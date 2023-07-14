Home
Vitals

YTD Return

40.8%

1 yr return

28.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.5%

Net Assets

$12 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 87.71%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGFTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 40.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Artificial Intelligence Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Aug 31, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jeffrey Lin

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in publicly traded equity securities of businesses that the portfolio managers believe are benefitting from or have the potential to benefit from advances in the use of artificial intelligence. If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. Artificial intelligence refers to the development or use by a business of computer systems that perform tasks previously requiring human intelligence such as decision-making or audio or visual identification or perception. The Fund invests primarily in issuers that are characterized as “growth companies” according to criteria established by the portfolio managers, which may include attributes such as an expected growth cycle, accelerating earnings or cash flow, and general growth of a business sector. Bottom‑up fundamental research that focuses on the individual attributes of a company, such as its financial characteristics, is used to identify these companies, as well as both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research.
Furthermore, the portfolio managers use a highly focused approach, which seeks to achieve superior long-term returns 
over a full market cycle by owning shares of companies that the portfolio managers believe to have strong, disruptive and enduring business models and inherent advantages over their competitors. In selecting the Fund’s investments, the portfolio managers consider the extent to which businesses have leaders who prudently manage their environmental sustainability and social responsibilities with good governance and solid financial resources. 
Equity securities include common and preferred stock; rights, warrants or options to purchase common or preferred stock; securities that may be converted into or exchanged for common or preferred stock, such as convertible preferred stock, convertible debt and Eurodollar convertible securities; equity securities of foreign companies listed on established exchanges, including NASDAQ; American Depository Receipts (ADRs); equity securities of specialized real estate investment trusts (“REITs”); and other securities with equity characteristics. 
The Fund typically invests in companies in information technology, consumer discretionary, industrial and healthcare sectors with market capitalizations of at least $300 million at the time of acquisition. The Fund typically invests in a portfolio of 25 to 60 companies. The portfolio managers use both qualitative and quantitative screening criteria to supplement the fundamental research. The portfolio managers’ qualitative screening focuses on those companies that they believe have the potential to grow or otherwise materially benefit partly as a result of their development or use of artificial intelligence in analysis, forecasting, efficiency, automation, consistency and scale. 
Portfolio securities may be sold for a number of reasons, including when a company fails to meet expectations or when the portfolio managers believe that (i) there has been a deterioration in the underlying fundamentals of a company, (ii) the intermediate- and long-term prospects for a company are poor or the original thesis was flawed or has been damaged, (iii) another security may offer a better investment opportunity, (iv) an individual security has reached its sell target or the investment therein has been exhausted, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
TGFTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% -29.2% 72.6% 39.48%
1 Yr 28.6% -40.8% 65.2% 30.90%
3 Yr 5.8%* -40.5% 27.8% 34.82%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.6% 25.2% 23.96%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 24.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -73.9% 35.7% 56.44%
2021 4.7% -25.6% 45.1% 43.30%
2020 16.4% 1.8% 60.0% 19.81%
2019 7.5% -15.0% 13.7% 52.22%
2018 -0.6% -12.8% 31.5% 22.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 40.8% -54.1% 72.3% 32.19%
1 Yr 28.6% -62.3% 65.2% 20.51%
3 Yr 5.8%* -40.5% 36.7% 39.72%
5 Yr 9.5%* -30.6% 29.2% 31.09%
10 Yr N/A* -15.1% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGFTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.4% -73.9% 35.7% 56.44%
2021 4.7% -25.6% 45.1% 43.30%
2020 16.4% 1.8% 60.0% 19.81%
2019 7.5% -15.0% 13.7% 52.22%
2018 -0.6% -12.8% 31.5% 41.94%

NAV & Total Return History

TGFTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGFTX Category Low Category High TGFTX % Rank
Net Assets 12 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 94.87%
Number of Holdings 39 10 397 81.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.48 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 95.76%
Weighting of Top 10 37.75% 7.6% 100.0% 74.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alphabet Inc Class A 6.00%
  2. The Trade Desk Inc A 4.95%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.60%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.46%
  5. Tesla Inc 4.00%
  6. Motorola Solutions Inc 3.70%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 3.67%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.47%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 3.47%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 3.47%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGFTX % Rank
Stocks 		90.03% 68.59% 100.53% 97.46%
Cash 		9.97% -0.53% 15.91% 1.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 47.46%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 52.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 47.03%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGFTX % Rank
Technology 		67.83% 2.80% 100.00% 59.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.71% 0.00% 32.97% 25.85%
Communication Services 		9.32% 0.00% 97.05% 53.39%
Real Estate 		4.47% 0.00% 15.05% 5.93%
Financial Services 		2.95% 0.00% 38.36% 57.20%
Consumer Defense 		2.90% 0.00% 5.64% 2.97%
Industrials 		2.61% 0.00% 38.68% 33.90%
Healthcare 		0.21% 0.00% 25.57% 46.61%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 44.92%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 43.64%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 48.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGFTX % Rank
US 		85.32% 19.45% 100.53% 60.17%
Non US 		4.71% 0.00% 80.40% 77.97%

TGFTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.08% 3.60% 17.75%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.03% 1.95% 43.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.00% 0.50% 3.70%

Sales Fees

TGFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGFTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 87.71% 0.69% 281.00% 85.87%

TGFTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGFTX Category Low Category High TGFTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 55.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGFTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGFTX Category Low Category High TGFTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.51% -2.30% 2.08% 55.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGFTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGFTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jeffrey Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Thomas Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2017

4.75

4.8%

Tom is a member of Parametric’s Executive Committee and leads Parametric’s Research, Strategy, Portfolio Management, and Trading Teams, coordinating resources, aligning priorities, and establishing processes for achieving clients’ investment objectives. Tom has coauthored articles on topics ranging from liability-driven investing to the volatility risk premium. He is a voting member of all the firm’s investment committees. Prior to joining Parametric in 1994 (originally as an employee of the Clifton Group, which was acquired by Parametric in 2012), Tom spent two years working for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. He earned a BS in economics and an MBA in finance from the University of Minnesota. A CFA charterholder, Tom is a member of the CFA Society of Minnesota.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

