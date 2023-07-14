Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt and equity securities issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities in Emerging Market Countries (as defined below). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of such change. Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”); American Depository Receipts (ADRs); Global Depository Receipts (GDRs); and other securities with equity characteristics. The Fund may invest in high yield or below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or duration.

The Fund may invest in other pooled investment vehicles, including registered investment companies (to the extent permitted by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “ 1940 Act” )) and collective investments not subject to registration under the 1940 Act. The Fund may invest in ETFs and exchange-traded notes (“ ETNs ”).

An “ Emerging Market Country ” means any of the countries in the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Market Bond Index (CEMBI) Broad Diversified, the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI‑EM), the MSCI Total Return Emerging Markets Index (Net) and the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. Emerging Markets corporate debt includes the debt of companies in each of these indices and debt of companies in the countries that are in each of these indices.

In allocating investments among various Emerging Market Countries, the portfolio managers attempt to analyze internal political, market and economic factors. These factors include, but are not limited to:

• Public finances;

• Monetary policy;

• External accounts;

• Financial markets;

• Foreign investment regulations;

• Exchange rate policy;

• Labor conditions;

• Political outlook;

• Structural reform policy; and

• ESG factors.

Certain countries require governmental approval prior to direct equity investments by foreign persons such as the Fund. If considered likely to help the Fund in achieving its investment objective, the Fund may seek authorization to effect direct equity investments in such countries from their respective governments.

The Fund may invest in foreign debt and equity securities that are not listed on a recognized securities exchange or publicly traded. The debt securities acquired by the Fund may be issued by foreign government or corporate entities and may be convertible securities or other securities that may have fixed or variable interest rates of any maturity. These securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars, local currencies or

other foreign currencies. The relative percentages of debt and equity in the Fund’s portfolio fluctuate with the monetary, fiscal and exchange rate policies of various foreign countries and the portfolio managers’ view of the relative value of each segment of the market.

The Fund may also purchase assignments of or participations in loans made by financial institutions to emerging markets borrowers and invest in other funds, including funds affiliated with the Fund’s investment advisor or its affiliates that specialize in international investments.

The Fund may invest in distressed or defaulted corporate securities when the portfolio managers believe the restructured enterprise valuations or liquidation valuations of such securities may significantly exceed their current market values. In addition, the Fund may invest in distressed or defaulted sovereign investments when the portfolio managers believe the expected debt sustainability of the country issuing such investments exceeds current market valuations. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as credit-linked notes, structured investments, options, futures, options on futures (including those related to options, securities, foreign currencies, indexes and interest rates), forward contracts, swaps (including interest rate and credit default swaps) and options on swaps, for investment ( e.g. , as a substitute for investing directly in specific securities or currencies, to increase returns, to manage credit or interest rate risk, or to manage the effective maturity or duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio) or hedging purposes. The Fund also may make forward commitments in which the Fund agrees to buy or sell a security in the future at a price agreed upon at the time of the commitment.

Portfolio securities and other instruments may be sold for a number of reasons, including when the portfolio managers believe that (i) an individual security or instrument has reached its sell target, (ii) there has been a deterioration in the underlying or credit fundamentals of an issuer, (iii) there are negative macroeconomic or geopolitical considerations that may affect an issuer, (iv) another security or instrument may offer a better investment opportunity, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.