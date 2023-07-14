Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
16.7%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 150.31%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$25,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|TGEPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-6.1%
|13.6%
|59.58%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-7.5%
|19.8%
|77.54%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-17.0%
|16.1%
|80.45%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.6%
|8.6%
|45.87%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|6.6%
|19.40%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGEPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|77.02%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|67.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|Period
|TGEPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-19.8%
|11.3%
|55.69%
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|-21.4%
|19.8%
|72.75%
|3 Yr
|-7.8%*
|-17.0%
|16.0%
|80.39%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.6%
|8.5%
|42.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|18.41%
* Annualized
|Period
|TGEPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.4%
|-58.7%
|15.1%
|77.02%
|2021
|-4.8%
|-12.8%
|25.4%
|67.30%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.9%
|25.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-19.2%
|4.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|5.2%
|N/A
|TGEPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGEPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.22 B
|49.1 K
|15.3 B
|3.29%
|Number of Holdings
|185
|4
|2121
|63.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|871 M
|-134 M
|1.25 B
|5.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.65%
|2.2%
|95.0%
|65.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGEPX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.00%
|-0.02%
|116.66%
|27.44%
|Cash
|3.99%
|-16.66%
|101.67%
|70.12%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.00%
|0.00%
|8.47%
|19.21%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.47%
|2.07%
|51.22%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.76%
|Other
|0.00%
|-3.28%
|3.53%
|35.06%
|TGEPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.17%
|43.25%
|80.00%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|64.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.65%
|3.48%
|TGEPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGEPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.75%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGEPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|150.31%
|0.00%
|218.00%
|90.31%
|TGEPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGEPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.54%
|0.00%
|27.78%
|55.39%
|TGEPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TGEPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGEPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.43%
|-2.28%
|9.04%
|34.98%
|TGEPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2009
12.46
12.5%
Mr. Segovia is a Co-Portfolio Manager of TCW Emerging Markets Income Fund and Head of EM Corporate Credit Analysis. He joined TCW in 1995 and the Emerging Markets Fixed Income Department in 2002, where he specializes in the analysis of corporate credits in the sectors of oil and banking. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst with the TCW International Equities and Emerging Markets Equities strategies, where he was last an assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining TCW, he was an Equity Analyst for Valores Finamex International in New York, and SKBA Capital Management in San Francisco. Mr. Segovia has a BA in Accounting from the Catholic University of Asuncion and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2009
12.46
12.5%
Ms. Foley is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 1990, Ms. Foley was a Senior Vice President of Drexel Burnham Lambert where she was involved in the management of DBL Americas Development Association, L.P. and in the provision of investment and merchant banking services in Latin America. Before Drexel, she was a Vice President in Citicorp's Investment Bank and was responsible for Eurosecurities, project finance and private placements in Latin America and Canada. Previously, she was an Associate in the Corporate Finance Department at Lehman Brothers. Ms. Foley attended Northwestern University and holds a BA from Hollins College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 17, 2009
12.46
12.5%
Mr. Robbins is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 2000, Mr. Robbins invested in private equity. From 1997-1999, he was with Lehman Brothers where he was responsible for global emerging markets trading in the Fixed Income division. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley from 1983-1997 where he was head of Emerging Markets Trading. Mr. Robbins received a BA in Economics and History from Swarthmore College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2017
4.92
4.9%
Alex Stanojevic—Alex Stanojevic is a portfolio manager for the TCW Emerging Markets Group. Prior to this, he served as the team’s head trader, where he was responsible for trading emerging-markets fixed-income assets and determining relative value opportunities in the investable universe. Stanojevic joined TCW in 2005 from Coast Asset Management LP, where he was responsible for interest-rate derivatives transactions, trade modeling, research, and performance reporting. Stanojevic received his BS in Finance from the California State University Long Beach (magna cum laude), and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|23.87
|6.36
|6.11
