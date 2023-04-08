DANIEL STRICKBERGER began his career in 1979 as a credit analyst, first at Morgan Guaranty, and later at Bank of Tokyo. He joined Oppenheimer & Co. as a securities analyst in 1982. He joined Lazard Freres & Co. later that year, after Oppenheimer & Co. was sold. Dan was appointed Director of Research of Lazard Freres Asset Management in 1987 and was made a general partner of Lazard Freres & Co. in 1988. He was one of two senior portfolio managers supervising Lazard’s domestic equity investments. Dan also developed and was the senior portfolio manager of Lazard’s international equities portfolio.