the Advisor’s four-step process, whereby the Advisor preliminarily ranks the Underlying Funds, constructs a portfolio model, determines allocations and conducts analyses of the portfolio. 
The equity Underlying Funds invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, including common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); and other securities with equity characteristics. The Fund invests between 20% and 60% of its net assets in equity Underlying Funds, some of which may invest in international equity exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”). ETFs are typically open‑end investment companies whose shares are listed for trading on a national securities exchange. 
The fixed income Underlying Funds invest principally in fixed income securities, including securities issued or guaranteed by the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; corporate obligations (including convertible securities); mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities (which may be privately issued); local currency- or U.S. dollar-denominated foreign debt securities (government and corporate); money market instruments; and other securities bearing fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. The fixed income Underlying Funds may invest in below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by Fitch Ratings, Inc., below BBB by S&P Global Ratings and below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality The fixed income Underlying funds may also invest in derivatives. The Fund invests between 40% and 80% of its net assets in fixed income Underlying Funds. 
The Fund is a “fund of funds.” The Fund is subject to the risks associated with each of the Underlying Funds. Additionally, the operating expenses incurred by each Underlying Fund are borne indirectly by shareholders of the Fund because the Fund not only directly bears its annual operating expenses but also indirectly bears the annual operating expenses of each of the Underlying Funds in proportion to its allocation. Each of the affiliated Underlying Funds pays a management fee to the Advisor or its affiliate and the management fees differ among 
the Underlying Funds. This may create a conflict of interest when the Advisor selects Underlying Funds for investment by the Fund. 
The portfolio managers determine and monitor the combination and allocation to the Underlying Funds they believe will help the Fund to achieve its investment goal. While there is no cap on investing in any one Underlying Fund, the Fund, under normal market conditions, adheres to the asset class limitations described above. Asset allocations may differ from the targeted range due to the market fluctuations and other factors. After the initial allocation, the portfolio managers determine when the Fund’s allocations to the Underlying Funds should be rebalanced to maintain the targeted allocations. The target allocation ranges may be modified due to a market action or a portfolio manager recommendation without advance notice to shareholders. 
Read More

TGPCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -8.1% 18.8% 5.42%
1 Yr 2.1% -10.0% 54.2% 33.86%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.8% 9.7% 58.51%
5 Yr -1.6%* -6.5% 6.1% 54.08%
10 Yr -0.2%* -4.5% 5.3% 40.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -35.0% 33.6% 78.03%
2021 -0.7% -5.9% 7.0% 86.65%
2020 4.0% -3.6% 12.1% 0.74%
2019 1.8% -2.5% 5.1% 84.85%
2018 -2.7% -4.8% -0.6% 93.73%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.7% -11.0% 18.8% 5.42%
1 Yr 2.1% -10.0% 54.2% 32.73%
3 Yr -2.6%* -6.8% 9.7% 58.31%
5 Yr -1.6%* -6.5% 7.5% 67.44%
10 Yr -0.2%* -4.5% 6.0% 83.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGPCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.1% -35.0% 33.6% 78.03%
2021 -0.7% -5.9% 14.7% 86.65%
2020 4.0% -3.6% 12.1% 0.74%
2019 1.8% -2.5% 5.1% 85.10%
2018 -2.7% -4.8% -0.4% 95.56%

NAV & Total Return History

TGPCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGPCX Category Low Category High TGPCX % Rank
Net Assets 30.7 M 130 K 62.8 B 95.07%
Number of Holdings 17 3 25236 77.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.8 M 125 K 11 B 93.42%
Weighting of Top 10 90.40% 6.3% 100.0% 17.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Metropolitan West Unconstrained Bd I 18.66%
  2. Metropolitan West Total Return Bd I 12.33%
  3. TCW Total Return Bond I 11.77%
  4. TCW Relative Value Large Cap I 11.40%
  5. Metropolitan West Low Duration Bd I 11.38%
  6. TCW Select Equities I 7.73%
  7. TCW New America Premier Equities I 6.42%
  8. TCW Global Real Estate I 4.92%
  9. TCW Relative Value Mid Cap I 2.90%
  10. TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy I 2.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPCX % Rank
Bonds 		59.66% 11.31% 89.41% 19.00%
Stocks 		36.11% 3.48% 51.81% 62.90%
Other 		1.65% -4.68% 21.77% 16.33%
Cash 		1.50% -35.68% 69.40% 85.03%
Convertible Bonds 		1.07% 0.00% 71.77% 40.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.95% 94.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPCX % Rank
Technology 		20.37% 0.22% 27.92% 26.71%
Financial Services 		17.31% 0.00% 83.50% 12.79%
Real Estate 		13.77% 0.00% 43.16% 9.59%
Healthcare 		12.11% 0.00% 24.25% 71.00%
Industrials 		10.16% 0.14% 17.90% 52.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.72% 0.00% 14.20% 68.04%
Communication Services 		7.37% 0.00% 11.11% 35.16%
Consumer Defense 		4.61% 0.00% 51.19% 92.01%
Energy 		2.99% 0.00% 62.93% 85.62%
Basic Materials 		2.51% 0.00% 32.82% 91.55%
Utilities 		1.07% 0.00% 48.33% 95.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPCX % Rank
US 		29.81% 3.48% 51.08% 33.79%
Non US 		6.30% 0.00% 25.18% 74.15%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPCX % Rank
Securitized 		52.08% 0.00% 52.08% 0.45%
Corporate 		24.21% 0.00% 96.66% 67.35%
Government 		15.77% 0.00% 94.29% 78.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		7.23% 0.15% 71.66% 70.07%
Municipal 		0.46% 0.00% 99.85% 39.46%
Derivative 		0.26% 0.00% 27.44% 41.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGPCX % Rank
US 		53.34% 9.98% 83.14% 18.14%
Non US 		6.32% 0.00% 30.21% 58.50%

TGPCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 13.45% 71.46%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 21.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.70% 6.42%

Sales Fees

TGPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGPCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 26.34% 2.00% 380.00% 39.76%

TGPCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGPCX Category Low Category High TGPCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 6.08% 96.19%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGPCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGPCX Category Low Category High TGPCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.94% -1.22% 6.83% 85.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGPCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGPCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Reilly

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2006

15.55

15.6%

Mr. Reilly is the Chief Investment Officer of the Equities Group and Director of U.S. Equity Research. He joined TCW in 1992 as an Equity Analyst after working four years in corporate finance at Security Pacific Bank. In 1995, he assumed co-portfolio management responsibility for TCW’s Latin America, Emerging Markets and International Equities investment strategies. Subsequently, from 2002-2005, he was co-Portfolio Manager of the Société Générale Asset Management (SGAM) global equities team prior to assuming leadership of the U.S. Equity Research department in 2006. Mr. Reilly graduated valedictorian of the University of Southern California with a BS in Finance and a BA in Spanish and also received his MBA from the University of Southern California. He was recipient of the Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial Fellowship for a year of postgraduate studies at Universidad Complutense in Madrid, Spain. He is a CFA charterholder.

Adam Coppersmith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2009

12.46

12.5%

Mr. Coppersmith initially joined TCW in 1994 and returned in 1999 and currently works for the Portfolio Analytics group as an Analyst. Prior to his return, he worked at Patterson Capital as a Portfolio Analyst / Trader and with Deutsche Bank as an Analyst in their mortgage-backed area. Mr. Coppersmith holds a BA in Political Science from the University of California at Los Angeles. He is a CFA charterholder. He is a member of the Los Angeles Society of Financial Analysts and the CFA Institute.

Stephen Kane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 08, 2010

12.32

12.3%

Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.41 2.41

