Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-6.7%
1 yr return
-7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$45 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.2%
Expense Ratio 15.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.09%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TGGWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.7%
|-46.9%
|171.4%
|86.52%
|1 Yr
|-7.3%
|-73.2%
|2035.5%
|47.75%
|3 Yr
|14.2%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|43.43%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-26.6%
|80.9%
|52.32%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-21.5%
|28.6%
|62.18%
* Annualized
|2022
|10.8%
|-45.7%
|2475.6%
|22.46%
|2021
|10.8%
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|27.01%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-34.5%
|58.1%
|69.40%
|2019
|1.6%
|-22.1%
|8.0%
|43.94%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-12.8%
|32.6%
|48.65%
|YTD
|-6.7%
|-27.1%
|171.4%
|87.57%
|1 Yr
|-7.3%
|-55.0%
|2035.5%
|50.28%
|3 Yr
|14.2%*
|-20.3%
|194.3%
|43.86%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-26.6%
|83.2%
|53.57%
|10 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-20.5%
|29.5%
|63.27%
* Annualized
|TGGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGGWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45 M
|554 K
|56.7 B
|76.63%
|Number of Holdings
|357
|1
|846
|20.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|16.4 M
|2.66 M
|63.2 B
|92.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.16%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|93.08%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGGWX % Rank
|Bonds
|61.05%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|17.14%
|Other
|22.69%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|50.72%
|Cash
|14.37%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|62.32%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.89%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|2.19%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.33%
|78.57%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGGWX % Rank
|Securitized
|36.61%
|0.00%
|36.61%
|0.81%
|Corporate
|33.20%
|0.00%
|42.72%
|9.68%
|Cash & Equivalents
|18.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.80%
|Government
|11.39%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.55%
|Municipal
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.45%
|8.06%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|77.60%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGGWX % Rank
|US
|56.39%
|0.00%
|97.72%
|15.22%
|Non US
|4.66%
|-1.01%
|21.42%
|20.29%
|TGGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|15.84%
|0.20%
|16.76%
|1.64%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|29.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|3.33%
|TGGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TGGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGGWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.09%
|0.00%
|244.00%
|65.77%
|TGGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGGWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.99%
|0.00%
|36.00%
|45.35%
|TGGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TGGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGGWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.84%
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|16.06%
|TGGWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Stephen M. Kane, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Kane is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. He joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). At MetWest, Mr. Kane was responsible for leading MetWest's AlphaTrak, Ultra Short and Liability Driven Investment (LDI) products, and he co-manages many of the firm's mutual funds. Under his co-leadership, the MetWest investment team was recognized as Morningstar's Fixed Income Manager of the Year for 2005. Prior to establishing MetWest, he was a fixed income portfolio manager at Hotchkis and Wiley. He also served as a Vice President at PIMCO. Mr. Kane earned a BS in Business from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2011
11.18
11.2%
Mr. Barker is a Specialist Portfolio Manager – Treasuries in the U.S. Fixed Income group. Mr. Barker joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest). He is responsible for the portfolio management of Treasuries, TIPS, agencies, money market instruments, and derivatives. In conjunction with the generalist portfolio managers, he implements decisions on duration and yield curve positioning across all MetWest and several TCW products. Prior to joining MetWest in 1997, he worked at Coast Asset Management in their futures and options department. Mr. Barker earned a BBA in Business with a minor in classical studies from Loyola Marymount University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2021
0.41
0.4%
Bryan T. Whalen, CFA Group Managing Director U.S. Fixed Income Mr. Whalen is a Generalist Portfolio Manager in the U.S. Fixed Income Group. Mr. Whalen joined TCW in 2009 during the acquisition of Metropolitan West Asset Management LLC (MetWest) as co-head of the Securitized Products division. Prior to joining TCW, Mr. Whalen was a partner and co-head of MetWest's Securitized Products division. Prior to joining MetWest in 2004, he was a director in the fixed income department at Credit Suisse First Boston in New York. Previously, he was a vice president at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. Whalen earned a BA in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.78
|11.51
