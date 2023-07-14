Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
40.7%
1 yr return
28.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
9.4%
Net Assets
$12 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.8%
Expense Ratio 2.21%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 87.71%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|TGJNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|40.7%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|39.91%
|1 Yr
|28.5%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|31.33%
|3 Yr
|5.7%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|35.71%
|5 Yr
|9.4%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|25.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TGJNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-40.4%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|56.89%
|2021
|4.7%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|44.20%
|2020
|16.4%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|20.28%
|2019
|7.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|54.19%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|22.58%
|TGJNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGJNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|12 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|95.30%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|10
|397
|82.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.48 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|96.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.75%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|75.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGJNX % Rank
|Stocks
|90.03%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|97.88%
|Cash
|9.97%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|2.12%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|47.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|52.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|46.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|47.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGJNX % Rank
|Technology
|67.83%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|60.17%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.71%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|26.27%
|Communication Services
|9.32%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|53.81%
|Real Estate
|4.47%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|6.36%
|Financial Services
|2.95%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|57.63%
|Consumer Defense
|2.90%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|3.39%
|Industrials
|2.61%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|34.32%
|Healthcare
|0.21%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|47.03%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|45.34%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|44.07%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|49.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGJNX % Rank
|US
|85.32%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|60.59%
|Non US
|4.71%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|78.39%
|TGJNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.21%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|6.06%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|44.02%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|56.69%
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|5.56%
|TGJNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TGJNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGJNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|87.71%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|86.41%
|TGJNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGJNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|55.51%
|TGJNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TGJNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGJNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.61%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|63.48%
|TGJNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2017
4.75
4.8%
Tom is a member of Parametric’s Executive Committee and leads Parametric’s Research, Strategy, Portfolio Management, and Trading Teams, coordinating resources, aligning priorities, and establishing processes for achieving clients’ investment objectives. Tom has coauthored articles on topics ranging from liability-driven investing to the volatility risk premium. He is a voting member of all the firm’s investment committees. Prior to joining Parametric in 1994 (originally as an employee of the Clifton Group, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012), Tom spent two years working for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. He earned a BS in economics and an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota. A CFA charterholder, Tom is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
