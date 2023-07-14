Home
Trending ETFs

Tanaka Growth Fund

mutual fund
TGFRX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$36.94 -0.35 -0.94%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (TGFRX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tanaka Growth Fund

TGFRX | Fund

$36.94

$14.9 M

0.00%

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

34.0%

1 yr return

32.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

19.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.5%

Net Assets

$14.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$37.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 37.50%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGFRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 34.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 19.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tanaka Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tanaka
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 1998
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Graham Tanaka

Fund Description

The Fund employs the following principal investment strategies:

Normally investing in common stocks and other equity securities of small, medium and large capitalization companies.
Investing up to 45% of its net assets, measured at the time of investment, in foreign securities, including multinational and emerging market securities. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may take larger positions in a small number of companies than a diversified fund.
Investing in issues which the Fund's investment Advisor believes have superior capital growth potential. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the investment manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the manager’s investment criteria.

While the Fund usually will normally diversify its investments across a range of industry sectors, certain sectors are likely to be overweighted compared to others, because the Advisor actively seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. For example, the Fund may be overweighted at times in the financial services, technology and/or pharmaceutical/health care sectors. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted will vary at different points in an economic cycle.

The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.

Read More

TGFRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -26.9% 59.5% 2.83%
1 Yr 32.2% -43.3% 860.3% 0.71%
3 Yr 19.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 1.48%
5 Yr 11.5%* -28.3% 82.5% 1.76%
10 Yr 8.6%* -18.3% 13.6% 8.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 10.85%
2021 8.6% -52.0% 83.9% 8.06%
2020 14.7% -17.6% 195.3% 12.71%
2019 4.4% -16.0% 9.5% 79.14%
2018 -5.6% -13.6% 24.1% 86.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 34.0% -53.4% 55.3% 2.48%
1 Yr 32.2% -60.3% 860.3% 0.71%
3 Yr 19.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 1.86%
5 Yr 11.5%* -27.6% 82.5% 2.96%
10 Yr 8.6%* -17.1% 15.4% 19.20%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGFRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 11.03%
2021 8.6% -52.0% 83.9% 8.06%
2020 14.7% -17.6% 195.3% 12.71%
2019 4.4% -16.0% 9.5% 79.14%
2018 -5.6% -13.6% 24.1% 92.26%

NAV & Total Return History

TGFRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGFRX Category Low Category High TGFRX % Rank
Net Assets 14.9 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 95.95%
Number of Holdings 26 20 3702 99.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.8 M 360 K 10.9 B 94.19%
Weighting of Top 10 74.08% 5.5% 92.1% 2.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 19.39%
  2. Amyris Inc 8.49%
  3. Onto Innovation Inc 7.83%
  4. BeyondSpring Inc 6.91%
  5. Qualcomm Inc 6.58%
  6. The Carlyle Group Inc 6.06%
  7. Aflac Inc 5.42%
  8. Tesla Inc 5.35%
  9. NexGen Energy Ltd 5.28%
  10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc 4.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGFRX % Rank
Stocks 		99.79% 23.99% 100.52% 14.26%
Cash 		0.21% -0.52% 26.94% 81.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 82.04%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 81.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 81.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 81.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGFRX % Rank
Technology 		44.97% 0.04% 62.17% 3.35%
Financial Services 		17.50% 0.00% 43.01% 8.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.55% 0.00% 57.41% 88.03%
Basic Materials 		8.51% 0.00% 17.25% 2.82%
Healthcare 		7.93% 0.00% 43.77% 93.49%
Energy 		5.29% 0.00% 62.10% 12.50%
Consumer Defense 		3.84% 0.00% 16.40% 21.83%
Communication Services 		2.39% 0.00% 18.33% 58.45%
Industrials 		1.01% 0.00% 38.23% 97.71%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 86.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 95.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGFRX % Rank
US 		90.18% 23.38% 100.52% 78.35%
Non US 		9.61% 0.00% 35.22% 12.68%

TGFRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.02% 19.28% 4.83%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 96.65%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 57.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

TGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 72.73%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGFRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 37.50% 0.00% 250.31% 43.73%

TGFRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGFRX Category Low Category High TGFRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 83.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGFRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGFRX Category Low Category High TGFRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.58% -2.24% 2.75% 95.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGFRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGFRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Graham Tanaka

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 1998

23.43

23.4%

From 1973 until 1978, Mr. Tanaka was a research analyst at Morgan Guaranty Trust. He then worked at Fiduciary Trust Company of New York as Vice President from 1978-1980. Prior to launching Tanaka Capital, Mr. Tanaka served as Chairman at Milbank Tanaka & Associates from 1980 to 1986. He is a member of The Electronic Analyst Group. Mr. Tanaka currently serves on the board of TransAct Technologies, Inc. He is a 1971 graduate of Brown University (A.B., Sc.B.), a 1973 graduate of Stanford University (MBA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Mr. Tanaka is the author of "Digital Deflation: The Productivity Revolution And How It Will Ignite The Economy" (McGraw-Hill Companies, 2004).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

