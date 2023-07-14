Home
Trending ETFs

TGMAX (Mutual Fund)

TGMAX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

5.6%

1 yr return

0.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

Net Assets

$53.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 165.68%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TGMAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Emerging Markets Multi-Asset Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrey Glukhov

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt and equity securities issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities in Emerging Market Countries (as defined below). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of such change. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”); American Depository Receipts (ADRs); Global Depository Receipts (GDRs); and other securities with equity characteristics. The Fund may invest in high yield or below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration.
  
The Fund may invest in other pooled investment vehicles, including registered investment companies (to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”)) and collective investments not subject to registration under the 1940 Act. The Fund may invest in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). 
An “Emerging Market Country” means any of the countries in the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Market Bond Index (CEMBI) Broad Diversified, the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI‑EM), the MSCI Total Return Emerging Markets Index (Net) and the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. Emerging Markets corporate debt includes the debt of companies in each of these indices and debt of companies in the countries that are in each of these indices. 
In allocating investments among various Emerging Market Countries, the portfolio managers attempt to analyze internal political, market and economic factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: 
Public finances; 
Monetary policy; 
External accounts; 
Financial markets; 
Foreign investment regulations; 
Exchange rate policy; 
Labor conditions; 
Political outlook; 
Structural reform policy; and 
ESG factors. 
Certain countries require governmental approval prior to direct equity investments by foreign persons such as the Fund. If considered likely to help the Fund in achieving its investment objective, the Fund may seek authorization to effect direct equity investments in such countries from their respective governments. 
The Fund may invest in foreign debt and equity securities that are not listed on a recognized securities exchange or publicly traded. The debt securities acquired by the Fund may be issued by foreign government or corporate entities and may be convertible securities or other securities that may have fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. These securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars, local currencies or 
other foreign currencies. The relative percentages of debt and equity in the Fund’s portfolio fluctuate with the monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies of various foreign countries and the portfolio managers’ view of the relative value of each segment of the market. 
The Fund may also purchase assignments of or participations in loans made by financial institutions to emerging markets borrowers and invest in other funds, including funds affiliated with the Fund’s investment advisor or its affiliates that specialize in international investments. 
The Fund may invest in distressed or defaulted corporate securities when the portfolio managers believe the restructured enterprise valuations or liquidation valuations of such securities may significantly exceed their current market values. In addition, the Fund may invest in distressed or defaulted sovereign investments when the portfolio managers believe the expected debt sustainability of the country issuing such investments exceeds current market valuations. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as credit-linked notes, structured investments, options, futures, options on futures (including those related to options, securities, foreign currencies, indexes and interest rates), forward contracts, swaps (including interest rate and credit default swaps) and options on swaps, for investment (e.g., as a substitute for investing directly in specific securities or currencies, to increase returns, to manage credit or interest rate risk, or to manage the effective maturity or duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio) or hedging purposes. The Fund also may make forward commitments in which the Fund agrees to buy or sell a security in the future at a price agreed upon at the time of the commitment. 
Portfolio securities and other instruments may be sold for a number of reasons, including when the portfolio managers believe that (i) an individual security or instrument has reached its sell target, (ii) there has been a deterioration in the underlying or credit fundamentals of an issuer, (iii) there are negative macroeconomic or geopolitical considerations that may affect an issuer, (iv) another security or instrument may offer a better investment opportunity, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGMAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -11.0% 30.2% 92.88%
1 Yr 0.6% -12.7% 29.2% 94.93%
3 Yr -7.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 90.81%
5 Yr -4.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 88.99%
10 Yr -1.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 85.40%

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -50.1% 7.2% 87.24%
2021 -3.8% -18.2% 13.6% 61.17%
2020 4.7% -7.2% 79.7% 59.91%
2019 3.4% -4.4% 9.2% 79.46%
2018 -3.2% -7.2% 7.0% 18.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.6% -30.3% 30.2% 86.88%
1 Yr 0.6% -48.9% 29.2% 87.42%
3 Yr -7.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 91.14%
5 Yr -4.7%* -9.8% 36.3% 89.38%
10 Yr -1.3%* -12.3% 12.5% 88.22%

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGMAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.5% -50.1% 7.2% 87.24%
2021 -3.8% -18.2% 13.6% 61.17%
2020 4.7% -7.2% 79.7% 59.91%
2019 3.4% -4.4% 9.2% 79.46%
2018 -3.2% -7.2% 7.0% 23.29%

NAV & Total Return History

TGMAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGMAX Category Low Category High TGMAX % Rank
Net Assets 53.6 M 717 K 102 B 80.38%
Number of Holdings 203 10 6734 27.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.49 M 340 K 19.3 B 87.29%
Weighting of Top 10 13.91% 2.8% 71.7% 97.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 7.78%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGMAX % Rank
Bonds 		48.23% -0.03% 55.68% 0.38%
Stocks 		44.40% 0.90% 110.97% 99.75%
Cash 		6.68% -23.67% 20.19% 10.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.69% 0.00% 7.40% 0.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 78.91%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 75.48%

TGMAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.29% 0.03% 41.06% 50.92%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 2.00% 56.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.01% 0.85% 3.66%

Sales Fees

TGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGMAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 165.68% 0.00% 190.00% 97.02%

TGMAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGMAX Category Low Category High TGMAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.55% 0.00% 12.61% 90.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGMAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGMAX Category Low Category High TGMAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.67% -1.98% 17.62% 23.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGMAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGMAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrey Glukhov

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Mr. Glukhov is Senior Vice President of TCW Asset Management Company and Trust Company of the West. Prior to 2011, Managing Director at Brean Murray, Carret & Co.

Penelope Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Ms. Foley is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 1990, Ms. Foley was a Senior Vice President of Drexel Burnham Lambert where she was involved in the management of DBL Americas Development Association, L.P. and in the provision of investment and merchant banking services in Latin America. Before Drexel, she was a Vice President in Citicorp's Investment Bank and was responsible for Eurosecurities, project finance and private placements in Latin America and Canada. Previously, she was an Associate in the Corporate Finance Department at Lehman Brothers. Ms. Foley attended Northwestern University and holds a BA from Hollins College.

David Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Mr. Robbins is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 2000, Mr. Robbins invested in private equity. From 1997-1999, he was with Lehman Brothers where he was responsible for global emerging markets trading in the Fixed Income division. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley from 1983-1997 where he was head of Emerging Markets Trading. Mr. Robbins received a BA in Economics and History from Swarthmore College.

Alex Stanojevic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Alex Stanojevic—Alex Stanojevic is a portfolio manager for the TCW Emerging Markets Group. Prior to this, he served as the team’s head trader, where he was responsible for trading emerging-markets fixed-income assets and determining relative value opportunities in the investable universe. Stanojevic joined TCW in 2005 from Coast Asset Management LP, where he was responsible for interest-rate derivatives transactions, trade modeling, research, and performance reporting. Stanojevic received his BS in Finance from the California State University Long Beach (magna cum laude), and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

