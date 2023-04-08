Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|TGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGGAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|36.2 M
|10
|168 B
|92.34%
|Number of Holdings
|37
|6
|1175
|92.08%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.2 M
|1.25 M
|33.2 B
|87.92%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.81%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|4.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGGAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.60%
|65.52%
|101.39%
|7.68%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-5.85%
|19.94%
|91.46%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.22%
|98.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.60%
|18.19%
|98.33%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.86%
|98.54%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.11%
|98.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGGAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.98%
|2.32%
|43.49%
|22.29%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.66%
|2.35%
|50.11%
|6.46%
|Communication Services
|15.37%
|0.00%
|25.24%
|6.67%
|Consumer Defense
|15.10%
|1.04%
|35.92%
|26.88%
|Healthcare
|12.92%
|3.42%
|31.20%
|70.21%
|Industrials
|6.72%
|0.00%
|25.08%
|89.79%
|Financial Services
|5.25%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|89.17%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.08%
|99.17%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.59%
|99.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.79%
|99.17%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.91%
|99.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGGAX % Rank
|Non US
|93.26%
|60.25%
|101.39%
|46.67%
|US
|6.34%
|0.00%
|19.60%
|38.13%
|TGGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|4.17%
|0.01%
|55.61%
|3.55%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|64.80%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|54.73%
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.80%
|71.63%
|TGGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.00%
|0.21%
|5.75%
|79.41%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.10%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGGAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|74.00%
|4.00%
|151.99%
|86.76%
|TGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGGAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.73%
|98.55%
|TGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGGAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-1.17%
|3.11%
|90.67%
|TGGAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 28, 2012
8.43
8.4%
DANIEL STRICKBERGER began his career in 1979 as a credit analyst, first at Morgan Guaranty, and later at Bank of Tokyo. He joined Oppenheimer & Co. as a securities analyst in 1982. He joined Lazard Freres & Co. later that year, after Oppenheimer & Co. was sold. Dan was appointed Director of Research of Lazard Freres Asset Management in 1987 and was made a general partner of Lazard Freres & Co. in 1988. He was one of two senior portfolio managers supervising Lazard’s domestic equity investments. Dan also developed and was the senior portfolio manager of Lazard’s international equities portfolio.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|25.19
|7.45
|17.59
