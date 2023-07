Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in high yield/below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund shall not invest in any bonds rated, at the time of purchase, CCC+ or below by Fitch Ratings, Inc., CCC+ or below by S&P Global Ratings, and Caa1 or below by Moody’s Investors Service Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities (including common stock and convertible and non‑convertible preferred stocks) and bank loans of companies in the high yield universe. Portfolio holdings are diversified by industry and issuer in an attempt to reduce the impact of negative events for an industry or issuer.

The Fund may also invest in debt securities that include, but are not limited to, obligations of the United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; money market instruments; investment grade corporate debt securities; mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by, or secured by collateral that is guaranteed by, the

United States government or its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored corporations; foreign debt securities (corporate and government); and privately issued mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments such as options, futures and swap agreements for investment management or hedging purposes. The Fund may also purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis.

The Fund invests in the U.S. and abroad, including emerging markets, and may purchase securities of varying maturities issued by domestic and foreign corporations, government agencies and governments. The Fund may invest in foreign securities that are denominated in U.S. dollars as well as in local currency.

In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers look for companies that have:

• strong credit profiles;

• favorable industry fundamentals;

• good management teams;

• stable cash flows; and/or

• attractive yields for a given level of risk.

Portfolio securities and other instruments may be sold for a number of reasons, including when the portfolio managers believe that (i) another security or instrument may offer a better investment opportunity, (ii) an issuer has experienced a deterioration of the above listed factors or other credit fundamentals, (iii) an individual security or instrument has reached its sell target, or (iv) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes.