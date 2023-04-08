Home
Touchstone International Growth Fund

mutual fund
TGGAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$41.41 +0.1 +0.24%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TNSIX) Primary A (TNSAX) No Load (TNSYX) A (TGGAX) C (TNSCX)
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (TNSIX) Primary A (TNSAX) No Load (TNSYX) A (TGGAX) C (TNSCX)
Name

As of 08/04/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Touchstone International Growth Fund

TGGAX | Fund

$41.41

$36.2 M

-

4.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.3%

Net Assets

$36.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 4.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.00%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGGAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Touchstone International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Touchstone
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Strickberger

Fund Description

TGGAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -44.2% 55.0% 17.78%
1 Yr 3.1% -42.5% 74600.0% 26.65%
3 Yr 18.3%* -14.3% 29.2% 78.24%
5 Yr 11.3%* -9.3% 22.2% 7.29%
10 Yr N/A* -0.5% 12.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.1% -4.0% 45.1% 16.14%
2021 -0.2% -32.2% 68.4% 99.52%
2020 30.0% 0.0% 50.9% 5.79%
2019 6.9% -12.2% 5.7% N/A
2018 -7.1% -16.3% 9.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -44.2% 55.0% 17.78%
1 Yr 6.6% -42.5% 74600.0% 26.65%
3 Yr 18.3%* -13.4% 29.2% 81.91%
5 Yr 11.3%* -8.5% 22.2% 15.16%
10 Yr N/A* 1.3% 13.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGGAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.7% -4.0% 45.1% 16.14%
2021 9.9% -32.2% 68.4% 99.52%
2020 20.5% 0.0% 53.4% 6.32%
2019 6.9% -12.2% 8.0% N/A
2018 -7.1% -15.1% 11.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGGAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGGAX Category Low Category High TGGAX % Rank
Net Assets 36.2 M 10 168 B 92.34%
Number of Holdings 37 6 1175 92.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.2 M 1.25 M 33.2 B 87.92%
Weighting of Top 10 54.81% 10.3% 99.1% 4.17%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 8.17%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 7.90%
  3. Capgemini SE 5.78%
  4. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc ADR 5.53%
  5. JD.com Inc ADR 5.25%
  6. SAP SE 5.18%
  7. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd 4.93%
  8. AstraZeneca PLC 4.36%
  9. NICE Ltd ADR 3.88%
  10. Partners Group Holding AG 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGGAX % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% 65.52% 101.39% 7.68%
Cash 		0.40% -5.85% 19.94% 91.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.22% 98.54%
Other 		0.00% -2.60% 18.19% 98.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.86% 98.54%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.11% 98.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGGAX % Rank
Technology 		23.98% 2.32% 43.49% 22.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.66% 2.35% 50.11% 6.46%
Communication Services 		15.37% 0.00% 25.24% 6.67%
Consumer Defense 		15.10% 1.04% 35.92% 26.88%
Healthcare 		12.92% 3.42% 31.20% 70.21%
Industrials 		6.72% 0.00% 25.08% 89.79%
Financial Services 		5.25% 0.00% 24.69% 89.17%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.08% 99.17%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.59% 99.79%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 9.79% 99.17%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 14.91% 99.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGGAX % Rank
Non US 		93.26% 60.25% 101.39% 46.67%
US 		6.34% 0.00% 19.60% 38.13%

TGGAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 4.17% 0.01% 55.61% 3.55%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 64.80%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 54.73%
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 0.80% 71.63%

Sales Fees

TGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.00% 0.21% 5.75% 79.41%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.10% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGGAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 4.00% 151.99% 86.76%

TGGAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGGAX Category Low Category High TGGAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 5.73% 98.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGGAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGGAX Category Low Category High TGGAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.26% -1.17% 3.11% 90.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGGAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TGGAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Strickberger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 28, 2012

8.43

8.4%

DANIEL STRICKBERGER began his career in 1979 as a credit analyst, first at Morgan Guaranty, and later at Bank of Tokyo. He joined Oppenheimer & Co. as a securities analyst in 1982. He joined Lazard Freres & Co. later that year, after Oppenheimer & Co. was sold. Dan was appointed Director of Research of Lazard Freres Asset Management in 1987 and was made a general partner of Lazard Freres & Co. in 1988. He was one of two senior portfolio managers supervising Lazard’s domestic equity investments. Dan also developed and was the senior portfolio manager of Lazard’s international equities portfolio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 25.19 7.45 17.59

