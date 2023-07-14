Home
Trending ETFs

TGEPX (Mutual Fund)

TCW Emerging Markets Income Fund

TGEPX | Fund

$6.20

$5.22 B

5.54%

$0.34

0.80%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

16.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.80%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 150.31%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TGEPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TCW Emerging Markets Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    TCW
  • Inception Date
    Feb 28, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Javier Segovia

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities issued or guaranteed by companies, financial institutions and government entities in Emerging Market Countries (as defined in the paragraph below). If the Fund changes this investment policy, it will notify shareholders in writing at least 60 days in advance of the change. The Fund may invest in high yield or below investment grade bonds (commonly known as “junk bonds”), which are bonds rated below BBB by S&P Global Ratings or below Baa by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, bonds deemed by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable quality. The Fund generally invests in at least four Emerging Market Countries.
An “Emerging Market Country” means any of the countries in the J.P. Morgan Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) Global Diversified, the J.P. Morgan Corporate Emerging Market Bond Index (CEMBI) Broad Diversified, the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI‑EM), the MSCI Total Return Emerging Markets Index (Net) and the MSCI 
Frontier Markets Index. Emerging Markets corporate debt includes the debt of companies in each of these indices and debt of companies in the countries that are in each of these indices. 
The Fund may invest in distressed or defaulted corporate securities where the portfolio managers believe the restructured enterprise valuations or liquidation valuations may significantly exceed current market values. In addition, the Fund may invest in distressed or defaulted sovereign investments where the portfolio managers believe the expected debt sustainability of the country exceeds current market valuations. The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as credit-linked notes, structured investments, options, futures, options on futures (including those related to options, securities, foreign currencies, indexes and interest rates), forward contracts, swaps (including interest rate and credit default swaps) and options on swaps, for investment management (e.g., as a substitute for investing directly in debt securities and currencies, to increase returns, to manage credit or interest rate risk, or to manage the effective maturity or duration of the Fund’s investment portfolio) or hedging purposes. The Fund also may make forward commitments in which the Fund agrees to buy or sell a security in the future at a price agreed upon today. 
In allocating investments among various Emerging Market Countries, the portfolio managers attempt to analyze internal political, market and economic factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: 
Public finances; 
Monetary policy; 
External accounts; 
Financial markets; 
Foreign investment regulations; 
Exchange rate policy; 
Labor conditions; 
Political outlook; 
Structural reform policy; and 
ESG factors. 
Portfolio securities and other instruments may be sold for a number of reasons, including when the portfolio managers believe that (i) an individual security or instrument has reached its sell target, (ii) there has been a deterioration in the credit fundamentals of an issuer, (iii) there are negative macroeconomic or geopolitical considerations that may affect 
an issuer, (iv) another security or instrument may offer a better investment opportunity, or (v) the portfolio should be rebalanced for diversification or portfolio weighting purposes. 
Read More

TGEPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -6.1% 13.6% 59.58%
1 Yr 4.4% -7.5% 19.8% 77.54%
3 Yr -7.8%* -17.0% 16.1% 80.45%
5 Yr N/A* -18.6% 8.6% 45.87%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 6.6% 19.40%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 77.02%
2021 -4.8% -12.8% 25.4% 67.30%
2020 N/A -6.9% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -19.8% 11.3% 55.69%
1 Yr 4.4% -21.4% 19.8% 72.75%
3 Yr -7.8%* -17.0% 16.0% 80.39%
5 Yr N/A* -18.6% 8.5% 42.51%
10 Yr N/A* -14.7% 10.5% 18.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGEPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.4% -58.7% 15.1% 77.02%
2021 -4.8% -12.8% 25.4% 67.30%
2020 N/A -6.9% 25.9% N/A
2019 N/A -19.2% 4.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 5.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

TGEPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGEPX Category Low Category High TGEPX % Rank
Net Assets 5.22 B 49.1 K 15.3 B 3.29%
Number of Holdings 185 4 2121 63.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 871 M -134 M 1.25 B 5.79%
Weighting of Top 10 16.65% 2.2% 95.0% 65.33%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chile (Republic of) 0.0255% 2.17%
  2. Qatar Petroleum 0.0225% 2.00%
  3. SA Global Sukuk Limited 0.02694% 1.95%
  4. Panama (Republic of) 0.02252% 1.88%
  5. Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of) 0.0225% 1.82%
  6. Peru (Republic of) 0.03% 1.72%
  7. Emirate of Abu Dhabi 0.03% 1.68%
  8. Dominican Republic 0.04875% 1.67%
  9. Petroleos Mexicanos 0.0595% 1.63%
  10. Qatar Petroleum 0.03125% 1.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGEPX % Rank
Bonds 		95.00% -0.02% 116.66% 27.44%
Cash 		3.99% -16.66% 101.67% 70.12%
Convertible Bonds 		1.00% 0.00% 8.47% 19.21%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.47% 2.07% 51.22%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 34.76%
Other 		0.00% -3.28% 3.53% 35.06%

TGEPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.17% 43.25% 80.00%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.10% 64.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.02% 0.02% 0.65% 3.48%

Sales Fees

TGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.75% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGEPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 150.31% 0.00% 218.00% 90.31%

TGEPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGEPX Category Low Category High TGEPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.54% 0.00% 27.78% 55.39%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGEPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGEPX Category Low Category High TGEPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.43% -2.28% 9.04% 34.98%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGEPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TGEPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Javier Segovia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2009

12.46

12.5%

Mr. Segovia is a Co-Portfolio Manager of TCW Emerging Markets Income Fund and Head of EM Corporate Credit Analysis. He joined TCW in 1995 and the Emerging Markets Fixed Income Department in 2002, where he specializes in the analysis of corporate credits in the sectors of oil and banking. Previously, he was a Senior Analyst with the TCW International Equities and Emerging Markets Equities strategies, where he was last an assistant portfolio manager. Prior to joining TCW, he was an Equity Analyst for Valores Finamex International in New York, and SKBA Capital Management in San Francisco. Mr. Segovia has a BA in Accounting from the Catholic University of Asuncion and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

Penelope Foley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2009

12.46

12.5%

Ms. Foley is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 1990, Ms. Foley was a Senior Vice President of Drexel Burnham Lambert where she was involved in the management of DBL Americas Development Association, L.P. and in the provision of investment and merchant banking services in Latin America. Before Drexel, she was a Vice President in Citicorp's Investment Bank and was responsible for Eurosecurities, project finance and private placements in Latin America and Canada. Previously, she was an Associate in the Corporate Finance Department at Lehman Brothers. Ms. Foley attended Northwestern University and holds a BA from Hollins College.

David Robbins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 17, 2009

12.46

12.5%

Mr. Robbins is a Portfolio Manager for TCW Emerging Markets strategies. Prior to joining TCW in 2000, Mr. Robbins invested in private equity. From 1997-1999, he was with Lehman Brothers where he was responsible for global emerging markets trading in the Fixed Income division. Prior to that, he worked at Morgan Stanley from 1983-1997 where he was head of Emerging Markets Trading. Mr. Robbins received a BA in Economics and History from Swarthmore College.

Alex Stanojevic

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2017

4.92

4.9%

Alex Stanojevic—Alex Stanojevic is a portfolio manager for the TCW Emerging Markets Group. Prior to this, he served as the team’s head trader, where he was responsible for trading emerging-markets fixed-income assets and determining relative value opportunities in the investable universe. Stanojevic joined TCW in 2005 from Coast Asset Management LP, where he was responsible for interest-rate derivatives transactions, trade modeling, research, and performance reporting. Stanojevic received his BS in Finance from the California State University Long Beach (magna cum laude), and an MBA from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 23.87 6.36 6.11

