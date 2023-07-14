Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
34.0%
1 yr return
32.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
19.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
11.5%
Net Assets
$14.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
74.1%
Expense Ratio 2.19%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 37.50%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund employs the following principal investment strategies:
|•
|Normally investing in common stocks and other equity securities of small, medium and large capitalization companies.
|•
|Investing up to 45% of its net assets, measured at the time of investment, in foreign securities, including multinational and emerging market securities. The Fund is a non-diversified fund, which means that the Fund may take larger positions in a small number of companies than a diversified fund.
|•
|Investing in issues which the Fund's investment Advisor believes have superior capital growth potential. Companies that meet or exceed specific criteria established by the investment manager in the selection process are purchased. Securities are sold when they reach internally determined pricing targets or no longer qualify under the manager’s investment criteria.
While the Fund usually will normally diversify its investments across a range of industry sectors, certain sectors are likely to be overweighted compared to others, because the Advisor actively seeks the best investment opportunities regardless of sector. For example, the Fund may be overweighted at times in the financial services, technology and/or pharmaceutical/health care sectors. The sectors in which the Fund may be overweighted will vary at different points in an economic cycle.
The Fund may, from time to time, take temporary defensive positions that are inconsistent with the Fund’s principal investment strategies in attempting to respond to adverse market, economic, political, or other conditions. When the Fund takes a defensive position, the Fund’s assets will be held in cash and/or cash equivalents.
|Period
|TGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|34.0%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|2.83%
|1 Yr
|32.2%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|0.71%
|3 Yr
|19.1%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|1.48%
|5 Yr
|11.5%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|1.76%
|10 Yr
|8.6%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|8.97%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGFRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.7%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|10.85%
|2021
|8.6%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|8.06%
|2020
|14.7%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|12.71%
|2019
|4.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|79.14%
|2018
|-5.6%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|86.56%
|TGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGFRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.9 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|95.95%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|20
|3702
|99.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12.8 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|94.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|74.08%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|2.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGFRX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|14.26%
|Cash
|0.21%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|81.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|82.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|81.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|81.51%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|81.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGFRX % Rank
|Technology
|44.97%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|3.35%
|Financial Services
|17.50%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|8.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.55%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|88.03%
|Basic Materials
|8.51%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|2.82%
|Healthcare
|7.93%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|93.49%
|Energy
|5.29%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|12.50%
|Consumer Defense
|3.84%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|21.83%
|Communication Services
|2.39%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|58.45%
|Industrials
|1.01%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|97.71%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|86.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|95.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGFRX % Rank
|US
|90.18%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|78.35%
|Non US
|9.61%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|12.68%
|TGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.19%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|4.83%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.65%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|57.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|72.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGFRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|37.50%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|43.73%
|TGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGFRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|83.45%
|TGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGFRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.58%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|95.36%
|TGFRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 1998
23.43
23.4%
From 1973 until 1978, Mr. Tanaka was a research analyst at Morgan Guaranty Trust. He then worked at Fiduciary Trust Company of New York as Vice President from 1978-1980. Prior to launching Tanaka Capital, Mr. Tanaka served as Chairman at Milbank Tanaka & Associates from 1980 to 1986. He is a member of The Electronic Analyst Group. Mr. Tanaka currently serves on the board of TransAct Technologies, Inc. He is a 1971 graduate of Brown University (A.B., Sc.B.), a 1973 graduate of Stanford University (MBA) and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Mr. Tanaka is the author of "Digital Deflation: The Productivity Revolution And How It Will Ignite The Economy" (McGraw-Hill Companies, 2004).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
