Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly traded equity securities of businesses that the portfolio managers believe are benefitting from or have the potential to benefit from advances in the use of artificial intelligence. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. Artificial intelligence refers to the development or use by a business of computer systems that perform tasks previously requiring human intelligence such as decision-making or audio or visual identification or perception. The Fund invests primarily in issuers that are characterized as “growth companies” according to criteria established by the portfolio managers, which may include attributes such as an expected growth cycle, accelerating earnings or cash flow, and general growth of a business sector. Bottom‑up fundamental research that focuses on the individual attributes of a company, such as its financial characteristics, is used to identify these companies, as well as both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research.

Furthermore, the portfolio managers use a highly focused approach, which seeks to achieve superior long-term returns

over a full market cycle by owning shares of companies that the portfolio managers believe to have strong, disruptive and enduring business models and inherent advantages over their competitors. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers consider the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social responsibilities with good governance and solid financial resources.

Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); equity securities of specialized real estate investment trusts (“ REITs ”); and other securities with equity characteristics.

The Fund typically invests in companies in information technology, consumer discretionary, industrial and healthcare sectors with market capitalizations of at least $300 million at the time of acquisition. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 25 to 60 companies. The portfolio managers use both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research. The portfolio managers’ qualitative screening focuses on those companies that they believe have the potential to grow or otherwise materially benefit partly as a result of their development or use of artificial intelligence in analysis, forecasting, efficiency, automation, consistency and scale.

Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio managers believe that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor or the original thesis was flawed or has been damaged, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target or the investment therein has been exhausted, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.